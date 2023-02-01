My last column here outlined the need for a facility to support the Female Veterans Network (FVN) in Citrus County.
We received a wonderful letter with a donation from Citrus County resident Dianne Rucker and it was much appreciated. Unfortunately, there were few other responses and, quite frankly, it was not unexpected. Not because their organization had an invalid request for help in supporting women veterans. They truly need a facility for operations but, in my opinion, it is another instance where portions of the public either do not know or understand the many needs of our veterans.
So, I’ll attempt to help alleviate this unfortunate situation by giving you a few facts in the hope you will better understand why there are many veterans and family members needing support.
In the media on a daily basis, we see veterans and family members in distress. It can be solely because the veteran was tragically injured or killed in combat and the family needs our support, or a multitude of other reasons: homelessness, post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) mental health problems, financial difficulties, hunger, child care needs, high suicide rates and other serious needs. Or, simply, from the amount of time father, mother or both have been deployed around the world causing families at home to struggle with life in general and needing compassion and support.
When I watch daily news items it seems there are subjects on radio and screen and print being repeated over and over and over. The media’s repetitiveness can be tiring and I believe it contributes to madness appearing in our country as we hear constant stories about government corruption, massacres, COVID 19 and movie stars displaying see-through clothing apparel.
Periodically, it is mixed with short stories about a military veteran getting a free ticket to a soccer game, or something else very trivial in my opinion. Nothing much being covered that addresses their needs or even why problems exist. Of course, we hear constant veteran-related advertisements from civilian legal representatives offering to “help” veterans for a “nominal” fee, such as the serious health issues faced by Marines who served at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina.
I checked into that “help” and found some were taking 40% of the veterans’ approved claim funds. I had one just yesterday tell me in a proud voice that he “only” takes 20%. I hope the public is as tired as I am of hearing this stuff, especially after the longest war in our nation’s history causing countless veterans to need help.
Let’s look at some unbelievable statistics regarding our veterans.
Important stats
The U.S Department of Housing and Urban Development’s recent data indicated that on a single night in January 2022, there were 33,136 veterans experiencing homelessness in the United States. Here in Florida, it is estimated there were over 2,400. The number has been dropping over the past two years and that is good news; however, if you are one of those 33,000-plus currently living in the woods or sleeping on the streets across America tonight, I imagine that reduction is not very comforting.
For those who’ve served in the military, or are currently serving, food insecurity can be a serious issue. From 2017 until 2019, roughly 1.1 million veterans and 213,000 National Guard members and Reservists received aid from SNAP. Florida has the largest number of veterans participating in SNAP (108,000), followed by Texas (94,000) and California (90,000).
The Center on Budget and Policy Priorities estimates SNAP benefits per person average about $186 per month, or $6.10 per person per day. At today’s prices, you might be able to purchase a dozen eggs.
Why are veterans needing to use SNAP? WalletHub.com recently conducted a national survey and found that 71% of military members think the U.S. does not financially take care of its veterans and 70% of Americans agree that military families experience more financial stress than the average family.
As an example, when someone enters the military, they receive around $21,000 a year in salary to defend freedom. Compare that to some fast-food operations around the country. By 2024. one business intends have a $15 hour average salary (some already do so) which computes to about $31,000 a year for a 40-hour work week, possibly along with receiving major medical insurance, a prescription drug card, dental insurance, vision insurance, life insurance, long-term and short-term disability insurance, a generous holiday and PTO plan and flexible spending accounts.
Meanwhile, the person joining the military receives $21,000, health care and a weapon to defend America.
Fighting another war
Having been diagnosed at one time in my life with PTSD after serving in the Vietnam War, I am not alone in fighting another war after military service.
For example, following the Vietnam War, it is estimated that about 30 out of every 100 of Vietnam veterans have had PTSD in their lifetime. War leaves many veterans with unforgettable memories and roughly 78% of veterans in 2021 served during wartime. The trauma we are exposed to interrupts a sense of reality and can leave permanent scarring and PTSD symptoms have become prevalent.
It was reported that in the first 15 years of the Gulf War, 422,167 veterans were seen at the VA for PTSD-related treatment. Imagine, if you will, the numbers added after the subsequent five years of war when deployment after deployment still occurred. VA estimates that 11% to 20% of OEF/OIF veterans have PTSD in any given year, they may be at risk for other mental health problems and, rather than right away, were more likely to be diagnosed after they returned from the conflicts.
What are some of the causes of their mental health issues that are not something the public has experienced in their typical workday? A survey found that 84% of war veterans said they had experienced mortar or rocket fire; 66% said they had been shot at and 58% said they had been attacked or ambushed. Forty-three percent said they knew someone who had been seriously injured or killed and 39% said they had seen dead bodies.
