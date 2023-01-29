Here’s your personal how-to, where-to guide to just about everything you need to feel right at home in Citrus County.
So whether you just moved here, have lived here your entire life or are just visiting Citrus County for the first time, using Our Home should help you feel right at home.
Our Home Citrus is intended to serve as your best single directory for phone numbers, addresses and other essential information about much of Citrus County.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
So keep it on your desk, by the computer or next to the phone. Mark the pages you frequently refer to, dog-ear the listing that you know you’ll be needing soon and take advantage of those new sources of information that might tempt you to open new doors right in your own neighborhood.
So no matter if this community is your newly adopted lifestyle, has been your home for generations or is a positive business venture, we think you’ll find Our Home Citrus to be a valuable resource all year long.
The directory features an easy-to-use format to make searching for information about churches, schools, government, licenses, taxes and utilities – not to mention local entertainment, recreation, activities and more logical and easy.
The guide also contains the most comprehensive listing of some of the hundreds of organizations in the community – from veterans groups to cultural and civic alliances.
Featuring a mix of small-town charm and big city convenience, Citrus County has cultivated a rich character that is rarely – if ever – duplicated.
The county’s relaxed lifestyle enjoyed among the lush forests and sparkling waterways, those who call it home are tempted to say, “You’ve never seen anything like it.”
So here is Our Home Citrus – your personal guide – created to get some of you started and help others keep going.
It’s our hope that this guide serves you well and that it tempts you to explore, meet others and become involved in your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.