Memorial Day was originally called Decoration Day and was first celebrated on May 30, 1868, after being declared by Gen. John A. Logan and observed at Arlington National Cemetery. Volunteers decorated the graves of more than 20,000 Union and Confederate soldiers to honor those who died in the Civil War.

“Thank you for you for service.” Something we veterans frequently hear from the public remembering our sacrifices for the greatest country on Earth.

We also hear things like, “Happy Memorial Day.” Memorial Day is not happy. It is a day to remember the military veterans who gave their lives for our freedom.

John Stewart

Veterans Voices

