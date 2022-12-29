Free dementia workshop for vets
Coping with Dementia has announced that its ABC of Dementia workshop is available to any nonprofit club or organization that serves U.S. Military veterans.
The ABC of Dementia workshop is a two-hour educational event that explains the various causes of dementia, tells families how to get a diagnosis and what to expect after a diagnosis, describes better ways to serve and communicate with a person living with dementia, and ends with a role-play demonstrating the techniques of person-centered compassionate care.
About the offering Selsavage says, “We will schedule a workshop for any nonprofit veterans’ organization that can provide the meeting venue and make a sincere effort to recruit 20 or more attendees, including individuals who already have a dementia diagnosis. They can offer the workshop for their members only, or they can open their event to the public. It is their choice.”
For more information or to schedule a workshop, call 352-422-3663 or email deb@coping.today.
Riders holding annual Poker Run
The American Legion Riders Chapter No. 237 will hold their 12th annual Poker Run beginning at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, with the ride starting and ending at American Legion Post 237, 6726 N. Lecanto Highway, Beverly Hills.
A $15 entry fee includes a poker hand, prize ticket and meal, with proceeds from the event benefiting Friends of Citrus and the Nature Coast.
In its first 11 years, this event has provided a total of $72,587 to help individuals and families cope with end-of-life issues, grief and loneliness.
Signup for the poker run will begin at 9:30 a.m., with kickstands up at 10:45 a.m. and the last bike in at 4:30 p.m.
Festivities will include door prizes, a silent auction, a 50/50 at every stop and music donated by Better Than Nothin. Best hand wins the Poker Run and all vehicles are welcome.
For more information, contact ride chairman John Roby at 352-341-5856 or 352-536-7480, or Post No. 237 at 352-897-4776.
Apply now for Girls State program
The American Legion Auxiliary 155 will be holding Girls State from Thursday, June 22, 2023, to Friday, June 30.
Girls State is open to young women in their junior year of high school. It is a weeklong all-expense paid trip to Tallahassee for an intense study of government. College scholarship opportunities will also be available.
Qualifications for an 11th grade female interested in Girls State are: interested in government, demonstrates leadership, resident in the state of Florida, willing to salute the flag and take the oath of office on a Bible, and has maintained an overall grade point average of 3.0 or higher.
Students interested should contact their guidance counselor for an application and additional information about Girls State. Applications should be submitted no later than the last week of January.
For more information, contact Elfi Baker, Girls State chairperson of the American Legion Auxiliary 155, at 352-564-2548 or email rbaker244@tampabay.rr.com. To learn more, go to alafl.org/programs/girls -state.
Apply now for Boys State program
The American Legion Post 155 will be holding Boys State from Sunday, June 18, 2023, to Saturday, June 24.
Boys State is open to young men in their junior year of high school. It is a weeklong all-expense paid trip to Tallahassee for an intense study of government. College scholarship opportunities will also be available.
Qualifications for an 11th grade male interested in Boys State are: interested in government, demonstrates leadership, resident in the state of Florida, willing to salute the flag and take the oath of office on a Bible, and has maintained an overall grade point average of 3.0 or higher.
Students interested should contact their guidance counselor for an application and additional information about Boys State. Applications should be submitted no later than the last week of January.
For more information, contact Robert Baker, Boys State chairman of the American Legion Post 155, at 352-564-2548 or email rbaker244@tampabay.rr.com. To learn more, go to floridalegion.org/programs-services/boys-state.
Chapter 776 MOPH Scholarships
Aaron A. Weaver Chapter 776 Military Order of the Purple Heart is pleased to announce two scholarship opportunities for local graduating high school seniors.
The Chapter 776 scholarship information and application can be obtained at www.citruspurpleheart.org, by contacting your school guidance department or by emailing info@citruspurpleheart.org or calling 352-382-3847.
Chapter 776 must receive scholarship applications no later than 5 p.m. March 15.
MOAA speaker event features publisher
The Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) Citrus County Chapter welcomes veterans and the general public to attend a MOAA sponsored speaker presentation by Citrus County Chronicle newspaper publisher Trina Murphy.
Her topic will be “The Challenges of Operating a Hometown Newspaper.”
The event takes place at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10, at the American Legion Post 155, located at 6585 W. Gulf-to-Lake Highway, Crystal River.
For more information, go to the MOAA Citrus County Chapter website upcoming events calendar at moaafl.org/Chapters/CitrusCounty.
Pub hosts Veterans Foundation fundraiser
Join the fun at Kelly’s Half Shell Pub, an Irish pub with a seafood flair, on Friday, Jan. 13, at 5 p.m. and help the Citrus County Veterans Foundation.
The Foundation is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization whose board consists of local military retirees, veterans, the Tax Collector, the Property Appraiser, former county commissioners and founder of Operation Welcome Home. All members are volunteers.
