Are you interested in volunteering but aren’t available year-round? Sunseekers are always welcome!
The Citrus County Library System is looking for volunteers to help with a variety of important tasks and programs. Join our volunteer team to develop skills, share your talents, and provide a meaningful service in your winter community.
While we prefer that our volunteers commit to a regular schedule, that doesn’t mean you can’t take a break for your summer travels. Plenty of our seasonal residents volunteer their time when they’re home in Citrus County and take a brief hiatus when they’re back on the road.
There are many benefits to volunteering and spending time at your local library. It can be a very fulfilling experience that allows you to keep your finger on the pulse of the community, while helping others.
“I live in Minnesota in the summer. When I am in Minnesota, I really miss the Homosassa Library. I think I’ve been volunteering for four to five years. It is the highlight of my week,” said Janice Kuukari, a volunteer at the Homosassa Public Library.
“I walk in and everyone smiles and greets me. I mostly shelve books and they make me feel like it’s the most important job in the library. I also help with special events and the children’s area. If you love books and like to be appreciated, I would highly recommend volunteering at the library!”
Citrus Libraries has a wide variety of volunteer opportunities, with something for everyone. Our volunteers at the library branches help staff with a wide variety of tasks including: re-shelving library materials, assisting with special events or library programs, delivering library materials to homebound patrons, assisting library staff with technology education classes and helping library members one-on-one with technology.
The Citrus Libraries Tales on Wheels program trains volunteers to visit preschools and child care centers weekly, where they present a special storytime program. The Adult Literacy program relies on volunteers to tutor our adult learners one-on-one and to instruct Citizenship and Pre-GED classes.
We also offer a wide variety of volunteer jobs in our administrative offices and with our Materials Management team. For a full list of available positions, with their descriptions, you can visit www.citruslibraries.org/support-us/volunteer.
The Citrus Libraries team of volunteers benefit us all by improving the level of service we’re able to provide, increasing community support, and utilizing the skills and attributes from our community members.
If you have strong organizational skills, a passion for helping your community, and can work independently, please consider joining us as a volunteer.
There is plenty of time to volunteer this spring before heading home north for the summer. We have a spot waiting for you — all it takes is coming into a local branch and applying today.
Kelly Lee Tremblay is customer service specialist, Homosassa Branch, Citrus Libraries.
