March 29 is my day. Actually, it is our day.
We who served in the Vietnam War have the opportunity to be honored and remembered on the special day signed into law in 2017 by President Donald Trump, the National Vietnam War Veterans Day.
It is common knowledge that our homecoming was less than a warm welcoming. We returned to a society that was torn apart by debate over the Vietnam War and instead of being honored with parades, we were greeted with hostility and anger and protests and hatred and insults. We were humiliated, cried out, hid, withdrew from society and suffered.
I’ve often wondered whether this day of honor will somewhat disappear in about 15 years when the majority of us have passed on. According to the Veterans Administration’s Veteran Population Projection Model, the median age of Vietnam War-era veterans is approximately 73 years old and there are some startling statistics about many who survived the war.
More than 300,000 were wounded, 75,000 severely disabled, 23,214 were 100 percent disabled, 5,283 lost limbs and 1,081 sustained multiple amputations. Also, as of November 2020, nearly 1.6 million Vietnam veterans were being served by various programs of the Veterans Benefits Administration, including an additional 320,000 surviving spouses and nearly 5,000 children.
I believe, considering our age and that another three years have now passed since those numbers were released, less than half of us who did survive the war are now alive.
Approximately 2.7 million of us served in South Vietnam, though that number may be suspect because of faulty records; the estimate has been as high as 3.1 million.
Nearly every single war in our nation’s history has fairly accurate figures for veterans’ wartime service, except for the Vietnam War. Of course, you can query the public and, according to The American War Library, veterans groups estimated that approximately 9 to 12 million Americans fraudulently claim they served in Vietnam.
Years ago, I referred to them as “wannabes” to simply avoid yelling four letter words.
Serious situations
We are getting pretty old now but, in addition to our aging, let me tell you about a couple of serious situations created by our service in the Vietnam War and perhaps you will fully understand why March 29 should be significantly heralded in our community as a day of thanks and remembrance. Let’s begin with suicides.
Although it is impossible to find factual statistics on Vietnam War veteran suicides, a 2019 report by the VA revealed that more veterans have died by suicide between 2008 and 2017 than during the entire Vietnam War. In 2019 and 2021, a considerable amount of bragging was done nationally when statistics indicated that in 2018 there were only 6,261 veteran suicide deaths that year, 399 fewer than in 2018. That bragging was not shared by 6,261 families.
It is a fact that suicide rates for older veterans are higher than that of nonveterans. For veterans age 55 to 74 years old, the rate of suicide is 26 per 100,000 and the rate ticks up even higher for veterans over 85 years old. Those seem to be age numbers fitting we Vietnam War veterans.
Last year, a new Joint Study was released by the America’s Warrior Partnership (AWP) by Duke University and the University of Alabama that indicated the number of veterans’ suicides could be 44 per day. In past years, the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) had stated that the veterans’ suicide rate was 22 per day and recently the rate was reduced to 17 per day.
However, the Joint Study determined that undercounting of veteran suicides occurred because of human error and other factors causing many deaths to be miscategorized, or as researchers summarized, “self-injury mortality.”
The VA typically categorizes deaths caused by self-injury as accidental, or undetermined, but the Joint Study contends that such cases involve deliberate actions that prove fatal, and in many cases were deliberate. These include drug overdoses (the largest numbers), accidental gunshots, suicides by law enforcement, high-speed vehicle accidents by a single driver and drownings.
Agent Orange
The second situation that I believe is deserving of remembrance and honor, was the impact on our health from exposure to Agent Orange.
The U.S. military began experimenting with herbicide formulas during World War II when military chemists considered ways to ruin enemy crops. Military officials back then weren’t certain whether herbicides were considered chemical warfare, which was a violation of the Geneva Convention, and we opted not to attack Japanese rice fields.
As the U.S. began strategizing a military response in Vietnam in the early 1960s, they also considered how they could use a herbicide.
Vietnam had several types of vegetation. There were triple-canopy tropical rain forests, as well as seasonal forests with hardwoods. The shorelines and swamps had mangroves, and some areas were covered with tropical scrub. Military officials wanted to use herbicide to clear vegetation to prevent an enemy ambush. They also wanted to open areas for logistical purposes such as building roads, bases and other military infrastructure.
And, the spraying began.
There are various names for the different herbicides, all using colors, and stored in barrels. By far the most widely used herbicide was Agent Orange, followed by Agent White. Other tactical herbicides that were used include Agent Blue, Agent Purple, Agent Pink, and Agent Green.
Methods to spray this poison included hand spraying, from boats, to multiple versions of aircraft flying overhead raining death to those below. Over 11 million gallons of Agent Orange, alone, were sprayed over millions of acres in Vietnam.
One main aircraft used to do the spraying was the C-123k, a two-engine propeller-driven airframe. During the war when my duties were on hold for one reason or another and because I was an airlift controller with frequent radio contact with the crews when on missions, I was allowed to ride along on a mission as they did the spraying.
