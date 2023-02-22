VFW Post 4864 in Beverly Hills recently honored winners in the Patriot’s Pen and Voice of Democracy contests for 2023.
Each year, nearly 68,800 students in grades 6-8 enter the VFW’s Patriot’s Pen youth essay contest for a chance to win their share of more than $1.4 million in state and national awards. Each first-place stat
e winner receives a minimum of $500 at the national level, and the national first-place winner wins $5,000.
The essay contest encourages young minds to examine America’s history, along with their own experiences in modern American society.
Established in 1947, the Voice of Democracy audio-essay program provides high school students with the unique opportunity to express themselves in regard to a democratic and patriotic-themed recorded essay. Each year, nearly 25,000 ninth- to 12th-grade students from across the country enter to win their share of more than $2 million in educational scholarships and incentives awarded through the program.
The national first-place winner receives a $35,000 scholarship paid directly to the recipient’s American university, college or vocational/technical school.
