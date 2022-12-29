(Can we try to separate the two welcomes to avoid any overshadowing?)
Updated: December 29, 2022 @ 5:19 pm
It is my pleasure to welcome you to my hometown, the beautiful Crystal River, as we celebrate one of our favorite floating friends, the manatee!
Growing up in Crystal River, I was blessed to be able to experience the wonders that we are so fortunate to have in this community.
The Florida Manatee Festival gives you the opportunity to experience those wonders while enjoying first class entertainment on several stages throughout the event, incredible local artists, crafts, kid’s activities and adventures, and much more! Enjoy a boat ride or guided kayak tour through King’s Bay to see manatees in their natural habitat. Whatever you choose to do at this year’s festival, you are sure to have a great time.
When you are not attending the festival, I invite and encourage you to visit the many other amazing amenities that our quaint town has to offer including an abundance of local shop and eateries, snorkeling our springs and waterways, a trip to the Indian Burial mounds, swimming at Hunter Springs Park, and many more!
On behalf of the City of Crystal River, welcome to the festival and welcome to our home!
Sincerely,
Joe Meek, Mayor of Crystal River
