I was disappointed to see how few articles were in the media about a special day of remembrance on June 12 for many of our veterans.
I am some of you will say to yourselves, “What was so special about that day?” Let me inform you why it should have been on everyone’s mind and never forgotten.
Women Veterans Day is held annually on June 12 in recognition of the anniversary of the 1948 Women’s Armed Services Integration Act signing by President Harry Truman. It enabled America’s military women to serve as permanent, regular members of the Army, Marine Corps, Navy and the recently formed Air Force.
This year was the 75th anniversary of that legislation.
Though women were originally found serving in military areas such as nursing and cooking, today we find them in nearly every possible career field. Two years ago, for example, a female sailor successfully completed the Navy’s 37-week training course to become the first woman in history to become a Naval Special Warfare combatant-craft crewman — the boat operators who transport Navy SEALs and conduct their own classified missions at sea.
The previous year we saw the first woman to complete the Army’s Special Forces Qualification Course and become a Green Beret.
In the past seven years, 100 women graduated from the Army’s Ranger School and others have successfully completed Navy SEAL officer assessment and selection.
There are some facts about women veterans that many in our country do not know and perhaps that is the reason June 12 saw little remembrance. Nearly 41,000 women served in the Gulf War, 15 were killed and two were taken as prisoners of war. Over 300,000 deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan since 9/11, 166 died and over 1000 were wounded. More than 9,000 have earned Combat Action Badges.
Currently, women comprise 15 percent of the active-duty military and 18 percent of the Guard and Reserve. Here in Florida, we have over 160,000 women veterans, which is the second-largest population in the nation.
When you consider those numbers, it is very important that we ensure they have a Veterans Administration (VA) that is ready and able to care for them when they transition back to civilian life.
Unfortunately, according to the Rand Corporation, “Women’s military experiences and post-service needs often differ from those of men. The current U.S. Veteran population includes 2 million women — and that number is growing. However, policies and programs to support veterans’ transitions to civilian life often fall short in meeting the needs of veteran women.”
The VA states that women Veterans account for 30 percent of new patients and the number of women seeking care has increased in recent times by 80 percent. They need support for combat trauma, sexual trauma, mental health, family planning needs, depression, substance abuse, single parenting, domestic abuse, anxiety, eating disorders and/or reproductive mental health conditions, and other issues.
VA research found that women veterans are more than twice as likely to become homeless as women who did not serve in the military.
Many women veterans don’t know that they are eligible for a large range of federal and state benefits that include special programs for them. But, to be totally effective, it has been reported that much more needs to be done for them. Some of those problems are:
- Many women veterans do not identify themselves as veterans and do not know or understand what benefits they are entitled to receive.
- The time it takes for women veterans to receive results from their mammogram screening is inadequate.
- Some VA medical facilities across the system do not have adequate baseline plans to close the gender gaps and improve use of facilities and services for women.
- Additionally, many do not offer inpatient/residential mental health care programs for women veterans or offer child care services for women veterans seeking health care appointments.
However, there are actions being taken to alleviate these issues.
Center for Women Veterans
The VA has established the Center for Women Veterans (CWV) with a mission to monitor and coordinate health care, benefits, services, and programs for women Veterans. Their mission also includes serving as an advocate for a cultural transformation (both within VA and in the general public) in recognizing the service and contributions of women veterans and women in the military.
Another important task is to raise awareness of the responsibility to treat women Veterans with dignity and respect. More information about it can be found at https://www.va.gov/womenvet/.
VA Transition Assistance Program (TAP)
TAP provides information, resources, and tools to service members and their loved ones to help prepare for the move from military to civilian life. Service members begin TAP one year prior to separation, or two years prior to retiring.
The VA portion of TAP is a one-day, in-person course called VA Benefits and Services. Led by VA Benefits Advisors, the course helps you understand how to navigate VA and the benefits and services earned through the military career. The course offers interactive exercises, real examples, and covers topics like family support, disability compensation, education, and health care benefits.
The VA Benefits and Services course is now available online through www.TAPevents.mil to transitioning service members, veterans, family members, and caregivers. Normally, a Common Access Card (CAC) commonly known as “Smart” ID card, is used for active-duty military personnel, Selected Reserve, DoD civilian employees, and eligible contractor personnel. But, you do not need to be on a CAC-enabled device to access the course.
If you are taking the VA Benefits and Services course as part of a mandatory TAP requirement, you must register for the course using your CAC or by entering your DOD Identification and providing all required information to receive credit. Select “Core Requirements” under TAP Curriculum to find the course.
VA Women’s Health Transition Training
This is an optional course you can take in addition to the VA Transition Assistance Program (TAP). This course is not a substitute for TAP. Some women find it beneficial to finish the TAP VA Benefits and Services course before attending this training.
The online, self-paced Women’s Health Transition Training is available for servicewomen and women Veterans to take anytime, anyplace at www.TAPevents.mil/courses. This course provides important information for transitioning servicewomen on women’s health care services available from VA post-separation from the military.
After participating in the VA Women’s Health Transition Training, you will have a better understanding of:
How VA health care is designed to serve you
- Available women’s health care services (e.g. maternity care, cancer screenings, whole health, and mental health care services)
- The process and eligibility requirements for enrollment—you don’t have to be disabled to receive health care at VA
- How to connect with other women veterans through women-specific networks, resources, and programs post-service
- How to find your local VA facility and resources for additional support.
Women Veteran Coordinators
There are Women Veteran Coordinators (WVCs) located in every regional office who function as the primary contact for women Veterans. WVCs provide specific information and comprehensive assistance to women Veterans, their dependents, and beneficiaries concerning VA benefits and related non-VA benefits. They may assist you in the claims intake, development, and processing of military sexual and personal trauma claims.
VA Benefits for Survivors of Military Sexual Trauma
VA has special services available to help women who experienced military sexual trauma (MST), including free, confidential counseling and treatment for mental and physical health conditions related to MST.
You do not need to have a service-connected disability or injury, and may be able to receive this benefit even if you are not eligible for other VA care.You do not need to have reported the incidents when they happened or have other documentation that they occurred in order to receive MST services.
Every VA facility has a designated MST Coordinator who serves as a contact person for MST-related issues. This person is your advocate and can help you find and access VA services and programs, state and federal benefits, and community resources.
One action occurring on June 12 was the introduction of a bipartisan bill that would provide female veterans, who served alongside our military’s elite Special Operations Forces, with combat-related benefits after reevaluation of their service records for eligibility. Known as the Jax Act, it will amend military records of women veterans who deployed alongside Special Forces in the Middle East with Cultural Support Teams (CST).
Female service members deployed on CST’s in combat zones before they were formally allowed to serve in front-line combat roles in 2015, however, upon return they were ineligible for benefits and health services upon completion of service. The Jax Act will allow those women Veterans to now qualify for those benefits and have two to three years to apply for re-evaluation and start receiving benefits.
You can learn more about all of VA’s support programs for women Veterans at www.va.gov/health-care/health-needs-conditions/womens-health-needs/.
I hope those of you who did not know the importance of June 12, do so now and next year you will be fully aware of the service, sacrifices and needs of our women veterans.
Finally, I encourage all of our women veterans to apply and receive their deserved benefits after serving America.
John Stewart is a retired Air Force Chief Master Sergeant and disabled Vietnam War veteran. In 2016 he was inducted into the Florida Veterans Hall of Fame. His columns are sourced from public, government and private information. Content is checked for accuracy as best as possible; however, you have the responsibility to confirm content validity before committing any related actions. Visit his website at www.veteransgrapevine.com.
