On May 28, incoming State Cmdr. Mac Maclucas installed the officers for VFW Post 4337, Inverness, for the 2023-24 term.
Pictured are Mac Mac Maclucas, Installation Officer; Don Saylor, Commander, John Lowe, Sr. Vice; Tom Pilcher, Jr. Vice; Randy Hillman, Quartermaster; Joe Acosta, 1-Year Trustee; Gary Hartley, Second-Year Trustee; Terry Jones, Third-Year Trustee; and Gilda Herrin, Adjutant. Not pictured are Jason Bussell, Service Officer, and Scott Maxwell, Chaplain.
