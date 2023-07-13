CC Veterans patriot art

The history of patriotism in America is closely tied to the history of the nation itself. The American Revolution was fought in the name of patriotism, and the Declaration of Independence famously declared that "all men are created equal" and have certain "unalienable rights," including "life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness."

I’ve wanted to address something for a long time and after experiencing America’s Fourth of July patriotic celebrations this year it gave me incentive to drag out the old keyboard on the somewhat controversial subject of patriotism.

John Stewart

Veterans Voices

However, also causing me to write this article are the horrific events we are seeing on a daily basis, not only around the world, but right here in America today. Mass shootings, robberies, flag desecration, government misconduct, and having to view an unacceptable situation of military recruitment failures that has weakened our defense posture.

