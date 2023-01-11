CC Female veterans

The Florida’s Female Veterans Network (FVN) here in Citrus County is a nonprofit organization established to promote unity and camaraderie among women who have served their country in the military.

 MetroCreative

The Florida’s Female Veterans Network (FVN) here in Citrus County is a nonprofit organization established by Air Force military veteran Cynthia Henderson to promote unity and camaraderie among women who have served their country in the military.

Members in it have served in all branches of the military and in every conflict from World War II through Korea, Vietnam, Grenada, Panama, Desert Shield/Desert Storm, Afghanistan and Iraq, as well as in peacetime.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.