“Thank you for you for service.” Something we veterans frequently hear from the public remembering our sacrifices for the greatest country on Earth.
We also hear things like, “Happy Memorial Day.” Memorial Day is not happy. It is a day to remember the military veterans who gave their lives for our freedom.
For most Americans on Memorial Day, they will get the old grill out, gather with family and friends, have a restful extra day off from work, while enjoying some good food and perhaps an adult beverage. Sometimes forgetting, or ignoring, this special day is set aside to remember and honor America’s lost heroes.
Many forgetting the millions of family members that lost dad, mom, son, daughter and other members of the family. Forgetting the hardships and sadness veterans families faced when a telegram arrived, a phone call was received, or a military chaplain appeared at the door with tragic news.
Years ago, I read somewhere once that “heroism is deeply rooted in the soldiers we say goodbye to with our tear-stained faces, and those we welcome home with our happier tears.” Memorial Day is for those heroes we had to say goodbye to, and there are far too many.
Far too many. For example, over 405,000 veterans in World War II lost their lives, 36,000 in Korea, 58,000 in Vietnam, over 6,000 in Iraq and Afghanistan. With millions of tears at home.
This special day was originally called Decoration Day and was first celebrated on May 30, 1868, after being declared by Gen. John A. Logan and observed at Arlington National Cemetery. Volunteers decorated the graves of more than 20,000 Union and Confederate soldiers to honor those who died in the Civil War.
The war between the states and its terrible cost gave rise to new traditions and methods in how citizens honor fallen soldiers. Families and friends of soldiers who lost their lives chose to honor the sacrifices of the fallen by spending a day of the year decorating their graves.
This led to our country establishing military cemeteries where we frequently see laying of wreaths, large gatherings, ceremonies, and many tears. Over time, this special day was expanded to include all Americans who have died while serving in the military.
In 1971, Congress standardized the holiday as “Memorial Day” and changed its observance to the last Monday in May.
Every military family has faced some terrible times during their loved one’s service and sacrifice for America. Obviously, the worst is when that phone or doorbell rang.
My wife faced it twice when I was injured or fell seriously ill while deployed. Not knowing whether it would be that final notification. Not knowing what the future would hold for her and the children. But, thanks to the grace of God, I made it back and I am so proud of her during those difficult instances.
Though Memorial Day is dedicated to remembering our lost heroes, in most instances the spouse and children are in the background and their sacrifices and support are forgotten. Family members who have had to deal with having a husband, wife, mother, father or perhaps both, gone during deployment after deployment after deployment for months or years.
In the most recent wars, some deployments approached a dozen or more in count. Meanwhile at home, families try to deal with dire hardships and unbelievable sacrifices. Children for months and years had no mom or dad for guidance, for a hug, to bandage the cut, to read a goodnight story, to help with homework, or to teach them right from wrong. With many facing an ultimate day of sadness when the phone or doorbell rang.
I always encourage the public to also remember the families on Memorial Day, if not every day.
There are tremendous stories of service and sacrifice by our veterans throughout history. Sergeant Alvin York was a decorated soldier who fought in World War I. Awarded the Medal of Honor, he single-handedly captured 132 German soldiers and prevented them from destroying an American artillery battery.
Lieutenant Michael Murphy was a Navy SEAL who was killed in Afghanistan in 2005. He was awarded the Medal of Honor for his actions during Operation Red Wings leading a team to capture or kill a high-level Taliban leader. The team was ambushed and Murphy was mortally wounded and used his last words to call for help for his teammates, saving the lives of his teammates.
Desmond Doss was a fearless World War II medic who refused to carry a gun. Dubbed a “conscientious objector,” he nevertheless single-handedly saved the lives of 50 to 100 American soldiers on the Maeda Escarpment of Okinawa in 1945. He treated his own injuries to save stretchers for others and earned the Medal of Honor, making him the first conscientious objector to do so.
