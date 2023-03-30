It took one stroll in 2010 through the pediatric ward at the University of Florida's Shands Hospital in Gainesville for Ron Clark of Hernando to decide he wanted to help the hospitalized children and their families.
So, he did what he could. He and his comrades at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4252 in Hernando started saving aluminum can pull tabs. The tabs are recycled and help support families staying at the Ronald McDonald House in Gainesville. These families have children being treated at Shands.
So far, the post has collected many, many tabs.
In early March, Clark and his wife, Kathy, took 220 pounds of aluminum tabs to the Ronald McDonald House.
The house's Executive Director Sherry Houston said the tabs earn 55 cents per pound when recycled.
Thus, the tabs were worth $121.
The VFW post had donated 130 pounds of tabs, or $71.50 worth, in members' second-most-recent visit.
According to the Ronald McDonald House's website, the house raised over $900 from the tab program last year. Thus, the Hernando post's ongoing collection of tabs raises a sizeable percentage of the funds collected.
Houston said the 31-bed house served 842 families last year but had to turn away 2,752 families. There just wasn't enough space.
In August, the program will move to a 50-bed facility. The website says the house "provides temporary housing, basic amenities and support to families with children receiving treatment at UF Health Shands Children’s Hospital."
According to Houston, "We provide all the comforts of home."
She said money from the tab collection program might be used for such things as new blankets or new pillows, or for something like paying to order dinner for a family - anything "to make our families feel nurtured and loved," Houston said.
She said the No. 1 reason children are at the Children's Hospital is heart-related. The second reason is because the child is a premature baby. The third reason is cancer-related. The average family stays at the Ronald McDonald House for 91 days, Houston said.
Clark collects the tabs in empty plastic kitty litter containers and in plastic bags. He's also collected the tabs in garbage cans.
Each kitty litter container weighs 10 pounds when full of tabs. In one pound, there are 1,700 tabs. So, one container holds 17,000 tabs. Clark and the VFW post donated 18 containers of tabs, or 306,000 tabs, in March.
Additionally, there were three garbage bags of tabs, weighing 22.5 pounds. Thus, the garbage bags held 38,250 tabs. The total tabs collected was 344,250.
Clark's family donations include tabs from soda, tea and beer. But one family only can do so much.
To augment Clark's efforts, many of the post members save their tabs. And the post's bartender, Kimberly Walker, makes saving tabs part of her job duties.
Every Tuesday, Clark plays bingo at the post and picks up tabs. He takes them home and stacks them in containers on his porch.
"The sun is blocked out," he said.
The Florida native was born in Miami and grew up in St. Petersburg. After graduating from high school, he joined the Navy in 1967.
He was at sea four years, serving on ammunition supply ships. Among the bullets and bombs were 55 gallon drums of Agent Orange.
Clark first served as a deck hand, then was in charge of an onboard ice cream shop and supervised the crew's laundry.
He also was a forklift operator, picking up the weapons, including the Agent Orange drums.
After the Navy, Clark drove a laundry truck, photographed circuit boards that were being manufactured and worked at Gus's Party Store in Hernando.
He and wife, Kathy, have a daughter, Christine, who lives in St. Augustine.
He's been a member of the VFW post since 1988.
In 2009, he had lung cancer surgery and lost half his left lung. That was followed by chemotherapy in 2010. And Clark had to stop working.
Although his lung cancer has not returned, Clark said he has COPD, neuropathy and tinnitus, or ringing in his ears.
He's twice been denied compensation for exposure to Agent Orange. He's put in a third Agent Orange claim.
Yet, his own challenges don't stop him from looking out for the families who stay at the Ronald McDonald House.
The house "helps families. That's what it's for," Clark said. "If you're a multimillionaire, you don't need it. But if you're a mother, you can be close to your child."
Clark said if members of the public would like to help the post collect tabs, they should feel free to drop them off whenever the post is open, which is from noon to 8 p.m. every day except Wednesday, when the post is open from noon to 11 p.m.
The post is at 3190 N. Carl G. Rose Highway, Hernando. The phone is 352-726-3339.
Houston said if people are interested in volunteering at the Ronald McDonald House or want more information about saving tabs, they can call her at 352-374-4404, Ext. 230, or email her at shouston@rmhcncf.org. The website is www.rmhcncf.org.
Families who stay at the Ronald McDonald House are referred by their medical social workers, she said.
