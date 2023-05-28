Warnings - To keep you informed!

AlertCitrus – Mass Notification System
A Mass Notification System (MNS) broadcasts messages to inform the public of an emergency. It sends real-time alerts and instructions to groups and individuals during critical events such as natural or manmade disasters. Information can be sent using multiple channel messages through SMS, email, desktop alerts, and/or voice. Citrus County Sheriff’s Emergency Management utilizes AlertCitrus to accomplish this. Signing up for AlertCitrus is free. Just visit www.sheriffcitrus.org and click on the Emergency Management tab.
NOAA Weather Radio
NOAA Weather Radio All Hazards (NWR) is a nationwide network of radio stations broadcasting continuous weather information directly from the nearest National Weather Service office. NWR broadcasts official Weather Service warnings, watches, forecasts and other hazard information 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
Working with the Federal Communication Commission’s (FCC) Emergency Alert System , NWR is an “All Hazards” radio network, making it your single source for comprehensive weather and emergency information. In conjunction with Federal, State, and Local Emergency Managers and other public officials, NWR also broadcasts warning and post-event information for all types of hazards – including natural (such as earthquakes or avalanches), environmental (such as chemical releases or oil spills), and public safety (such as AMBER alerts or 911 telephone outages).
Known as the “Voice of NOAA’s National Weather Service,” NWR is provided as a public service by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), part of the Department of Commerce. NWR includes more than 1000 transmitters, covering all 50 states, adjacent coastal waters, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and the U.S. Pacific Territories. NWR requires a special radio receiver or scanner capable of picking up the signal. The Specific Area Message Encoding (SAME) number for Citrus County, to ensure you only receive local alerts, is 012017.
