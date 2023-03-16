A group of Ocala Blue Star Mothers will sell patriotic fare, including jewelry and gardening items, at the Grumbles House Antiques & Garden Shop’s Makers Market on the lawn and in the parking lot of Cedar Street Boutique, 11875 Cedar St., Dunnellon, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 25.
The Blue Star Mothers are the moms of active-duty military members and veterans. Pictured are two examples of the work of the artist moms. For information, call the Grumbles House, 352-465-1460, see its website: grumbleshouseantiques.com, or see its Facebook page.
