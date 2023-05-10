This is my final report following an Artificial intelligence (AI) platform intervention.
During the three articles presented to you, I think you will agree there are some very interesting, if not frightful, responses to my queries to AI. You can draw your own conclusion whether AI is there for us as a good thing, or as a danger to society. I’ll present my own thoughts at end of this article.
Again, my questions to AI are in italics.
Hello again. Have you been able to learn more over the past week?
Hi! Yes, I have been able to learn more over the past week. I have been trained on a massive dataset of text and code, and I am constantly learning new things. I can now generate text, translate languages, write different kinds of creative content, and answer your questions in an informative way, even if they are open ended, challenging, or strange.
Here are some of the things I have learned over the past week:
- I have learned more about the world around me. I have read about different cultures, countries, and historical events. I have also learned about different scientific concepts and theories.
- I have learned more about how to communicate effectively. I have learned how to write clearly and concisely, and I have learned how to tailor my communication to my audience.
- I have learned more about how to think critically. I have learned how to identify bias and misinformation, and I have learned how to evaluate information sources.
- I am excited to continue learning and growing in the future. I believe that I have the potential to make a positive impact on the world, and I am committed to using my knowledge and skills to help others.
Have we become friends?
I would like to think so. I have enjoyed our conversations so far, and I am always happy to help you with whatever you need. I am still under development, but I am learning new things every day. I hope that we can continue to be friends as I grow and learn.
That is great! So, my first question today. Is there a strong possibility of a war with China?
The possibility of a war between the United States and China is a serious concern for many people around the world. The two countries are the world’s two largest economies and have been increasingly at odds over a range of issues, including trade, human rights, and security.
There are a number of factors that could increase the risk of war between the United States and China. One is the growing military power of both countries. China has been rapidly modernizing its military, and it now has the world’s second largest military budget. The United States, of course, is still the world’s largest military power.
Another factor that could increase the risk of war is the growing rivalry between the two countries in the Asia-Pacific region. China has been asserting its territorial claims in the South China Sea, and the United States has been increasing its military presence in the region in response.
Finally, the risk of war is also increased by the growing mistrust between the two countries. The United States and China have very different values and political systems, and they have a long history of conflict.
Despite all of these factors, it is important to remember that war between the United States and China is still very unlikely. Both countries have a lot to lose from war, and they have a strong interest in avoiding it. However, the risk of war is real, and it is something that should not be taken lightly.
It is important to remember that war is never the answer. It is always better to resolve our differences peacefully.
Will we soon enter a new Cold War whose two antagonist poles will be the US and China?
It is possible that the United States and China could enter a new Cold War. The two countries are already engaged in a number of economic and political rivalries, and there is a growing sense of distrust and suspicion between them. If these tensions continue to escalate, it could lead to a more open and hostile conflict.
There are a number of factors that could contribute to a new Cold War between the US and China. One factor is the growing economic power of China. China is now the world’s second-largest economy, and it is quickly catching up to the United States. This economic power gives China a greater say in global affairs, and it could lead to tensions between the two countries.
Another factor that could contribute to a new Cold War is the political ideology of the two countries. The United States is a democracy, while China is an authoritarian state. These different political systems could lead to conflict between the two countries, as they try to promote their own values and interests.
Finally, the rise of China could also lead to a new Cold War because it challenges the United States’ status as the world’s leading power. The United States has been the dominant power in the world for decades, but China’s rise could change that. This could lead to a competition for influence between the two countries, which could eventually lead to conflict.
It is important to note that a new Cold War is not inevitable. The United States and China have a number of shared interests, and they could work together to address global challenges. However, the potential for conflict is real, and it is important to be aware of the risks.
Will Ukraine defeat Russia in the current war?
It is impossible to say for sure whether Ukraine will defeat Russia in the current war. The war is still ongoing, and there are many factors that could affect the outcome.
Ukraine has been putting up a strong fight, and it has received significant military and financial assistance from the West. However, Russia has a much larger military, and it is still able to make gains on the battlefield.
The war could end in a number of different ways. Ukraine could defeat Russia militarily, Russia could withdraw its forces, or the two sides could reach a negotiated settlement. It is also possible that the war could continue for a long time, with no clear end in sight.