Deborah Sampson disguised herself as a man for two years to fight in the Continental Army during the Revolutionary War. Shot in battle, she dug the bullet out of her own leg rather than be exposed. After an exam years later while gravely ill, they discovered her disguise and she was honorably discharged. She was one of the first female lecturers, and her husband was the first man to receive a widow’s pension.
Only a few stories of heroism. But when does heroism begin in our veterans? I believe it is the moment a man or woman stands before someone and swears under oath they will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic. Then don a uniform on that day offering their lives for our freedom.
They must be remembered. They must be honored.
So, enjoy your cookout or other event on Memorial Day. But take some time to visit a veterans grave and remember. Take some time to tell a family member somewhere who lost a loved one you will always remember their sacrifice.
Simply take some time on this special day to remember and honor.
I’ve written in the past that Memorial Day is very special in our family. My older brother returned wounded from Vietnam and later died at 50 years of age from Agent Orange. My younger brother served over 20 years and died not long ago from the infamous poisoning of Marines at Camp Lejeune.
I’ve also written in the past about how my wife sacrificed year after year as I served long and short assignments in Vietnam, Thailand, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Egypt, Zaire, Norway, Germany, Turkey, and many other points of the world. Sometimes gone for days or weeks, sometimes for months on end.
But while I was deployed, as a former German citizen she could speak little or no English, was without a driving license, or even knew the denominations of American currency when shopping. Employment was difficult to find while she tried to survive with a child on our $400 a month total income. Toward end of the monthly pay period the adult supper at home primarily consisted of spaghetti with catsup as the sauce while she effectively managed the few dollars left over from rent, utilities, etc., to ensure our child had appropriate subsistence and support.
Yes, it was very hard for her especially being foreign born in a new and strange country. However, it is a country she grew to love and respect. A country where every Memorial Day she honors and remembers those we lost who gave her the greatest freedom in the world by their service to America.
I know I was a terrible father and husband during those times while having to put country before family during countless deployments and assignments; however, it is the ugly life of many veterans following orders while serving America and defending freedom. Though as terrible as it sounds and it is probably also found in most veterans, if called upon again, it would be done again for the greatest country on earth.
In President Reagan’s 1982 Memorial Day speech he said, “As we honor their memory today, let us pledge that their lives, their sacrifices, their valor shall be justified and remembered for as long as God gives life to this nation. And let us also pledge to do our utmost to carry out what must have been their wish: that no other generation of young men will every have to share their experiences and repeat their sacrifice.
“Earlier today, with the music that we have heard and that of our National Anthem — I can’t claim to know the words of all the national anthems in the world, but I don’t know of any other that ends with a question and a challenge as ours does: Does that flag still wave o’er the land of the free and the home of the brave?”
Yes, it does Mr. President, because of our veterans. Memorial Day is a day to reflect on the cost of freedom. It is a day to remember those who have paid the ultimate price for our country. It is a day to honor their sacrifice and to commit to never taking our freedom for granted.
We live in a time of peace, but we must never forget that peace is not free. It is bought and paid for by the blood of those who have served and died for our country. We owe them a debt of gratitude that we can never repay.
I am asking our communities to please remember and honor our heroes and that God will continue to bless this great nation.
I’d also like to ask you for one other favor. Memorial Day is particularly special for my wife and I. We will celebrate our 55th wedding anniversary. I am asking, if possible, for you to take a couple minutes and personally honor my wife, Renate, by sending her an email at floridagerman@yahoo.com. Wishing her not only a happy anniversary, but offering thanks an appreciation for her sacrifices to America. Thank you.
John Stewart is a retired Air Force Chief Master Sergeant and disabled Vietnam War veteran. In 2016 he was inducted into the Florida Veterans Hall of Fame. His columns are sourced from public, government and private information. Content is checked for accuracy as best as possible; however, you have the responsibility to confirm content validity before committing any related actions. Visit his website at www.veteransgrapevine.com.
