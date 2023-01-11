The Florida’s Female Veterans Network (FVN) here in Citrus County is a nonprofit organization established by Air Force military veteran Cynthia Henderson to promote unity and camaraderie among women who have served their country in the military.
Members in it have served in all branches of the military and in every conflict from World War II through Korea, Vietnam, Grenada, Panama, Desert Shield/Desert Storm, Afghanistan and Iraq, as well as in peacetime.
In order to successfully accomplish their mission, it requires a facility for meetings where issues and causes that are important and unique to female veterans are discussed and solutions are developed. A place where they are able to recognize and thank women who have served or are serving in the military today, plus help those in need.
Those are unique tasks and are at times challenging, but I have to firmly state they can be accomplished when you take a look at the outstanding past and present active-duty performances of women veterans while helping defend our great nation.
While assigned to the Air Force’s elite Special Operations, I personally had the opportunity in a European assignment to have under my supervision one of the first groups of female Special Operators to be brought into our specialized military mission. We frequently deployed into very austere environments throughout the Middle East, the African continent and throughout Europe.
I can personally state it was extremely difficult for everyone, including these female frontrunners within a previously male-dominated environment, but they were outstanding during our tough missions.
While serving in other tactical systems for a number of years where we provided Presidential, State Department, and other unique support operations in the Middle East and Europe there was also a number of female veterans under my supervision and their duty performances were equally outstanding.
After facing those tough challenges and later leaving the military some of our female veterans face many problems. Some are dealing with health issues from their service after the most recent war, which was the longest in our nation’s history, or from service during the Vietnam War or Korean War eras.
Others served during peacetime at hospitals, in motor pools, in offices and just about every other task needed by the military to maintain freedom. Whether war or peacetime, many faced deployment after deployment leading to numerous mental and physical health issues.
Some came home and were discharged only to face significant financial difficulties leading to homelessness. In FY 2022, for example, more than 199,000 homeless women veterans were served by the Veterans Health Administration homeless programs. It is estimated that 13–15% of women veterans living in poverty experience homelessness over the course of a year, while women veterans are more than twice as likely as non-veteran women and over three times as likely as non-veteran women living in poverty to experience homelessness.
This is only one problem area of many the FVN can address if they have sufficient support, especially when being able to operate from within an optimum facility.
Unfortunately, they do not have one.
I was recently contacted by retired United States Navy Captain Eileen F. MacKrell, FVN Treasurer, regarding a request to send a letter of recommendation for Cynthia Henderson to support her application for the AARP Purpose Prize award that honors extraordinary people ages 50 and older who tap into the power of life experience to build a better future for us all. It provides monetary awards for seniors using their life experiences to make a difference as a nonprofit founder creating a positive impact in our communities.
Cynthia, her staff and organizational members are shining examples of that mission statement. If the grant is provided, Cynthia intends to use the funds to lease, or preferably build, a facility for female veterans in Citrus County. A facility where they could meet, have events, establish fund raisers for those in need, assist with benefit needs, have training programs for areas such as employment opportunities, and be able to expand their operation into additional missions. A “home”, if you wish to call it, where female veterans who have served or are currently serving our country with honor can become one, can increase their position leaders in our community, and can help those in need (male or female, veteran or family member) within the nearly 20,000 veterans residing in Citrus County.
I wrote that requested letter of recommendation but after later thinking about it I wondered why someone in Citrus County has not stepped up to help the FVN. It led to me writing this article, something FVN is not aware of, but I knew that for some time Cynthia has asked for local support by having a facility donated to them, or leased at a nominal fee.
Unfortunately, she has received little response. I would think that a County with over 150,000 residents that includes many very influential and wealthy people, with empty buildings and landscapes, some having available funds through grants etc., would have had someone step up and help FVN without their having to nearly beg for outside support. Especially when you consider these wonderful women veterans served this country with honor and helped provide the freedoms we are fortunate to have here today.
It should be a mission of our citizens to return that honor tenfold to these heroes. I do not know what success FVN will have in their AARP grant application but competing against many, many other applicants around the country I am sure their chances will be a tough challenge at best.
As a veteran who has experienced many, many requests for support from veterans and their family members while serving in various veterans organizations around the country, I am well aware of their needs that range from having food on the table, to obtaining benefits for military service related mental or physical health issues. Or, to simply have funds to pay their rent or house payment during dire situations to avoid becoming homeless.
As an example, according to the Florida Policy Institute, in 2022 roughly 2,231 veterans were homeless in Florida, and many are food insecure. Additionally, roughly 7 percent of veterans in the state participate in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) program, which can mean the difference between having enough to eat or an empty stomach. That 7 percent number means over 108,000 veterans rely on SNAP to put food on the table here in Florida — more than in any other state.
I am sure there are numerous from the 165,000 women veterans in our State and I expect those numbers to increase because women are the fastest growing group in the veteran population in our country. The needs of local ones could be better addressed if FVN had a facility to operate out of here in Citrus County.
But there are other problem areas FVN could tackle if our community stepped up to support them. For example, according to a Florida Department of Veterans’ Affairs Fact-Finding Committee report to Governor DeSantis in May 2022 on Women Veteran Benefits and Communications, it reported that the military’s Transition Assistance Program (TAP) is not partnered with FDVA to provide information, resources, and tools to help transition women veterans and their families from military to civilian life.
Also, there are insufficient number of women’s health primary care providers at VA facilities, while homeless shelters do not designate enough beds for women veterans, especially so when the veteran has children. And, many nursing homes have two rooms that share one adjoining bathroom. This can limit the ability to house Women Veterans. Finally, women Veterans in FDVA-run veterans’ homes may not all receive in-house GYN care.
Each of the problems could be addressed by FVN having an optimum, professional facility to operate from in their mission to further champion their cause of supporting women veterans. Simply having an operation capable of getting the word out to them on available benefits, preventing homelessness and providing better information about where assistance can be obtained would be absolute reasoning, alone, for being provided a facility.
Therefore, I am asking Citrus County to step up. Do you have a facility to donate, do you have funds to help lease a facility, or do you have access to a grant or other program that could help FVN? Do you have the motivation to help FVN? I truly hope you will step up and help these veterans.
To learn more about their needs call 352-628-6481, or for more information go to their website at https://femalevets.net.
Female veterans served you with honor in order to protect our freedom. It is now time to serve them in return.
John Stewart is a retired Air Force Chief Master Sergeant and disabled Vietnam War veteran. In 2016 he was inducted into the Florida Veterans Hall of Fame. His columns are sourced from public, government and private information and content is checked for accuracy as best as possible. However, you have the responsibility to confirm the contents before committing any related actions.
