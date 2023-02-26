On behalf of the Citrus County Board of County Commissioners, I would like to welcome you to beautiful Floral City! The roots of our town run as deep as the beautiful moss-draped “Avenue of the Oaks” canopied roadway that signals your arrival into our slice of paradise. The period houses that line East Orange Avenue in Floral City still give the feel of a turn-of-the-20th-Century community. Walk past the wrought iron fences and blooming azaleas and you are welcomed back to an earlier time. Believe it or not, Floral City is rumored to have briefly been larger than Miami during a phosphate mining boom in the late 1800s. Now, life moves at an easy natural pace as people duck in and out of restaurants, shops, and galleries exploring things as new as the latest line of bicycles to things as time-honored as a real small-town hardware store.
During your visit to the 36th Annual Floral City Strawberry Festival, we encourage you to take advantage of the shuttles available from the festival grounds to Downtown Floral City to visit Citrus County’s oldest home, The Historic Duval House, and experience a true taste of “Old Florida” for yourself!
