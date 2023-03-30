It took one stroll in 2010 through the pediatric ward at the University of Florida's Shands Hospital in Gainesville for Ron Clark of Hernando to decide he wanted to help the hospitalized children and their families.

So, he did what he could. He and his comrades at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4252 in Hernando started saving aluminum can pull tabs. The tabs are recycled and help support families staying at the Ronald McDonald House in Gainesville. These families have children being treated at Shands.

