Christmas can be very difficult for military personnel and their families. They may be deployed or the entire family stationed together far, far from home with little physical contact with family members back in the United States.
I spent well over half of my nearly 27-year military career overseas, sometimes alone and sometimes with family. We somehow survived through heartbreak, financial difficulties, loneliness and worry — all sadly compounded by some truly terrible Christmases.
It led, however, to the point now in our golden years after retirement with a very sincere appreciation of having a Christmas gathering with family.
This Christmas, my wife of 54 years, our daughter who has been a teacher for two decades, our son who was an Army Green Beret hero with 59 months of combat in Iraq and Afghanistan, and several wonderful grandchildren will enjoy the spirit of Christmas as we celebrate the birth of our Savior and freedom in the greatest country on earth.
Some of us still live apart, but now with the influence of modern technology, admittingly scarce during my military career, we can at least share videos and photos of our celebrations with those who cannot join us.
My wife and I were forced to move north this month due to our health situations and be near some of the family should emergency help be needed. We are spending this Christmas season moving into our new home and it has been somewhat difficult because of the weather.
Unfortunately, I collapsed while doing some unpacking and when falling I fractured by wrist and, having a badly damaged opposite hand from military service, it has made typing this story an interesting Christmas season task.
Plus, my veterans magazine is overdue for the free printing and mailing that is wonderfully donated to veterans by Inkspot Media in Dunnellon and I have found my West Virginia accent does not work well with a word processing dictation program. For some reason, it does not recognize things like “If his brains were leather, he wouldn’t have enough to saddle a June bug” or “That sign is all caddywhompus.”
Despite all those problems, I wanted to send to you down there in the warmth of Florida a Christmas message as we up here freeze our various things off.
Veterans have been forced to celebrate Christmas in many unusual situations while protecting freedom. On Christmas Day in 1914, for example, German, British and French soldiers agreed on a temporary peace in order to celebrate together that first Christmas of World War I. Soldiers from those countries left their trenches to observe the Christmas holiday together in peace. Laying down their weapons, they began singing Christmas carols together, drinking whatever was available. They traded food, candy and cigarettes from individual country care packages they had received. A day of peace in war as veterans.
This Christmas, military personnel are also serving around the world in some horrific situations. Remember them in your prayers.
Years ago, I came across a poem written in 1986 by a Marine Corps veteran who was stationed at the Marine Barracks Washington, D.C. As time passed, it has been rewritten by numerous individuals, some changing words or the veteran’s military branch reference from Marine to soldier, to sailor or airman.
I want to provide you the original poem below and if you are a veteran or family member, please insert your own veteran’s branch reference.
“Merry Christmas, My Friend” by LCpl James M Schmidt, USMC, 1986.
’Twas the night before Christmas, he lived all alone,
In a one-bedroom house made of plaster & stone.
I had come down the chimney, with presents to give
and to see just who in this home did live.
As I looked all about, a strange sight I did see,
no tinsel, no presents, not even a tree.
No stocking by the fire, just boots filled with sand.
On the wall hung pictures of a far distant land.
With medals and badges, awards of all kind,
a sobering thought soon came to my mind.
For this house was different, unlike any I’d seen.
This was the home of a U.S. Marine.
I’d heard stories about them, I had to see more,
so I walked down the hall and pushed open the door.
And there he lay sleeping, silent, alone,
Curled up on the floor in his one-bedroom home.
He seemed so gentle, his face so serene,
Not how I pictured a U.S. Marine.
Was this the hero, of whom I’d just read?
Curled up in his poncho, a floor for his bed?
His head was clean-shaven, his weathered face tan.
I soon understood, this was more than a man.
For I realized the families that I saw that night,
Owed their lives to these men, who were willing to fight.
Soon around the Nation, the children would play,
And grown-ups would celebrate on a bright Christmas day.
They all enjoyed freedom, each month and all year,
because of Marines like this one lying here.
I couldn’t help wonder how many lay alone,
on a cold Christmas Eve, in a land far from home.
