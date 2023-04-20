Many Citrus County military veteran residents are snowbirds or enjoy extended traveling in their retirement days.
The Veterans Administration (VA) has a program to help arrange non-emergency outpatient care while traveling to ensure they receive quality care. It is called the Traveling Veterans Program with a Traveling Veteran Coordinator (TVC) at every VA location.
I am going to try and explain this program, along with some other important information about obtaining urgent and emergency care in the United States and overseas.
A TVC is a VA employee and can be a registered nurse, nurse practitioner or a physician assistant. The key to using this program is registering with VA’s MyHealtheVet, which is a private and secure online personal health record for veterans, active-duty service members and their dependents and caregivers. Its online resources and tools offer greater control over care and wellness.
If you have not already registered with MyHealtheVet go to www.myhealth.va.gov, click the register button, complete required fields, review and accept terms and conditions, and click the submit button. You will now have a basic account and can upgrade it to premium during your next VA clinic visit.
A premium account will give you full access to medications refills, appointments, test results, secure messaging and VA notes. I’ve found the medication refill and messaging to my physician to be really helpful.
If you are enrolled and receive your health care with VA, you will receive the same, consistent care, whether at your local VA health care facility or an alternate VA health care facility.
How it works
Now, let me explain how the TVC program works.
In order to help VA ensure you receive consistent care while traveling, or if you relocate, notify your local VA Patient Aligned Care Team (PACT) 4 to 6 weeks prior to departure, or as soon as you are aware of your travel. Early planning will allow time for your local PACT and the TVC to coordinate your care at the alternate VA health care facility.
If you are unable to make an appointment to see your PACT or provider in person, you may reach them by telephone or through secure messaging on MyHealtheVet. Traveling veterans will not be assigned to a PACT at the alternate VA medical facility.
To coordinate your health care with another VA health care facility, you should inform your local PACT the following:
- Travel destination(s), and temporary address
- A valid telephone number
- Arrival and departure dates
- Specific care concerns
Your PACT will contact the TVC, who will assist in coordinating your care at the alternate VA health care facility.
Before you travel, confirm with your PACT team if you will need any lab testing, supplies, or medication while you are away. Make sure you have a current address on file for the dates you will be away and before returning home. Contact your PACT to update this information. Also refill your medications 10-14 days before you run out using the same method you would normally use while you are away.
VA can also mail prescription refills to you at your temporary address. Just be sure to allow about 2 weeks for the refills to arrive.
Urgent care
VA offers urgent care services to eligible veterans at VA medical facilities or at in‑network urgent care clinics. Use it to treat minor injuries and illnesses that are not life-threatening. Urgent care is not a replacement for preventive or emergency care. To make sure you have a smooth experience, there are requirements and limitations associated with this benefit.
The urgent care benefit covers services provided by urgent care centers and walk-in retail health clinics such as:
- Colds, minor injuries, skin and ear infections, pink eye, strep throat, and more.
- Diagnostic services like X-rays, some lab testing and some medications (with limitations).
- Therapeutic vaccines when these are required for the treatment of certain covered conditions.
Veterans should work with their primary care provider for this type of care.
While urgent care is a convenient benefit for nonemergent symptoms, veterans should always consider talking with or seeing their primary care provider if they are concerned the urgent care location will not understand the complexities of their medical history or medications.
Veterans should remember the following when considering urgent care:
- When in doubt about your health condition or symptoms, veterans should always seek a higher level of care, such as care from an emergency department.This is because symptoms may exist related to a serious health condition that an urgent care provider may not be able to adequately address.
- If veterans have a medical emergency, they should immediately seek care at the nearest emergency room. A medical emergency is an injury, illness, or symptom so severe that a prudent layperson reasonably believes that delay in seeking immediate medical attention would be hazardous to life or health.
- If you believe your life or health is in danger, call 911 or go to the nearest emergency department immediately.
