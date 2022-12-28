The new year is here and as in every year, there will be many veterans dying from problems directly related to toxic exposures, injuries or illnesses caused by previous or current military service, or simply from aging.
Having performed a large number of military veteran funeral ceremonies over the past three decades I’ve observed time and time again veteran’s spouses and other family members being totally unaware of possible financial difficulties ahead, some of which can be resolved if available state and federal programs had been known.
One of the worst family misconceptions at death of a military retiree receiving a full pension is that a spouse will continue to receive those funds. However, that pension stops when the veteran passes and it can be a financial shock to the family.
Added to this situation is the fact that if the veteran is receiving a VA disability payment, it also ceases. Fortunately, there may be other avenues to obtain financial benefits after their loss and I’d like to cover a few of them.
Federal programs
The military’s Survivor Benefit Plan (SBP) is an elective program requiring a monthly premium from active duty or retired military pay into an annuity. SBP provides financial support to military spouses and/or children when a military member dies while on duty or after retirement with a monthly payment from the annuity
The total amount is a percentage of retired pay and depends upon whether the member chooses full or reduced coverage at the time of election. SBP provides up to 55 percent of a service member’s retired pay to an eligible beneficiary. Military retirees who opted out of SBP when they left active duty can enroll thanks to the 2023 National Defense Authorization Act. This open season ends January 1st, 2024. Retirees are eligible who either already receive retirement pay or who would receive it except they haven’t yet reached age 60.
Another source of income for the family is from a tax-free monetary benefit called VA Dependency and Indemnity Compensation (DIC). Annual payments average about $15,500 to spouses and $7,000 to children. As a surviving spouse, child, or parent of a service member you may qualify if the veteran:
- Died in the line of duty
- Died from a service-related injury or illness
- Was continually rated 100% disabled by VA for 10 years prior to death
- Was continually rated 100% disabled by VA from date of discharge and for 5 years prior to death
- Was a former POW rated 100% disabled by VA for one year prior to death
You can learn more at www.dfas.mil/retiredmilitary/survivors/Understanding-SBP-DIC-SSIA/.
Now, let’s go over a few more possible VA benefits for spouses and family members.
Honorably discharged veterans, spouses and dependents can receive burial in a national cemetery at no cost. Cremated remains are also accepted. Eligible spouses and dependents may be buried if they predecease the veteran.
You may be eligible for a VA Survivors Pension if you haven’t remarried after the veteran’s death, if the deceased veteran didn’t receive a dishonorable discharge and their service meets specific requirements. For more info go to https://www.va.gov/pension/survivors-pension.
Under the Civilian Health and Medical Program of VA (CHAMPVA), the medical expenses of spouses and children of veterans may be covered in whole or in part.To qualify, the veteran must either be rated permanently and totally disabled due to service or have died while rated as such or as a result of service or a service-connected disability.
If you are the current or surviving spouse or child of a veteran with disabilities, or a service member who died in the line of duty and don’t qualify for TRICARE, you may be able to get health insurance through CHAMPVA. Through this program, it covers the cost of some of your health care services and supplies.
Spouses may be eligible to get help in paying for school or job training through VA’s Survivors’ and Dependents’ Education Assistance Program (also called Chapter 35), or the Marine Gunnery Sergeant John David Fry Scholarship.
Military spouses can apply for a paid fellowship employment program, known as the Military Spouse Career Accelerator Pilot, which will be administered through a contract with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s Hiring Our Heroes program. It is operated through private employers and sponsored by the Department of Defense.
The fellowship pays $18 an hour, with some in technical fields receiving $25 an hour, and intends to place career-ready spouses with civilian employers for 12 weeks of professional training, networking and hands-on experience. To sign up for this program go to https://myseco.militaryonesource.mil/portal/events/live/mscap.
Spouses may be able to apply for a Certificate of Eligibility (COE) for VA home loan programs to buy, build, repair, or refinance a home. Or, if you’re having trouble making mortgage payments on a VA-backed loan, get help to avoid foreclosure and keep your house.
If you’re the family member of an active-duty, retired, or deceased service member, National Guard soldier, Reservist, or Medal of Honor recipient, you may qualify for the TRICARE program. It provides comprehensive health coverage, including health plans, prescription medicines, dental plans, and programs for people with special needs.
If you lived at Camp Lejeune or Marine Corps Air Station in North Carolina with an active-duty veteran who was your spouse or parent for at least 30 cumulative days from August 1953 through December 1987, you may have had contact with contaminants in the drinking water. There is an association between exposure to these contaminants and the development of certain diseases and if you have one of them you may qualify for health care benefits through VA.