Just the very thought brought a tear to my eye.
I dropped to my knees and I started to cry.
He must have awoken, for I heard a rough voice,
“Santa, don’t cry, this life is my choice.
I fight for freedom, I don’t ask for more.
My life is my God, my country, my Corps.”
With that he rolled over, drifted off into sleep,
I couldn’t control it, I continued to weep.
I watched him for hours, so silent and still.
I noticed he shivered from the cold night’s chill.
So I took off my jacket, the one made of red,
and covered this Marine from his toes to his head.
Then I put on his T-shirt of scarlet and gold,
with an eagle, globe and anchor emblazoned so bold.
And although it barely fit me, I began to swell with pride,
and for one shining moment, I was Marine Corps deep inside.
I didn’t want to leave him so quiet in the night,
this guardian of honor so willing to fight.
But half asleep he rolled over, and in a voice clean and pure,
said “Carry on, Santa, it’s Christmas Day, all secure.”
One look at my watch and I knew he was right,
Merry Christmas my friend, Semper Fi and goodnight.
— LCpl James M Schmidt, USMC, 1986
But this is not the end of my Christmas story for you Floridians. After I first read that poem, I noted on the internet an anonymous letter once written in response to a website’s Christmas message. I think you should also have it in your heart as we remember our veterans this Christmas and here is a small portion of that letter.
“Dear Sir, I am one of America’s soldiers who received a copy of ‘A Soldier’s Christmas’ over the internet, and I just wanted to take this opportunity to thank you for giving some of my friends and family an opportune way to say ‘thanks.’
“It meant a lot to me.
“I have not been stationed in the U.S. since 1995, and the nature of my job will keep me overseas throughout my career. Although I am not always viewed as that soldier with ‘dusty boots,’ I know all too well what it is like to be away from home for so long — especially during the holidays.
“I would like, however, to take this opportunity to thank you, and America, for being the fine, grand, noble Nation that makes each and every one of us out here serving in the military extremely proud of the country and the people we protect.
“You don’t necessarily have to pray for us soldiers, as we have chosen this life ... and we will sacrifice our life for OUR people and OUR country.
“No, do not pray for us this holiday season ... Pray for OUR Nation and Her people. ... for only then will the life we ‘chose’ be worthwhile.
“Yes, I do pray for peace on Earth ... always. But, “there will be wars, and rumors of wars,” so, in the meantime; maybe, just maybe, this year you can put out a suggestion to OUR American people ...
“We tend to fly our flag on 4th of July, we tend to fly our flag on Veteran’s Day ... maybe this year, through your website, you could maybe ‘ask’ the American people to put a small American Flag on their Christmas Tree, among their ornaments, (or within their own religious ceremony/custom) just to “remember.”
“A small reminder that we are free to celebrate whatever holiday, however we please, because of that flag and what She represents.
“Sir, I have volunteered to protect ALL Americans ... Christian, Jewish, Agnostic, even Atheist ... it is my proud honor to do so ... and all I ask is that maybe, during this holiday season (whether one believes in it or not) is your help in asking America to wave Her flag in Unity and be thankful for our Grand Nation.
“Thank you, From A Service Member.”
So, in conclusion, from the Stewart family to yours, we wish you a very Merry Christmas and ask you to remember our veterans and their family members as you enjoy the Day of Peace with your own.
If I ever get my veterans magazine finished, you can read it online at www.veteransgrapevine.com. And, while doing so, send us some sun up here. I just looked out my window and snow is beginning to fall and, though it is very cold, it may be a white Christmas for celebration of the birth of Jesus.
God Bless America and our troops serving around the world on Christmas and every day of the year.
John Stewart is a retired Air Force Chief Master Sergeant and disabled Vietnam War veteran. In 2016 he was inducted into the Florida Veterans Hall of Fame. His columns are sourced from public, government and private information and content is checked for accuracy as best as possible. However, you have the responsibility to confirm the contents before committing any related actions.
