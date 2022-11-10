It was a special day again to celebrate Women Veterans who served their country in the Marines, Army, Navy, Air Force and Coast Guard, hosted by the GFWC Crystal River Woman’s Club at their clubhouse in Crystal River.
There were about 50 lady veterans in attendance to be celebrated and thanked for serving their country.
Leslie Martineau chairs this event, which has been happening for the past 23 years.
The veterans are treated to a great homemade luncheon made by members of the Woman’s Club, free door prizes and there is a winner in each branch of the service for one winner to win a military throw blanket from the branch of service they served in.
Lady veteran Carole Jasler, who served in the Army, led the crowd of 50 women veterans in singing the national anthem.
Then, Lena Cloutier of Women helping Women, who now along with others is a member of the Woman’s Club, sang “America the Beautiful.” Club member Mary Lee Johnson started Women Helping Women and now the club has six new members.
The Women Helping Women served the luncheon to all the attendees. Those young ladies are Mavis Burnes, Wendy VanSchoppe, Patrisha Tricola, Kathleen Lee, Katie Tysinger and Lina Cloutier.
The presentation of the colors was done by the NJROTC from Crystal River High School — PO1 Ardian Cordero, PO1 Sage McBee, Seaman Recruit McKenzie Hamilton and PO1 Mckenzy Wallace.
Army veteran Carole Jasler once again led the crowd to a medley of military songs.
Three CRWC members also served in our military. They are Libby Wentzell, U. S. Coast Guard and former president of the club; Kathleen Smith, Air Force who worked in supply; and Barbara Campbell, a Navy nurse who took care of preemie babies and later worked for plastic surgeon Dr. Arthur Barsky.
Wentzell was in charge of the door prizes while Sharon Schiffer called out the lucky numbers
A surprise guest popped in for a few minutes to congratulate the women veterans. Mike Risolo, who served as a captain himself in the Marine Corps, is the campaign manager for the newly re-elected Gus M. Bilirakis, 12th District, Florida.
The guest speaker was Nancy Sigmon, who served in the Army and is a member of the Female Veterans Network of Citrus County. Sigmon is a retired Army captain who served 40 years.
“I never expected to stay that long,” she said with a laugh.
After 10 years, she served 14 years as a medic teaching a medical course and was a nurse for 3 years. She always had to think “out of the box” and did that and much more.
She kept the crowd in stitches recalling her long dedication of service to her county and her 40 years of military service.
Before this 2022 event, the club had the honor of hosting two World War II women vets. One died at age 101 while the other died at age 97.
Julie Anker was an Air Force veteran and served from 1979-1983 in administration and later had a career as a human resource professional for 24 years.
Anne Griffith also worked in administration in the Air Force and became good friends with Anker over the years. They stayed in touch, but never saw each other in person for the past 37 years, until this 2022 veterans luncheon at the club.
Lou Ann Braglin served in the Air Force from 1973-1978 and did telecommunications work.
Carol Phillips was also in the Air Force from 1953-1956 as a medic on flying status.
Cathy Humphrey served in the Navy as an air traffic controller. She said, back then, the FFA would not allow female air traffic controllers to be employed in that line of work after leaving the military.
Merrily LeVee was a Navy nurse from 1963-1967 and worked in the Navy support hospital in Naples, Italy.
Jo Monty was a critical care Navy nurse from 1988-2003 during Desert Storm and Desert Shield.
Local veteran Cynthia Henderson started the Female Veterans Network of Citrus County. She saw the need in Citrus County and did something about it. This group gives back to the community, such as by making thousands of masks for all to use at the start of the COVID pandemic.
Marine veteran Joan Kenny heard back in 1962-1965 when she served as a communicator in the electronic office that the Marines were the best and that’s why she joined and was stationed at Quantico, N.J. Then, she joined the Army reserve for many years, as she was a nurse and the Army needed nurses. Her daughter, Julie Kenney, was a cook in the Air Force.
Leslie Martineau thanked all the honored women veterans and said, “Our Armed forces have been greatly enhanced by the dedication and the service of our military women.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.