To be eligible for urgent care, veterans must:
- Be enrolled in the VA health care system AND
- Have received care through VA from either a VA or community provider within the past 24 months
- To check eligibility, contact your local VA medical facility OR call 800-MyVA411 (800-698-2411), select option 1, then option 3, and then option 1 again.
To access an in-network urgent care provider, you must:
- Be eligible.
- Go to an in-network urgent care provider.
- Pay a VA copayment (if applicable) after the visit, which is billed separately by VA.
To find an in-network pharmacy, use the VA Facility Locator to find their locations. You must visit an in-network pharmacy location in the same community care network region as your urgent care community provider to avoid any issues filling your urgent care prescription.
You can identify the correct region where you receive care and are filling prescriptions in the dropdown found at https://www.va.gov/COMMUNITYCARE/programs/veterans/Urgent_Care.asp.
Emergency medical care
Emergency care is inpatient or outpatient hospital services that are necessary to prevent death or serious impairment of health such as severe chest pain; seizures or loss of awareness; heavy uncontrollable bleeding; or moderate to severe burns. During a medical emergency, you should immediately seek care at the nearest emergency department (ED). If you believe your life or health is in danger, or are having a suicidal crisis, call 911 or go to the nearest ED immediately.
VA will provide, pay for, or reimburse emergency care for certain veterans and individuals – including ambulance transportation costs, follow-on inpatient or residential care related to the event for up to 30 days and outpatient care for up to 90 days, including social work.
You are covered if you were discharged from the military under a condition that is other than dishonorable after more than 24 months of active service, if you served at least 100 days under a combat exclusion, or were in support of a contingency operation either directly or by operating an unmanned aerial vehicle from another location.
Former members of the armed forces who were the victim of a physical assault of a sexual nature, a battery of a sexual nature, or sexual harassment while serving in the armed forces are also eligible.
Inform the emergency care provider to report your emergency treatment to the VA Centralized Emergency Care Reporting Center as soon as possible after your treatment starts by using the VA Emergency Care Reporting portal at https://emergencycarereporting.communitycare.va.gov/#/request, or calling the VA 72-Hour Notification Hotline at 844-72HRVHA (844-724-7842).
You, or someone acting on your behalf, can also report the emergency treatment to VA. The VA should only be notified once and, ideally, that notification is from the community emergency facility where treatment is being conducted. If you have an urgent or emergent need to coordinate care or transfer to a VA medical center (VAMC), contact the nearest VAMC immediately.
Notifying VA of an emergency event allows covered veterans to have their emergency treatment authorized by VA. Failure to report emergency care to VA within 72 hours of the start of the emergency treatment may impact your eligibility for VA to cover the cost of treatment. However, even if the notification to VA did not occur timely, the emergency treatment may still be eligible for VA reimbursement.
There are a number of rules and legal situations regarding this type of emergency care and to be very honest it is very complicated. It would take many pages here to repeat them, so for more information please go to VA’s website at https://www.va.gov/COMMUNITYCARE/programs/veterans/emergency_care.asp
VA can pay for emergency medical care outside the United States if the emergency is related to your service-connected condition. And, you’ll find even more complicated rules and regulations requiring a small book for the Foreign Medical Program (FMP) resources. For more information, go to https://www.va.gov/COMMUNITYCARE/programs/veterans/fmp/index.asp, or call toll free at 877-345-8179.
As I previously mentioned, these health care benefits for veterans can be somewhat complicated and I highly recommend you visit the website links I’ve provided above to learn all about the requirements before you travel, use urgent care or need emergency care.
Also, VA has a new main website being developed and I suggest you visit it to learn more about the subjects above and many others regarding these and other benefits. That website is https://www.va.gov/new-home-page/.
John Stewart is a retired Air Force Chief Master Sergeant and disabled Vietnam War veteran. In 2016 he was inducted into the Florida Veterans Hall of Fame. His columns are sourced from public, government and private information. Content is checked for accuracy as best as possible; however, you have the responsibility to confirm content validity before committing any related actions. Visit his website at www.veteransgrapevine.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.