National Volunteer Month is celebrated every April across America to recognize those who give their time and energy to their community. The Citrus County Library System participates in this national celebration by hosting the annual Volunteer Appreciation and Awards Ceremony.
As a library system we are honored to have many hard working and dedicated volunteers. These volunteers show their support to Citrus Libraries in many forms, completing a multitude of tasks throughout the year. Our volunteers spend their time at the Book House and book sales, as board members of the Friends of the Library and the Library Advisory Board, as well as giving their time at the five individual branches.
Volunteers ranging from high school students to retirees give their time due to a shared love of libraries. With intentions of bettering their communities, volunteers come together as one to plant seeds of kindness that will grow for generations to come.
The work the volunteers have completed does not go unnoticed to anyone. With around 300 volunteers over 7,000 hours were served this past year at the libraries. Within these numbers more than 50 were students working toward their Bright Future scholarship.
Some of the volunteers have been with Citrus Libraries for decades, with the longest running volunteer giving more than 25 years of service to the library.
The annual Volunteer Appreciation and Award Ceremony was held on Saturday, April 22, at the Central Ridge Community Center in Beverly Hills. Library Director, Adam Chang, managers, supervisors and the Customer Service Specialists, who work as our Volunteer Coordinators, were all in attendance to honor the library’s volunteers.
Guest speakers Eric Head, Community Services Director, and Citrus County Board of County Commissioners Chairman Ruthie Davis Schlabach spoke about their love and appreciation for our library system and the volunteers themselves.
Eight awards were presented to recognize volunteers that went above and beyond for Citrus Libraries. An Outstanding Volunteer of the Year Award was presented to a volunteer at each of the five branches.
Cynthia Reeser from Central Ridge, who goes above and beyond for branch tasks and youth crafting programs such as Crochet Quest; Gwen Strawitch from Coastal Region, who facilitates programs and classes such as Card Making, Sit & Be Fit, and Sewing 101; Valerie McGinty from Floral City, who completes numerous circulation tasks and is a big asset during the Summer Reading Program; Wes Brockway from Homosassa, who runs the Genealogy 1-on-1 appointments; Susan Knowles from Lakes Region, whose exceptional help enhances the weekly story time programs as well as the Summer Reading Program were all recognized.
Receiving this year’s Adult Literacy Volunteer Award was Sharon Blow, whose knowledge and passion helped many complete their GED and earn well deserving careers.
This year’s Teen Award went to Alissa Ward, a Coastal Region volunteer who showed exceptional skills and efforts for the library. Alissa assisted with a multitude of circulation tasks and programing.
Her biggest efforts were put toward the Holiday Open House Celebration in December of 2022. She is a kind, caring and dedicated individual who is always willing to assist staff and patrons.
She is working toward receiving her IB diploma and will be graduating in May; she will be attending the University of Florida for her bachelor’s degree starting this summer. Alissa is greatly appreciated and will be missed by the library.
Penny Santinelli from Central Ridge was presented as the overall Citrus Libraries Volunteer of the Year. Penny alone volunteered more than 300 hours last year. Penny always takes on the challenge with a “how can I help?" attitude that’s greatly appreciated by the branch’s staff.
She is quick and efficient when it comes to any task. Penny has been a tremendous help with many children’s programs at the library, including the Summer Reading Program for two summers in a row. In addition to her positive demeanor, she is eager to learn something and get to know someone new. Penny is an excellent asset to any type of work environment and she is an invaluable resource for staff and patrons.
The Citrus County Library System would like to share our gratitude for the dedication and hard work the volunteers have shown this last year. The library also extends a congratulations towards the 2023 award winners and greatly appreciates all volunteers and values them as an important team member!
For more information on the volunteers and getting involved, you can follow the library on Facebook and Instagram at @CitrusLibraries, and check out our Outside the Stacks library blog for monthly volunteer spotlights at citruslibraries.org.