There will be raffle items, a 50/50 auction, a silent auction, food specials and a designated drink, an Irish Amaretto Sour.
Musical entertainment will be the Irish music of Scuttered the Bruce, a voice and string-centered band.
Kelly’s Half Shell Pub is at 390 N. Suncoast Blvd., Crystal River.
If you can’t make the fundraiser, join us anytime in December for the Irish Amaretto Sour with all proceeds going to our Citrus County Veteran’s Foundation fundraiser.
Additionally, there is a Lotto Tree at the pub: $5 per raffle ticket and pop-up 50/50s throughout December with proceeds going to the Foundation. The Lotto Tree will be drawn the night of the fundraiser.
Clerk offers free passport photos
Angela Vick, clerk of the Circuit Court and comptroller, offers free passport photos to all veterans and active military personnel.
Passport Photos are taken at the Clerk Annex, 120 N. Montgomery Ave., Inverness; or the Meadowcrest office at the West Citrus Government Center, 1540 N. Meadowcrest Blvd. in Crystal River.
To participate, you will need to present one of the following forms of military identification: military ID, veterans ID or DD-214.
While you can still apply in person for a U.S. passport and renew through the mail, the Department of State’s application processing, receipt of your passport and return of citizenship evidence documents may be delayed beyond the normal turnaround time of 6-8 weeks for routine service.
For the latest updates on passports and passport service operations, visit the U.S. Department of State website at travel.state.gov.
Scheduling appointments for passport services with our office are available on appointment website link https://checkin.citrusclerk.org, or by calling us directly at 352-341-6424, option 2.
VFW Post 7122 monthly yard sale
The VFW Post 7122 and Auxiliary monthly yard sales are on the second Thursday monthly from 8 a.m. to noon.
Stop in and take a look. They are in the building next to the VFW, which is 8191 S. Florida Ave., Floral City. Shoppers do not have to be a member of the VFW or Auxiliary.
Ask how to become a member while shopping and follow them on Facebook @VFWPost7122 or call 352-637-0100 to learn more.
Female Veterans Network meets monthly
Female Veterans Network of Citrus County meets September through May at 1 p.m. every second Thursday of the month at the Citrus County Resource Center cafeteria, opposite side of the building from the Lecanto VA Clinic, 2804 W. Marc Knighton Court.
Female Veterans Network seeks to form camaraderie among female veterans, help especially female veterans and those in need and be involved in the community. They honor the past and are focused on the future.
For more information, call Cynthia Henderson at 352-628-6481 or Jo Monty 952-239-1027 and visit the website at femalevets.net and like them on Facebook.
Female Veterans Network scholarships available
Female Veterans Network of Citrus County has scholarships available to one female senior JROTC cadet from each of the three local high schools pursuing post high school education.
For more information, contact the school JROTC instructor or the school counselor.
Veterans Coalition hours of operation
The Citrus County Veterans Coalition hours of operation are every Tuesday, and the first and third Thursday of every month, from 9 a.m. to noon. All honorably discharged veterans or their surviving spouses may collect food stuffs once per month. They may register any day during normal opening hours.
If these hours are unacceptable for any reason, call Bob Bendle at 352-800-8952. Alternate arrangements can be arranged to get you food. The Citrus County Veterans Coalition is at 1039 N. Paul St., Inverness.
VFW Post 8189 has the meat
Join VFW Post 8189 for our meat spin. Always a fun time and you could go home with a delicious, generous portion of meat. This is the third Saturday of every month at 2 p.m., 8856 W. Veterans Drive, Homosassa.
VFW Post 8189 hosting dart league
VFW Post 8189 in Homosassa hosting a dart league at 3 p.m. on Wednesdays.
Lots of fun for all.
VFW Post 4864 hosts dinner
The VFW Post 4864 located at North Citrus Springs Boulevard hosts a $12 dinner every Friday from 5-6:30 p.m.
All are invited and to-go orders are available. For more information, call 352-465-4864.
Lions Club offers vision care for veterans
Any veterans in Citrus County who cannot afford their eyeglasses or are in need of vision care can call Inverness Lions Club at 352-560-8741.
The club can help with any vision need. Residency and income requirements apply.
Want to help the Coast Guard Auxiliary?
U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary 15-1 of Crystal River invites local citizens to consider joining the Auxiliary.
The Auxiliary is an all-volunteer branch of the U.S. Coast Guard. Prospective members must be U.S. citizens, be able to pass a background check, should be interested in helping spread the word in our community about safe boating practices, participate in unit activities, assist the Coast Guard with a variety of missions – some on land and some on the water.
In addition, members must have access to a computer and be willing to complete necessary training to achieve and maintain membership.