Those are serious statistics about causes of potential mental health issues that must be addressed and supported every single day of the year; not only by our government, but by every citizen of America who have been protected and given our wonderful freedoms from the service and sacrifice of our veterans.
At home
Here in Citrus County, there are veterans and family members needing assistance and are mostly being supported by veterans’ organizations like the VFW, American Legion, Disabled American Veterans and the FVN. Though the public is fully aware of them, some receive little or no outside support resulting in internal organizational fundraising tasks to be able to help veterans and family members. Essentially, it is veterans helping veterans.
I am always surprised to learn how few in the public are not aware of two fantastic nonprofit organizations established locally that provide outstanding veterans assistance but need more public support.
First of all, we have the Citrus County Veterans Coalition. It is a nonprofit volunteer group of veterans that aid other veterans in need of help, especially providing them food but also assisting in getting them help for repairs and utilities. Their food pantry is at 1039 N. Paul Drive in Inverness and you can contact them by calling 352-400-8952.
Second, there is the Citrus County Veterans Foundation. Their primary mission is to timely disburse grant assistance from the Foundation’s available funds to honorably discharged veterans or their surviving spouses who are Citrus County residents. Funds are provided for short-term emergency expenses upon verification of eligibility and need by the Citrus County Veterans Service Office, along with approval by a majority of the Foundation’s board of directors.
Those funds come from public donations and fundraising programs in the community. You can learn more by calling 352-382-3847, or visiting their website at www.citrusvf.org.
Vets’ contributions
Why are problems ignored after you consider how much funding is added to our country’s economy by military veterans? Here in Florida alone, they play a major role in the direct infusion of more than $23.2 billion annually into Florida’s economy through federal compensation, education and pension benefits, VA medical services and military retired pay. Add that number to the other 51 states’ revenue from veterans and think of the impact on economies without adequate response in-kind to very well-known veteran needs.
According to the Rand Corporation, as of 2018 and since 2001, 2.77 million service members had served on 5.4 million deployments across the world. Deployed personnel were younger than 30 years old on average, over half were married and about half had children. A substantial number them have gone on several deployments and, in fact, it is estimated that 225,000 Army soldiers alone, had deployed at least three times or more.
Some Americans, particularly those in the Special Forces community, have deployed even more frequently. For example, Delta Force Master Sgt. Joshua L. Wheeler was the first U.S. soldier to die in combat against ISIS and the first American to lose his life in Iraq in four years. When he died on a raid that freed 70 Iraqi prisoners from captivity in 2015, he was a veteran of 14 combat deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan.
I have met with many others who deployed over five, six or seven times into the war, including our own son who was 59 months in combat as a Green Beret.
Still serving
The deployments have not ceased because the war ended. Today, there are veterans/service members serving in Syria, Iraq, Yemen, Saudi Arabia, Philippines, Lebanon, Jordan, Somali, Cuba, Romania, Israel, Kenya, Djibouti, Niger and other locations throughout the world. Some require specialized deployments like that of Army Rangers and Green Berets, Delta Force, Navy Seals, Air Force Special Operations and Marine Reconnaissance; elite units with small manpower assets and with worldwide disbursement results in countless deployments.
I cannot remember the total number of deployments I made while in Special Operations and other tactical combat units during my 26-year career but there were many. I saw firsthand the tremendous toll on everyone in our units, especially our spouses and children at home while dealing with loneliness, heartbreak, financial difficulties, lack of parental support and many other problems.
I’ve told you these things for one purpose. If not currently doing so, I am asking you for support of our veterans and their families.You can make a difference. Your involvement and care for them may help reduce veterans suicide rate caused by PTSD, depression and other factors.
In 2020, for example, 6,146 veterans took their lives across America, nearly double the population of Crystal River. Sadly, in Florida, 493 committed suicide in that same year.
You may be able to be a part of history in reducing or nearly eliminating those numbers.
Veterans will continue to serve and sacrifice to protect the greatest country on earth but they and their families need your help. If you are not doing so, please contact one of the organizations I mentioned above.
May God bless our troops in harm’s way, those who have returned home after service and their families located across America.
John Stewart is a retired Air Force chief master sergeant and disabled Vietnam War veteran. In 2016 he was inducted into the Florida Veterans Hall of Fame. His columns are sourced from public, government and private information and content is checked for accuracy as best as possible. However, you have the responsibility to confirm the contents before committing any related actions. Visit his website at www.veteransgrapevine.com.