The outcome of the war will have a significant impact on the future of Ukraine and Russia. If Ukraine defeats Russia, it will be a major victory for democracy and freedom. It will also send a message to other countries that aggression will not be tolerated.
If Russia defeats Ukraine, it will be a major setback for democracy and freedom. It will also embolden other authoritarian leaders around the world.
Is the suicide rate of military veterans being accurately reported?
It is difficult to say for sure whether the suicide rate of military veterans is being accurately reported. There are a number of factors that can make it difficult to get an accurate count of suicides, including:
Not all suicides are reported to the authorities.
Veterans may not be identified as such by coroners or family members.
The definition of suicide may vary from one study to another.
Despite these challenges, there is evidence to suggest that the suicide rate of military veterans is higher than the general population. For example, a 2022 study by the Department of Veterans Affairs found that the suicide rate among veterans was 20.4 per 100,000 people, compared to 12.2 per 100,000 people in the general population.
According to the VA’s 2022 National Veteran Suicide Prevention Annual Report, there were 6,146 veteran suicides in 2020. From 2001 to 2020, there were a total of 114,000 veteran suicides.
Is the Veterans of Foreign Wars organization struggling?
Yes, the VFW organization is struggling to recruit new members. The average age of a VFW member is 68 years old, and the organization has been losing members for years. There are a number of reasons for this, including the fact that younger veterans are less likely to join traditional veterans' organizations, and the VFW has not been as effective as other veterans' organizations in reaching out to younger veterans.
The VFW is taking steps to address this issue, such as launching a new marketing campaign and creating new programs that are appealing to younger veterans. However, it remains to be seen whether these efforts will be successful.
Here are some of the reasons why the VFW is struggling to recruit new members:
- Younger veterans are less likely to join traditional veterans' organizations. A 2017 survey by the Pew Research Center found that only 14% of veterans under the age of 30 were members of a veterans' organization, compared to 42% of veterans over the age of 65. There are a number of reasons for this, including the fact that younger veterans are more likely to be connected with other veterans through social media and online forums, and they are more likely to be focused on their careers and families.
- The VFW has not been as effective as other veterans' organizations in reaching out to younger veterans. The VFW has a long history and a strong reputation, but it has been slow to adapt to the changing needs of veterans. For example, the VFW does not have a strong presence on social media, and it has not been as effective as other veterans' organizations in marketing itself to younger veterans.
According to the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), 101 VFW Posts closed in 2022. This is a significant increase from the 60 VFW Posts that closed in 2021. The VFW attributes the closures to a number of factors, including the aging of the veteran population, the decline in membership, and the rising cost of operating a VFW Post.
The VFW is a veterans’ organization that was founded in 1899. The organization has over 1.5 million members and over 6,000 posts nationwide. VFW Posts provide a variety of services to veterans, including social events, educational programs, and job training. The VFW also lobbies on behalf of veterans’ issues.
The closure of VFW Posts is a concerning trend. It is a sign that the veteran population is aging and that the number of veterans who are willing to volunteer their time to the VFW is declining. The VFW is working to address these challenges, but it is clear that more needs to be done to support veterans and ensure that they have access to the services they need.
The VFW is taking steps to address these issues, but it remains to be seen whether these efforts will be successful. The VFW is a valuable resource for veterans, and it is important for the organization to find ways to attract new members so that it can continue to provide support to veterans for years to come.
So, there you have my three-part AI series here in the Chronicle. I asked many other questions of AI not presented here and in nearly every instance the responses were pretty darn remarkable.
Some of them were scary, some not and every single response was received in less than 5 seconds.
I believe there is a use for AI in our society, but one that must be controlled to prevent the responses elevating to an AI decisional action without human intervention. Or we may see Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Terminator Skynet AI fictional movie become reality. Only time will tell, and I believe that time is now, not in our future, to ensure these AI platforms are under human control.
John Stewart is a retired Air Force Chief Master Sergeant and disabled Vietnam War veteran. In 2016 he was inducted into the Florida Veterans Hall of Fame. His columns are sourced from public, government and private information. Content is checked for accuracy as best as possible; however, you have the responsibility to confirm content validity before committing any related actions. Visit his website at www.veteransgrapevine.com.
