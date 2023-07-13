I’ve wanted to address something for a long time and after experiencing America’s Fourth of July patriotic celebrations this year it gave me incentive to drag out the old keyboard on the somewhat controversial subject of patriotism.
However, also causing me to write this article are the horrific events we are seeing on a daily basis, not only around the world, but right here in America today. Mass shootings, robberies, flag desecration, government misconduct, and having to view an unacceptable situation of military recruitment failures that has weakened our defense posture.
The history of patriotism in America is closely tied to the history of the nation itself. The American Revolution was fought in the name of patriotism, and the Declaration of Independence famously declared that "all men are created equal" and have certain "unalienable rights," including "life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness."
Rights, liberty and happiness that sometimes appear to be fading here in America.
In the years following the Revolution, patriotism continued to be a powerful force in American society. It was expressed by volunteerism, public service, civic engagement and through symbols such as our flag, the national anthem and patriotic holidays.
A major point of patriotism was military service to ensure we live in freedom, while those who did not serve in uniform honored and supported our veterans for their sacrifices in providing them freedom. This was especially true during World War I, World War II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War. However, in recent years following the longest war in our history, there has been a decline in support for the military. Including that received by our veterans’ families who suffer terribly while their loved one is gone.
We also see constant media reports of questionable changes in our military’s structure, mission, funding, strength in arms, leadership, and much more.
Will patriotism decline in importance as Americans become more focused on their own individual needs and interests? Will we have a military that is weak and ineffective, causing our enemies to consider it an opportune time to militarily remove our freedom?
I am very concerned the answers may be in the affirmative, leading to an America without ability to protect us from an aggressive nation.
Patriotism is a complex and often contested concept, but one that is essential to the American identity. It is a force that has helped to shape the nation's history and its future.
Patriotism is not only about love for the country, it is about a willingness to peacefully criticize and work to make it better. It is about standing up for what you believe in, even when it is difficult. It is about being proud of your country and willing to change it for the better. It is defending it with the best military possible.
Patriotism is a powerful force that can unite a nation and inspire its people to greatness. It is a force that can help to create a better future for all Americans but one that will be dismal without a strong military adequately prepared to defend our country from the many wishing to destroy us.
When you look at the world today the best description I can come up with is the word dangerous. We have Iran preparing to have nuclear weapons, a war in Europe that may spill over to all countries with possible nuclear implications, China attempting to be the most powerful country in the world with plans of total domination over everyone, our borders failing and allowing the probability of terrorism right here in America from illegal entry of members from every terrorist organization around the world. And, sadly, the crime in our streets making the simple act of going for a peaceful evening walk turn into a time of danger.
Another very serious danger is the condition of military recruitment in America. It is in a state of crisis. All branches of the military are struggling to meet their recruiting goals and I believe the problem is only going to get worse without appropriate action being developed by our government. There are a number of factors contributing to the crisis, including:
- The declining number of young people who are eligible to serve in the military.
- The increasing competition for talent from the private sector.
- The public's declining perception of the military.
- The stigma associated with mental health problems.
The increasing availability of student loan forgiveness programs for people who work in public service thereby making it easier for young people to afford college without having to join the military.
The growing civilian-military divide. This is due in part to the long wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, which made the military a more visible part of American society.
As a result of these factors, the military is having to offer more and more incentives to attract recruits, such as higher signing bonuses and significantly more lenient enlistment standards. However, even these incentives are not enough to solve the problem.
If the military is unable to address the recruiting crisis, it could have a serious impact on the military's ability to meet its future needs and thereby preserve our freedom.
Here are some specific statistics that illustrate the severity of the recruiting crisis. In 2022:
- The Army missed its recruiting goal by 25%.
- The Marine Corps missed its recruiting goal by 17%.
- The Navy missed its recruiting goal by 10%.
- The Air Force missed its recruiting goal by 5%.
Those are just a few of the many challenges facing military recruitment in America today. It is a complex problem with no easy solution, but it is one that the military and our country must address if we want to maintain a strong and capable defense force into the future.
There are attempts to correct this issue, but I believe mistakes are being made while doing so. For example, I believe they should stop:
- Ongoing congressional proposals to waive recruitment drug testing.
- Initiating budget cuts that prevent troops from having adequate military arms.
- Ignoring poor leadership at some of the top levels in branches of service and our government.
- The use of ridiculous waivers for recruits who do not meet all of the military's standards.
The problems must be addressed now, not tomorrow, in order for our military personnel to provide freedom to our country and ultimate protection to our citizens. If not accomplished, it will result in a much weaker military capability and increased danger.
I am proud of my service in uniform and appreciative of what I received in return. The military gave me the opportunity to escape poverty, to receive an education, to serve around the world, to be alongside heroes of America defending freedom, to realize that I was extremely privileged to be an American and to always be grateful for the opportunity to serve my country.
My family firmly believes in patriotism and has shown it by serving America. My older brother was an Army career officer who died from Agent Orange exposure after combat in the Vietnam War.
My younger brother, an Army and Marine Corps career veteran, served proudly but died from water contamination at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. Our son suffers from years of horrific Army combat service in Iraq and Afghanistan. My wife and children sacrificed more than you can even imagine during my 26 years of service.
As my older brother did, I also suffer from many health issues after Agent Orange exposure from service in the Vietnam War. However, if you asked any of us whether we would do it again I can emphatically state, yes we would. Without hesitation and, if necessary, with our lives.
Contact your representatives in government and tell them it is time to correct the many problems seen every day in America, especially the unbelievable problems I have mentioned in this article.
Demand that our military have effective leadership, improved military recruitment efforts, and show the world that we are the still the greatest. In other words, simply restore patriotism and remove the dangers to our freedom.
John Stewart is a retired Air Force Chief Master Sergeant and disabled Vietnam War veteran. In 2016 he was inducted into the Florida Veterans Hall of Fame. His columns are sourced from public, government and private information. Content is checked for accuracy as best as possible; however, you have the responsibility to confirm content validity before committing any related actions. Visit his website at www.veteransgrapevine.com
