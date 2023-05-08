CC Library awards

The overall Citrus Libraries Volunteer of the Year, Penny Santinelli, has been an integral part of the volunteer team at the Central Ridge branch for more than two years, dedicating hundreds of hours to shelving and programming to support the mission of the library system. From left are Danielle Damato-Doty, Central Ridge Branch Supervisor; Penny Santinelli, Award Winner; Maria Rucinski. Central Ridge Customer Service Specialist; Adam Chang, Library Director.

National Volunteer Month is celebrated every April across America to recognize those who give their time and energy to their community. The Citrus County Library System participates in this national celebration by hosting the annual Volunteer Appreciation and Awards Ceremony.

As a library system we are honored to have many hard working and dedicated volunteers. These volunteers show their support to Citrus Libraries in many forms, completing a multitude of tasks throughout the year. Our volunteers spend their time at the Book House and book sales, as board members of the Friends of the Library and the Library Advisory Board, as well as giving their time at the five individual branches.