It was fun and exciting to fly low-level over the jungle. Sadly, I did not know we were spraying poison or that I was being heavily contaminated on the aircraft.
The aircraft I chose to fly on had a name placed on the fuselage, “Patches,” primarily because of the number of bullet holes in it from flying low-level at fairly slow speeds. In fact, the aircraft was hit nearly 600 times while on missions and was not camouflaged so the enemy would think they were spraying for mosquitoes. But, the 600 bullet holes pretty much indicates that attempt was unsuccessful.
While airborne we sat on our “flak jackets,” now known as body armor, to prevent a bullet coming up from the bottom of the aircraft and hitting our “you know whats.” I had a nice photo of me standing beside Patches prior to the flight, but years later when I learned I had serious health issues from Agent Orange exposure (and after a few to many adult beverages one night), I burned that photo in my outdoor grill alongside some hot dogs. Kind of wish I’d kept it to help me with later filings for health benefits.
Those C-123 aircraft, ones that survived the war, transitioned back to the United States and approximately 1,500 to 2,100 Air Force Reserve personnel trained and worked on C-123 aircraft that previously had been used to spray herbicides in Vietnam. The aircraft were used for military airlift, medical transport, and cargo transport operations in the United States and internationally and, because of the contamination from spraying years earlier, Reserve and active-duty aircrews from 1969 to 1986 can file for exposure benefits.
But for most veterans, it was a long road to successfully gaining benefits and compensation for their Agent Orange exposure.
Taking notice in the ’70s
The list of health issues for veterans began in the late 1970s when scientists associated Agent Orange exposure with the development of soft-tissue sarcomas. Soon, Hodgkin’s disease and non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma were seen among servicemen exposed to Agent Orange. The list also includes prostate cancer, respiratory cancers, chronic b-cell leukemia, multiple myeloma and diabetes.
The list is ongoing as more associations are made and they recently added three new diseases — bladder cancer, hyperthyroidism and Parkinson’s.
Veterans began fighting for compensation and benefits for health issues resulting from Agent Orange in 1979 and it was not until 1991 (16 years after war’s end) that Agent Orange-related illnesses were approved under the Agent Orange Act. For the purposes of VA compensation benefits, veterans who served anywhere in Vietnam between Jan. 9, 1962, and May 7, 1975, fall under that Act.
That was too late for my older brother, Paul, a retired Army officer who served in the Vietnam War and died in 1985 at 50 years of age from exact symptoms that I now am having fun with on a daily basis. Fortunately, I receive needed treatment, which Paul did not.
In 2004, victims of Agent Orange sued the U.S. government but lost the case in the court system. I’ve always said it is all about money, not our health.
The list of diseases caused by Agent Orange exposure is lengthy and locations of exposures are being updated. Unfortunately, in some instances, we also passed exposure problems to our children. Many studies seek to understand the effects of Agent Orange on them and, though conclusions vary leading to more confusion and controversy, it has been accepted that some of our children may suffer from such as neural tube defects, congenital heart disease, spina bifida — a malformation of the spinal cord, cleft palate, hypospadias and endocrine system-related disorders.
Post-traumatic stress syndrome
One last problem I believe deserving of remembrance and honor on March 29 are the Vietnam veterans suffering from PTSD.
I’ve addressed those subjects here in the Chronicle this past year and won’t go into many statistics, primarily because I firmly believe most are not accurate. According to the VA, it’s believed that around 30 percent of Vietnam veterans have suffered from PTSD at some point in their lives. But how many have not come forward asking for help and are not included in those statistics, or committed suicide because of it before getting help?
For many of those individuals, their struggle with PTSD has lasted decades, nearly doubling the risk for depression and the risk of psychological distress. All of which, in my opinion, is helped by the public forgetting their service and sacrifices.
So, there you have it. Why should we have a National Vietnam Veterans Day? Because they deserve it. Period. Unfortunately, outside of veterans organizations honoring and remembering themselves, we see few activities in the public remembering and honoring our veterans on March 29.
The Chronicle recently had an article about how you can honor Vietnam War veterans on March 29. I’ll give you my own opinion of how to do it.
Thank them. You see a Vietnam War veteran with a ballcap or jacket on indicating they served, thank them. You know somebody in the neighborhood who served, call and thank them. You have a nearby VFW organization, go into their facility and you will find Vietnam War veterans. Thank them.
And, no matter how you thank them, include this warm statement that was never received by us upon return from the war: “Welcome home!”
John Stewart is a retired Air Force Chief Master Sergeant and disabled Vietnam War veteran. In 2016 he was inducted into the Florida Veterans Hall of Fame. His columns are sourced from public, government and private information. Content is checked for accuracy as best as possible; however, you have the responsibility to confirm content validity before committing any related actions. Visit his website at www.veteransgrapevine.com.