The unit meets each month on the first Monday at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom. For more information, email Melissa at melissafrank2021@gmail.
Buy a pin, support the FVN
The Female Veterans Network is selling pins for $5 at Mac 1 Signs Inc., 7068 W. Grover Cleveland Blvd. in Homosassa.
Pins are also available for sale at the local Citrus County radio stations, 964 Crystal Glen Drive, Lecanto, and at the office of the Citrus County Service Officer, 2804 Mark Knighton Court, Lecanto.
For information, call 352-628-3246.
Dog tag sales benefit vets’ programs
Veterans dog tags now being made at the Beverly Hills American Legion Post 237 at 6726 N. Lecanto Highway.
These are the genuine notched and un-notched type tags as were issued. Chains and silencers also in stock. Custom-made tags for any purpose, veterans, pets, luggage, etc.
Call the post at 352-897-4776 to make an appointment. Proceeds go to Post 237 veterans’ programs.
Attend a meal for a good cause
The Crystal River American Legion Post 155 hosts a breakfast from 8:30 to 11 a.m. every Sunday, at American Legion Post 155, 6585 W. Gulf-to-Lake Highway, Crystal River, for an $8 donation.
The proceeds from these meals support the Legion programs, veterans and community. All are welcome. Information: 352-795-6526.
Enrollment open at VA clinic
The Lecanto Veterans Affairs (VA) Community Based Outpatient Clinic is accepting enrollment applications for eligible veterans. Primary Care and Mental Health access is available. Call 352-746-8004 or visit in person at 2804 W. Marc Knighton Court, Lecanto, to apply.
Businesses: List discounts for vets
Business offering a discount to female veterans for services or goods can now be listed on the website of the Female Veterans Network.
Send your business information, what you are willing to offer as a discount, and a contact name to cynthia@femaleveteransnetwork.org, and list the subject as: offering discount.
Want to be a member and support Female Veterans Network? Go to femaleveteransnetwork.org for membership information or to make a donation to support the group’s projects.
Make appointment at Service Office
Scheduled appointments and walk-in clients at the Citrus County Veterans Service Office will be seen from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday.
Anyone wishing to meet with a service officer between 4 and 5 p.m. Monday to Friday should call to make an appointment, as walk-ins will not be accepted during these hours.
For information, call the Veterans Service Office directly at 352-527-5915.
Benefits available from Camp Lejeune
Benefits have been extended from August 1953 to December 1987 for former residents of Camp Lejeune.
From the 1950s through the 1980s, people living or working at the U.S. Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, may have been exposed to drinking water contaminated with industrial solvents, benzene and other chemicals.
Veterans, and non-veterans, who served (lived) at Camp Lejeune for at least 30 days between Aug. 1, 1953, and Dec. 31, 1987, may be eligible for cost-free medical care through Veterans Affairs (VA) for a variety of health conditions. Contact a Veteran Service Officer for details or to file a claim.
Veterans must still meet the criteria of a veteran – minimum service time, character of discharge, serving in the active-duty military, naval or sea service.
Vet discount info sought
The Citrus County Veterans Services Division is compiling a list of local businesses that offer discounts to veterans. Those with local businesses who would like to have their discount information included on a list are asked to call 352-527-5915 with a contact phone number, amount/type of discount and required proof of veteran status.
The Veterans Service Office provides guidance and assistance to veterans and their families to assist with navigation through state and federal VA systems and participate in coordination with local charitable organizations and businesses to ensure veterans and their families are receiving as much assistance as possible from the local community. Call the Veterans Service Office at 352-527-5915 or visit www.citrusbocc.com.
HPH Hospice assists veterans
HPH Hospice, as a partnering agency with the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), provides tailored care for veterans and their families.
The program is provided in private homes, assisted living facilities and nursing homes, and staff is trained to provide Hospice care specific to illnesses and conditions unique to each military era or war. It also provides caregiver education and a recognition program to honor veterans’ services and sacrifices. HPH Hospice care and programs do not affect veterans’ benefits. Call the Citrus Team Office at 352-527-4600.
VITAS welcomes vets as volunteers
VITAS Healthcare offers volunteer opportunities for veterans who are interested in helping support veteran hospice patients and their families. VITAS Healthcare veteran volunteers bring military experiences and cultural bond to their hospice work and offer the outstanding ability to relate and connect with veteran patients and their families.
As a partner of the We Honor Veterans program, the interdisciplinary team at VITAS Healthcare acknowledges the service of veterans in its care by honoring their unique needs and wishes and by providing programs and services that honor and support.
Call the volunteer department at 352-527-2020 or 866-642-0962.
Free yoga classes for vets
Yoga teacher Ann Sandstrom is associated with the national service organization, Yoga For Vets. She teaches free classes to combat veterans at several locations and times. Call Sandstrom at 352-382-7397.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.