Several thousand volunteers including the Withlacoochee Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution and the Fort Cooper Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution placed American Flags on the graves of military veterans at Florida National Cemetery at Bushnell on Sunday, May 28.
Traffic was backed up on I-75 for a quarter mile with volunteers from many different organizations to place these flags on the graves of our military veterans. It was well organized with each organization assigned a section of the cemetery.