If you’re the biological child of a female Vietnam War veteran and you’ve been diagnosed with certain birth defects, you may qualify for VA health care benefits. These benefits may help pay for services needed to treat your covered birth defect and related medical conditions. For more info go to www.va.gov/health-care/family-caregiver-benefits.
There are many more opportunities for spouse and family support that is provided by the VA. You can learn more at www.va.gov/family-member-benefits/.
I also highly recommend you download the following large pamphlet to learn about what is available: www.va.gov/opa/publications/benefits_book/2021_Federal_Benefits_for_Veterans_Dependents_and_survivors.pdf.
State benefits
OK, let’s take look at some of the family benefits provided by the state of Florida.
Florida is one of the better States providing support and benefits to active duty, retired veterans and their spouses. In June of 2021, for example, Go. Ron Desantis signed three bills that support active-duty military, veterans, and their families by providing access to educational programs, workforce training and strengthening veteran preferences for state employment.
Also, he directed CareerSource Florida to use more than $15 million to help connect military veterans and their spouses with workforce training and employment opportunities in our state.
Florida waives out-of-state tuition and fees for all honorably discharged veterans who reside in the state and who are enrolled in Florida public, post-secondary institutions. This is extended to spouses and dependent children receiving educational assistance from the VA and who reside in Florida while enrolled in Florida public, postsecondary institutions.
Serve Save Succeed is a financial literacy resource and online forum for current and former military service members and their families on finance related topics such as saving, budgeting, frauds, scams, identity theft and scholarships.
The department will assist you with your insurance questions and concerns or formal complaints. Their staff is trained and informed about changes that occur to categories of insurance such as health, life, auto, bonds, warranties, annuities and more. For more info, go to www.MyFloridaCFO.com/ServeSaveSucceed.
Florida waives undergraduate-level, certificate or diploma tuition at state universities, colleges, career and technical centers for Florida residents who are recipients of the Purple Heart or higher decorations. Florida postsecondary institutions will waive the transcript fee of active-duty members or honorably discharged veterans, including spouse and dependents.
The Florida Department of Education provides scholarship opportunities for dependent children and spouses of veterans who died from a service-connected disability, or who are 100 percent service-connected permanent and total disabled veterans through the Scholarships for Children and Spouses of Deceased or Disabled Veterans program. Call toll free 888-827-2004 for more information.
Veterans who have a combat related disability of 10% or more are eligible for a discount on their homestead property taxes, equal to the veteran’s VA disability percentage. Surviving spouses can receive the exemption if they do not remarry, but if selling the property, they are only eligible for an exemption up to the amount they received on their previous property. The surviving spouse of a resident service member who died from service-connected causes while on active duty in the U.S. Armed Forces is exempt from taxes on their homestead.
Florida offers an exemption from business tax and any fees imposed under Florida Business Tax Statutes, Chapter 205 for eligible veterans, their spouse or surviving spouse and spouses of service members stationed in Florida.
Florida offers veterans preference when hiring, promotions after deployment and reemployment for state employment to service members, veterans, spouses and Gold Star Parents.
When scores on examinations are used for selection, eligible applicants will have points added to their passing scores.
Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation provides professional license benefits for military personnel, spouses, surviving spouses, veterans and National Guard service members. This includes applicants that hold a valid professional license from another state, the District of Columbia, U.S. Territory or foreign jurisdiction.
They are not required to pass a Florida examination. Plus, renewal exemptions and initial fee waivers are available.
Florida Military Family Employment Advocacy Program is a state program designed to deliver priority workforce services for an active-duty service member’s spouse/ family members and activated reserve component service members through Military Family Employment Advocates located at local CareerSource Centers.
Florida will pay a $75,000 death benefit to the beneficiaries of an active-duty service member that is killed in the line of duty and a death from a non-line of duty cause is eligible for a $25,000 death benefit. The deceased service member must have been a resident of Florida, or their duty assignment was in Florida at the time of death.
The cause of death must not have been from suicide or intentionally self-inflicted.
The death benefit will be paid to the beneficiaries designated by the service member in writing and if no designation is made, then the payments will be paid to the surviving child or children and to their surviving spouse in equal portions, or if there are none, it will go to the service member’s parent or parents.
For more information on these and other programs established in Florida to support military spouses go to https://floridavets.org/wp-content/uploads/2012/08/FDVA-Benefits-Guide.pdf?v=2022r1.
There are many more benefits at Florida and federal levels for veterans and their family members. Use the website links in this article to learn about them and I hope this will help with planning for your future.
God bless our troops in harms way around the world and their families sacrificing so much at home.
John Stewart is a retired Air Force Chief Master Sergeant and disabled Vietnam War veteran. In 2016 he was inducted into the Florida Veterans Hall of Fame. His columns are sourced from public, government and private information and content is checked for accuracy as best as possible. However, you have the responsibility to confirm the contents before committing any related actions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.