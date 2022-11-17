On Nov. 7, 1985, I participated in my first military funeral service at Hay Springs Cemetery in northern Nebraska for Army Lt Colonel Paul Duane King, a highly decorated hero of the Vietnam War who died at 50 years of age after exposure to Agent Orange poison that was sprayed on him while in combat.
Paul was my older brother.
Since that day I have conducted hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of military veterans' funerals or celebrations of life ceremonies around the country, including many for their spouses. But on Nov. 19, I will participate in my last one. I will retire after completion of it and due to health issues will move north the next week to be with our family.
37 years.
Unable to sleep, I woke up at 3 a.m. this morning thinking about some of the other heroes I had been so honored to conduct a funeral for after their service to America. As I laid sleepless in bed this morning, I repeatedly questioned my retirement and whether I had done enough for our heroes.
Plus, I wished I could remember all of the names, or events surrounding the passing of those heroes at the funeral services. But suffering from memory issues now, only a handful now remain in the old brain cells. Let me try and drag out a few of the memories that still exist.
37 years.
At many funerals in order to help comfort loved ones, I would comment that their hero was surely honored by their having a formal military funeral ceremony. I believed that because of it, he or she was spiritually standing beside me as I read my script of honor.
At one particular service there was a strange occurrence. I had just finished that statement of the hero being beside me when a huge tree fell behind us at Bushnell National Cemetery, scaring the dickens out of us. I could only comment, “That was (name) simply letting you know he is, in fact, up here with me.”
37 years.
If that had been the only instance of such an occurrence, I would not have mentioned it here. But there were others. Let me give you an example. A couple years later at a funeral we did not have enough honor guard members and one rifleman was chosen to play "Taps" on the bugle. He leaned his rifle on a nearby pavilion pole and proceeded to a position in preparation for playing the song.
I made my usual statement about the veteran being spiritually beside me and as the last word departed my mouth that rifle fell over. Unfortunately, the honor guard member had for some reason prepared the rifle for immediate firing, leaving the safety off and as it hit the concrete it fired. Once my heart started beating again all I could say was, “That was (name) simply letting you know he is up here with me.”
37 years.
I remember being late for a funeral and my honor guard was patiently waiting for me at the cemetery while I had been doing another ceremony without them in town at a church. I raced down route 48 towards the Bushnell Cemetery in my old Corvette stupidly driving recklessly and as I passed over the Withlacoochee Bridge there sat law enforcement with radar.
Now, the speed limit is 45 mph over that bridge and I was doing about 75 mph. Of course, his lights and siren came on. Pulling over, the officer came up to my car and wanted to know what the heck was wrong with me when going 30 mph over the speed limit.
I said I was late for a military funeral. He looked at my uniform and asked if I was retired Air Force and I replied that, yes, I had spent over 26 years serving. He replied that he had also served in it and we talked about his service to America as a veteran and as a law enforcement officer.
Then he said, “Follow me”, and off we raced for the cemetery. No ticket from this veteran honoring me.
37 years.
At a Bushnell National Cemetery funeral many years ago, they had not completed renovations in the cemetery and there was an area nearby that flooded during heavy rains. It was high noon in the summer heat and you normally never hear frogs in those conditions and time of day.
Right in the middle of my reading of honor, it sounded like every bullfrog in the county started croaking in the standing water. Suddenly nearly every single family member began uncontrollably sobbing. I believed I must have done something wrong and stopped my service to ask what I had said to impact them so badly and a family member replied they were crying because their father’s hobby was hunting and gigging frogs out on the Withlacoochee River. I didn’t even have to say he was standing there with me.
37 years.
Crying is a common factor at funerals and despite the number conducted, I still periodically break down as I see the sadness of family and friends. During a funeral for a World War II veteran, I was having a particularly difficult time reading my script of honor as I watched a large group of young grandchildren crying over the loss of Grandpa.
Suddenly, despite my efforts not to do so, I could not handle the situation as I observed their sadness and I began sobbing. Finally recovering my emotions, I apologized to the family for my outburst.
Suddenly the veteran’s 92-year-old wife stood up and said to me in a strong voice, “Don’t you apologize! It is only showing that you are human!” Thereafter, over the years I was human many times.
37 years.
Playing "Taps" on the bugle at a funeral is one of the most emotional and dramatic moments of the service. You rarely see live buglers at funerals nowadays and it is usually played by using a battery-operated computer chip apparatus inserted into the bugle that automatically plays the music when switched on.
What happens when that chip or battery fails? It happened to me during a service at the cemetery near the Crystal River Airport. Fortunately, I had a cd disk in my jeep convertible containing a number of patriotic songs that included "Taps." So, we pulled the vehicle near the casket and "Taps" was played from my CD player. The family was overjoyed that despite the technical difficulties, their family member had received his due honor.
37 years.
I have conducted military funeral services not only here in Florida but throughout Nebraska and Virginia as a member of a VFW Honor Guard, or in my other position as a Pastor. In Nebraska I was sometimes called upon to respond to a large area in the State because of the lack of veterans facilities or honor guards in the rural communities.
Driving out long stretches of dirt roads to a small private cemetery, I would find it hard to believe how many people would show up to honor a veteran. At times, it seemed every farmer in the State had responded. In one area there was a special response to the funerals by a local farmer where I was using a small portable speaker system with microphone to do my reading of honor.
As I was speaking, one of the farmers had what I believe to be was an aircraft used for crop dusting, an old one with camouflaged paint that would fly over my head at about 15 feet in altitude to honor their friend. Scared the dickens out of me. But I have to say it was cool to see the flyover honor being given to one of America’s heroes, though I think I had to clean my shorts a time or two.
37 years.
In February, 2021 I had to conduct another very sad funeral. It was in Frankfort, Kentucky, for Army MSgt David Stewart, one of my younger brothers who died horribly from the effects of the now-famous bad water at Camp Lejeune. I have often wondered how many funerals I have conducted for veterans that have passed because of something experienced during their service to our country.
For example, I know of few Vietnam veterans that are not suffering some kind of physical or mental health issue after their service. Agent Orange was a highly toxic herbicide used by the U.S. military to kill vegetation during the Vietnam War. Though exact figures are not available, we do know that over 300,000 veterans have died from Agent Orange exposure -- that's almost five times as many as the 58,000 who died in combat.
How many others have been buried because of poisoning from one of the 14 diseases attributed to it but their reason for death was not known to be caused by Agent Orange? Between 11 and 13 million gallons of Agent Orange were sprayed in Vietnam over 20 million acres to basically kill foliage. And, basically, kill us.
I know I have had to bury and am burying far too many Vietnam War veterans. It appears I’ll add to that Agent Orange statistic as I suffer with a number of serious health issues from it too.
37 years.
I wish I could do more funerals for our veterans but I’ve gotten too old with the aforementioned health issues to continue. However, is it wrong to say I will miss it? Was it wrong to stand before a family crying and feeling their pain from loss of their loved one? Is it wrong to accept the fact that I can physically no longer honor those who have given so much to our freedom?
Questions that kept me up last night without answers and will continue to do so.
I can only say to the families of those I tried to honor, thank you for allowing me to be part of your lives. Thank you for remembering your hero and I hope you will continue to do so for every single member of your family who gave so much in military uniform to protect our freedoms. They served with honor and deserve your honor.
37 years. Thank you for them.
God Bless America.
John Stewart is a retired Air Force Chief Master Sergeant and disabled Vietnam War veteran. In 2016 he was inducted into the Florida Veterans Hall of Fame. His columns are sourced from public, government and private information and content is checked for accuracy as best as possible. However, you have the responsibility to confirm the contents before committing any related actions.
