I recently obtained a Veterans Administration (VA) statistical summary dated Dec. 31, 2022, about military veterans’ health care and benefits and discovered some really interesting numbers that I would like to share with youv along with a few related comments.
Doing so because I firmly believe the problems our military veterans are having today after the recent 20-year war are only a scratch on the surface of what may come in the future requiring further expansion of our country’s support for veterans.
The report stated there are 18,592,457 military veterans, of which 11 percent were female (2,049,649). I read in another report last year that women veterans are the fastest-growing demographic to serve in the military and to enroll in the VA health care system. Their numbers are expected to reach 2.2 million by 2046 and, fortunately, there has been activity initiated to support them.
Female veterans
The Deborah Sampson Act was part of the Veterans Health Care and Benefits Improvements Act of 2020 and paved the way to improving VA care for women veterans. It established the Office of Women’s Health within the VA to oversee women’s health programs and is responsible for ensuring standards of care for women veterans are being met.
Another provision of the Act was to mandate every VA health care facility must have a women’s health primary care provider.
Another demographic of the statistical summary was very, very sad to read. Although more than 16 million American men and women served in the U.S. Armed Forces during World War II, fewer than 500,000 World War II veterans were alive in 2018, down from 5.7 million in 2000.
In December 2022, only 167,284 remain alive and approximately 180 are lost every single day. It will be not much longer in time before we will not have any more of our greatest generation.
I’d give you similar statistics for Vietnam War veterans but throughout the past five decades since war’s end, it is nearly impossible to find valid numbers. This includes how many are alive today, how many died from Agent Orange exposure, etc.
There are 9.07 million veterans enrolled in the VA health care system and two factors in that number may lead to our losing many other military veterans. First of all, 45.9 percent of our veterans are 65 years of age or older with a significant number over 75 years of age. That age group probably containing our Vietnam War veterans, though I do not know how the report came up with their numbers when statistics on them are usually incorrect.
Maybe that is why it vaguely states “a significant number over 75 years of age.”
Disabled veterans
The second factor is the total number of disabled veterans. Over 5.48 million and within that number 1,150,747 are totally disabled. One other factor that may impact this situation is the large numbers of veterans who have had amputations. There are 96,769 of them enrolled in the VA health care system.
One of the huge numbers found in our disabled veterans is for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), where we see 1,367,675 receiving VA compensation for it. Approximately 12 percent of veterans of the Gulf War report having PTSD, while the prevalence rate of PTSD among veterans who served in Iraq and Afghanistan was approximately 13.8 percent.
In comparison, the most recent research on Vietnam veterans was conducted during the mid-to-late 1980s, which found that 15.2 percent of men and 8.1 percent of women who had served in Vietnam had PTSD. The lifetime prevalence of PTSD among them was 30.9 percent for men and 26.9 percent for women.
Providing support
To provide adequate health care support to our veterans it requires a lot of funding along with a huge number of VA employees and facilities. The Veterans Health Administration (VHA) operates the nation’s largest health care system, employing more than 371,000 clinical and support staff at 171 Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) medical centers and more than 1,100 outpatient facilities.
The Government Accounting Office (GAO) reported the VA has faced growing demand for its health care services. In fiscal year 2023, VA received a total budget of $303.2 billion. This includes the largest discretionary budget in its history, $134.7 billion, about $22.5 billion higher than in fiscal year 2022.
GAO also stated this past February that since the year 2000 they had made over 1,500 recommendations to help VA improve its vital services for veterans. Of those, 220 still need action with 19 considered high priority.
GAO has identified challenges related to VA’s management and oversight of its health care system, including:
- Ensuring veterans’ health care appointments are scheduled in a timely manner.
- Having complete information to determine if it has an adequate number of health care providers to meet veterans’ needs.
- Effectively identifying and meeting the demand for mental health and other behavioral health services among veterans.
- Ensuring timely implementation while addressing data quality issues as it works to modernize its electronic health record system.
I have to say, however, I believe the VA does the best they can within their structure, management and other areas that may sometimes be deemed less that positive. I’ve personally never, ever, met a VA worker at the field level that was not professional and totally dedicated to help our veterans. When you review the four GAO challenges above, they seem to be directed towards management.
Future for Post 9/11
When reviewing those who served in Operation Iraqi Freedom (OIF) and Operation Enduring Freedom (OEF), each usually summarized as “Post 9/11” veterans, there are some serious numbers to be considered today and into the future for them.
The nonprofit organization Nation Veterans Homeless Support (NVHS) reported that Post 9/11 veterans have many issues including:
- Traumatic brain injury (TBI). TBI accounted for around 22 percent of total casualties in OEF and OIF. TBI is characterized by “structural injury and/or physiological disruption of brain function” as a result of physical trauma. Moderate or severe TBI can have long-term consequences for individuals affected by it including amnesia, cognitive impairments, depression, personality and/or behavior changes, and more.
- Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). The VA estimates that 11 percent to 22 percent of Post 9/11 veterans suffer from PTSD each year. PTSD can be caused by a number of things, from combat in a war zone to military sexual trauma.
If left untreated, PTSD can have serious consequences for veterans’ mental health and their lives, including placing them at greater risk of homelessness.
- Physical injury and/or disease. In addition to the inherent danger of injury and disability due to combat, serving in Iraq and Afghanistan came with its own set of specific health hazards, including exposure to burn pit smoke and infectious diseases related to the region (malaria, brucellosis, shigella, West Nile virus, leishmaniasis and more).
- Difficulty readjusting to civilian life. Research indicates that Post 9/11 veterans are more likely than their Pre-9/11 counterparts to face challenges when returning to civilian life (47 percent versus 21 percent, respectively). Many reported feeling isolated or having a hard time finding employment after leaving the military.
According to the VA, some 95 percent of OIF combat veterans reported seeing dead bodies. Meanwhile, 93 percent said they had been shot at, 89 percent said they had been attacked or ambushed, 86 percent received mortar or rocket fire and 86 percent said they knew someone who had been seriously injured or killed.
If you are inside one of those statistics, PTSD is probably evident.
Also, according to the VA, although OEF combat veterans generally don’t suffer from PTSD at the same rates as OIF veterans, significant numbers who participated in this conflict also experienced combat stressors.
Among a study of OEF veterans:
- 84 percent said they had received mortar or rocket fire;
- 66 percent said they had been shot at;
- 58 percent said they had been attacked or ambushed;
- 43 percent said they knew someone who had been seriously injured or killed;
- 39 percent said they had seen dead bodies.
It should be noted that female veterans of these conflicts have about the same rates of PTSD as their male counterparts. However, they often faced the additional stress of serving as primary family caregivers, both while deployed and after returning home.
According to the Congressional Research Service, acting under the direction of congress, the trends in active-duty military deaths from 2006 through 2021 caused Congress to have a sustained interest in military deaths during peacetime and wartime.
Those who perished
From 2006 through 2021, a total of 19,378 active-duty servicemembers have died while serving in the U.S. Armed Forces. Of those who died, 24 percent were killed while serving in in what the Department of Defense (DOD) categorizes as Overseas Contingency Operations (OCO) — primarily within the territories of Iraq and Afghanistan.
The remaining 76 percent died during operations categorized as Non-Overseas Contingency Operations (Non-OCO). The categories with the highest number of active-duty servicemember deaths were accidents (6,198), self-inflicted wounds (4,930),and illnesses or injuries (3,470).
So, after seeing all those numbers I think you would agree with me that we must ensure our country provides effective and professional health care to our veterans, especially as they age.
Fewer suicides, but too many still
In 2019 and 2020, veteran suicides decreased in consecutive years by 307 and 343 deaths — the biggest decrease in the suicide count and rate since 2001. But it is not enough.
The unadjusted suicide rate for veterans was 23.3 per 100,000 in 2001 and 31.7 per 100,000 in 2020.For non-veteran U.S. adults, the suicide rate was 12.6 per 100,000 in 2001 and 16.1 per 100,000 in 2020. Or, in tougher terms using 2020 as an example, despite the reduction that year, there were 6,146 veteran suicide deaths.
That is 6,146 too many.
Many people believe most Vietnam War veterans committed suicide at a young age. The absolute number of suicides was highest among veterans 55–74 years old. This group accounted for 38 percent of all veteran deaths by suicide in 2017. This leads me to believe that as our Post 9/11 veterans age we may see a significant increase in suicide rates if our country does not do its very best to provide optimum health care and support.
Ending the suicides
VA has announced or continued several additional efforts to end veteran suicide, including:
- Establishing the Veterans Crisis Line at 988 (then press 1), or text 838255, as a way for veterans to quickly call and connect with caring, qualified crisis support 24/7,
- Proposing a new rule that would reduce or eliminate copayments for veterans at risk of suicide; conducting an ongoing public outreach effort on firearm suicide prevention and lethal means safety.
- Leveraging a national veteran suicide prevention awareness campaign, “Don’t Wait. Reach Out.”
More must be done to help our veterans but I am seriously concerned about our country’s ability to provide it. It seems money comes before care.
If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, contact the Veterans Crisis Line to receive free, confidential support and crisis intervention available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. Chat is also available online at http://veteranscrisisline.net/Chat.
John Stewart is a retired Air Force Chief Master Sergeant and disabled Vietnam War veteran. In 2016 he was inducted into the Florida Veterans Hall of Fame. His columns are sourced from public, government and private information. Content is checked for accuracy as best as possible; however, you have the responsibility to confirm content validity before committing any related actions. Visit his website at www.veteransgrapevine.com.
