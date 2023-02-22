Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is an almost daily news item concerning our military veterans because it is a health condition occurring in so many who served our country in uniform.
What is PTSD? A question many in our communities have frequently asked me, so let me tell you all about it.
It is a mental health condition that’s triggered by a terrifying event, either experiencing it or witnessing it, and it may include a number of symptoms. In worst cases, the National Center for PTSD reports that 20% of those with PTSD may have a substance use disorder of alcohol or drugs that is greater than the general population. In far worst cases, it can possibly result in suicide.
What is it?
Many military veterans hate the term PTSD, in particular the word “disorder,” and fail to get needed treatment after experiencing symptoms of PTSD. What are those symptoms? The Disabled American Veterans organization provides the following:
- Reliving the event:Awake or asleep, a trigger can cause painful memories to surface and make the sufferer feel as though they are experiencing the event all over again.
- Avoidance: Veterans will often avoid situations that remind them of the event. For example, some veterans avoid crowded places or loud, overstimulating situations. Some veterans will even avoid talking about the incident that affects them.
- Persistent negative emotions: Veterans who experience PTSD can be overwhelmed by negative feelings. A veteran may also feel difficulty establishing trust, experience feelings of guilt, shame, remorse, disinterest in previously enjoyable activities or genuinely find it hard to feel happy.
- Hypervigilance or hyperarousal: Veterans experiencing hyperarousal will feel constantly on alert and often uneasy in unfamiliar situations. For instance, they may prefer to find a seat facing the door in a restaurant, watch for dangerous people or objects in normal everyday situations, or feel the need to be near a point of egress.
Veterans with signs of PTSD may also find it difficult to sleep or relax, be prone to anger or irritability, startle easily, act recklessly or abuse drugs or alcohol as a coping mechanism.
For many veterans, memories of their wartime operations can still be upsetting long after they served in combat. Though having served many years ago, military experience can still affect them. PTSD is more common among veterans of different service eras, specifically Vietnam veterans in the past few decades, but I believe that commonality will be significant in a few years for those who served in the recent 20-year war, the longest in our nation’s history.
Deployment factor
The number of deployments for some who fought in Iraq or Afghanistan are rather unbelievable. Research shows that military deployments increase the risk of PTSD. In fact, it has been reported that PTSD is three times more likely among veterans who deployed compared to those who did not.
Most soldiers in the Army deployed at least three times or more and I hesitate to think of the actual numbers by Navy Seals, Green Berets and other Special Operations small manpower units.
Something lost in the number of deployments is that of our National Guard who served and fought alongside their active-duty counterparts. For example, the Army National Guard deployed over 220,000 citizen-soldiers on over 250,000 deployments, while the Air National Guard deployed 34,000 on over 44,000 deployments.
Suicides
Of course, suicides play a large role in the world of PTSD. There were 6,000 or more veteran suicides per year from 2008 to 2017 and the rate of suicide among veterans may be more than double what federal officials report annually because of undercounting related to drug overdose deaths and service record errors.
America’s Warrior Partnership, working with the University of Alabama and Duke University, reviewed death data from 2014 to 2018 for eight states and found thousands of cases of suspected or confirmed veterans suicides were not included in federal calculations and if applied across all of our states the suicide rate for veterans would be 44 per day.
Additionally, the National Bureau of Economic Research reports that in the two decades since US service members first deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan, the suicide rate for veterans, adjusted for age and gender, has risen nearly twice as quickly as that for nonveterans.
I think you can now understand what PTSD is and the possible consequences of having it. I firmly believe we will see a significant increase in those developing PTSD from the recent war as they grow older, a problem found in us old Vietnam War veterans, that may lead to increased suicide rates. In fact, according to a Rand Corporation report in 2021, the largest number of veterans who die by suicide are between 55 and 74 years old and in 2018, they reported that 2,587 veterans with ages in that bracket died by suicide, a rate of 30.4 per 100,000.
Who can help?
Now, to my fellow veterans, let’s talk PTSD. You have the Veterans Administration (VA) at your doorstep for help. Let’s outline where you can get help and use a method to determine if you, in fact, might have PTSD.
