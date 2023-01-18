WASHINGTON — In a letter sent to the White House, Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) National Commander Tim Borland urged President Biden to support the repeal of concurrent receipt policy, which denies veterans receiving both retirement pay and VA compensation if they were forced to retire early from military service because of battlefield injury or illness.

“I write to request your urgent support in ensuring our nation’s veterans receive the benefits they have earned by defending the ideals our nation holds sacred,” opened Borland in his letter addressing the policy. “This policy is nothing more than a way to save money on the backs of veterans.”

