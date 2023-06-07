Rodney L. Jaeger, 87, of Citrus County, retired from the U.S. Marine Corps in 1977 as a master gunnery sergeant, MOS 1349 — a military occupational specialty of Marine Corps engineer equipment chief.
“I served in the Marine Corps for 25 years,” he recalled, “as a private, PFC, corporal, sergeant, staff sergeant, gunnery sergeant and finally as a master gunnery sergeant.”
Jaeger was No. 8 of 10 children in his family. He started his military career in the U.S. Coast Guard but transferred to the Marine Corps in 1952 and served until 1977.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Originally from Virginia, he returned to Washington, D.C., in 1977 as he retired from the military. Elvis Presley, the “king of rock ’n’ roll,” died the next day, he remembered.
While in the Marines, he attended technical writing school at George Mason College.
“Back then, it was hard to get promoted and gain stripes as there was a lot of competition to be an engineer,” he said.
Jaeger served on many bases starting with Paris Island, Camp Lejeune, Camp Pendleton ... back and forth at times. While at Camp Pendleton, North Carolina, he was sent for combat training.
He also served three years in Okinawa and one year elsewhere in Japan.
He also had training as a mechanic while in the Marine Corps. Early on, he worked with different equipment such as a road grader, with bull dozers and cranes. He also served for a time as a military police officer.
Jaeger studied at Camp Courtney, in Okinawa, for engineering school.
Engineer equipment chiefs manage the activities of enlisted personnel performing engineer equipment operation, maintenance and repair as noncommissioned officers.
Master gunnery sergeants are senior staff, noncommissioned officers. They are the ninth and the highest enlisted grade in the U.S. Marine Corps.
When he reached his top rank, master gunnery sergeant, there were only five in the engineering field of the Marine Corps during that time. He was also an instructor.
When the Korean War ended, the military cut back in size until the Vietnam War began. But, Jaeger was kept on as an engineer for eight years.
After his retirement in 1977, a trio of former officers, three majors, started a diversified data company and hired him to be a technical writer for years.
He later was promoted to be one of the vice presidents of that company and later retired.
He moved to Citrus County in 1998. After serving his country for 25 years, at 87 years old, he’s still active ... he walks every day at Howard’s Flea Market and goes to the gym every day.
Jaeger recently donated a few pieces of Japanese art and memorabilia from his collection to the Naha Japanese Restaurant in Crystal River. The antiques were collected during his time in Japan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.