The VA provides a self-screen for PTSD with a short set of questions to determine if someone needs to be assessed further for PTSD. It is similar to getting a blood cholesterol screen to see if you might need more assessment or treatment. But, unlike a blood test, a PTSD self-screen asks questions to help you understand if your thoughts, feelings and behaviors may be related to PTSD. I copied the short test from their website, so let’s give it a try.
Here we go with the first question:
Sometimes things happen to people that are unusually or especially frightening, horrible, or traumatic. For example:
- A serious accident or fire;
- A physical or sexual assault or abuse;
- An earthquake or flood;
- A war;
- Seeing someone be killed or seriously injured;
- Having a loved one die through homicide or suicide;
Have you ever experienced this kind of event?
YES / NO
If no, screen total = 0. Please stop here. If yes, please answer the questions below:
In the past month, have you:
- Had nightmares about the event(s) or thought about the event(s) when you did not want to?
YES / NO
- Tried hard not to think about the event(s) or went out of your way to avoid situations that reminded you of the event(s)?
YES / NO
- Been constantly on guard, watchful or easily startled?
YES / NO
- Felt numb or detached from people, activities, or your surroundings?
YES / NO
- Felt guilty or unable to stop blaming yourself or others for the event(s) or any problems the event(s) may have caused?
YES / NO
VA indicates that if you answered “yes” to three or more questions it does not always mean you have PTSD; however, you could have it and recommended you share your response with your doctor who can do a full assessment for PTSD or refer you to someone who can.
Symptoms
Some of the symptoms of PTSD overlap with other mental health problems. For example, trouble concentrating or feeling less interested in things you used to enjoy can be signs of both depression and PTSD. And different problems have different treatments. Your mental health care provider can determine whether you need treatment for PTSD or another type of treatment.
Yes, it can be scary to consider that you might have PTSD but knowing why you’re feeling this way can help you make sense of your symptoms. Please, ask for professional help.
You can find more in-depth screening tests at https://www.myhealth.va.gov/mhv-portal-web/ptsd-screening that include PTSD, depression, substance abuse, and alcohol. I encourage you to review each of them.
No matter where you live, PTSD treatment is available in our VA with specialists who provide treatment from nearly 200 specialized PTSD programs throughout the country offering education, evaluation, and treatment. The programs include:
- One-to-one mental health assessment and testing
- Medications
- One-to-one psychotherapy and family therapy
- Group therapy (covers topics such as anger and stress, combat support, partners, etc.) or groups for veterans of specific conflicts or specific trauma
Some VA medical centers are now offering walk-in clinics. By walking into the primary care clinic and asking for help, a veteran can usually be seen that day by a mental health provider.
Obviously, I am no expert on this matter and if you believe you need help go see an expert.
Don’t depend upon my poor attempts at explaining an important subject. However, I’ve had some experience because I was once diagnosed with PTSD and, failing to get help, came very close to ending my life about 30 years ago. Fortunately, I reached out. Plus, I got involved with trying to help and support my fellow veterans and volunteering in the community. By doing so I have found many more people these past three decades that were worse off than me and needing support. And, when I did so, it helped me.
As such, I have always encouraged veterans and family members to get involved with their local veterans organizations and volunteer in the community. So many people need help and I am confident it will also help you if experiencing PTSD.
So, brothers-in-arms, seek help. If it is immediate, call the Veterans Crisis Line by simply dialing 988 and press 1. Also, as of Jan. 17, veterans thinking about hurting themselves can get free crisis care, including inpatient, for up to 90 days at VA. You do not need to be enrolled in VA care.
And, to you in the civilian community, please support local veteran organizations that truly need your help so they can care for their members and families. Veterans provided you the freedoms you enjoy every single day and it must be returned, in kind, by you as a free American in the greatest country on earth.
John Stewart is a retired Air Force Chief Master Sergeant and disabled Vietnam War veteran. In 2016 he was inducted into the Florida Veterans Hall of Fame. His columns are sourced from public, government and private information and content is checked for accuracy as best as possible. However, you have the responsibility to confirm the contents before committing any related actions. Visit his website at www.veteransofcitruscounty.com.
