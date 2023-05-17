Veterans Notes are only for special events that are open to the public. To find out about regularly scheduled post activities that welcome the public during the week, including entertainment and menus, call the post. For information about post members-only activities, call the individual posts for a schedule. Call the individual posts regarding meeting times and dates. Contributed notices must be submitted by Wednesday afternoon before publication the following Sunday.
Military Tribute Bikes on display for Memorial Day
To honor our heroes on Memorial Day weekend, from May 25 to 30, the first of the three Military Tribute Bikes, The Air Force Tribute Bike “The Chief,” will be on display at Plaza Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram of Inverness located on State Road 44 in Inverness.
The last of the three, The Navy Tribute/Ranger Tribute Bike “Top Gun,” will be on display at Crystal Harley Davidson located on U.S. Highway 19 in Homosassa. For more information, go to militarytributebikes.com.
VFW Post 4864 Auxiliary holding yard/bake sale
VFW Post 4864 Auxiliary is having their annual yard/bake sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, June 2, and Saturday, June 3, located at 10199 N. Citrus Springs Blvd., Citrus Springs.
Come find some "unique" treasures and lots of "goodies" to each. They have something for everyone. All proceeds go to help local veterans.
Legion Riders to have celebration
The American Legion Rider Chapter 237 Beverly Hills will have a Memorial Day Weekend Celebration on Saturday, May 27, from noon to 5 p.m. at Crystal Harley-Davidson, 1147 S. Suncoast Blvd., Homosassa.
The band Hat Trick will be playing and Big Mike’s slow-cooked pulled pork sandwich, potato salad, sweet corn and dessert will be offered for $15 a plate.
The event is sponsored by Crystal Harley-Davidson, Lowman Law Firm, S&S Electric Co. and the Citrus County Chronicle. A full cash liquor bar will be available for drinks purchase.
Proceeds from this event will benefit Wreaths for Our Fallen Heroes.
For more information, call John Roby 352-536-7480 or Amy Moodie 352-563-9900.
Vets committee revises schedule
The Veterans Appreciation Week Ad Hoc Coordinating Committee has revised its meeting schedule for Citrus County’s Thirty-first Annual Veterans Appreciation Week.
- May: No Meeting.
- June: Wednesday, June 21.
- July: No Meeting.
- August: Wednesday, Aug. 16.
- September: Wednesday, Sept. 20.
- October: Wednesday, Oct. 18.
- All planning and coordination meetings are at 1:30 p.m. at the Conference Room of the Citrus County Chronicle Building, 1624 N. Meadowcrest Blvd., Crystal River. All interested persons are welcome.
Contact Chairman John McGee at 352-346-2141 for more information.
Fleet Reserve meets every third Thursday
Fleet Reserve Association Branch 186 meets at 3 p.m. every third Thursday, located at DAV Building, 1039 N. Paul Drive, Inverness.
For more information, call Jane Mundis at 352-503-2490.
Library service for blind, print disabled vets
The National Library Service for Blind and Print Disabled provides reading materials at no cost to individuals whose temporary or permanent low vision, blindness, physical disability or other disability makes it difficult to read regular print.
Services are administered through a network of cooperating libraries across the United States. NLS readers may receive materials in two ways: Via download to a personal device through the Braille and Audio Reading Download (BARD) app/website or through the United States Postal Service. In either case, there is no charge. The service is available to all U.S. residents and citizens living abroad.
To learn more about this free library service and receive information on enrollment, call 888-NLS-READ (888-657-7323) and follow the prompts or visit the NLS website.
Like to vote by mail? Request ballots
Due to legislative changes in SB90, Vote-by-Mail ballot requests expired after the 2022 General Election.
In Citrus County, approximately 1/3 of the registered voters choose this method of voting. Supervisor of Elections Maureen Baird would like to remind voters interested in receiving a Vote-by-Mail ballot to submit their requests for the 2023-24 elections as soon as possible.
The easiest way to request a Vote-by-Mail ballot is by using the online request form at votecitrus.gov or by calling the Supervisor of Elections office at 352-564-7120. Voters will need to provide their Florida driver’s license number, Florida ID number, or the last four digits of their Social Security number to verify their identity.
Paper Vote-by-Mail request forms are available at the Supervisor of Elections office or at any of our weekly outreach events. To learn more, visit votecitrus.gov or call 352-564-7120.
CERT basic training class
Would you like to learn how to take care of yourself, your family and your neighborhood in the event of an emergency? If so, consider taking the Community Emergency Response Team basic training class.
This class teaches basic medical techniques, fire suppression, search and rescue and many other skills to help you during a disaster, man-made or natural.
The class will be taught on three Saturdays, June 10, 17 and 24, and will be held at the Lecanto Emergency Operations Center, 3549 Saunders Way, Lecanto. There is no cost to join this class.
If interested in signing up, send an email to certcitrus@gmail.com and include your name, and phone number, or call Lane Schneider at 352-249-2704.
Tribute Bikes to offer free funeral escorts
To honor our veterans, the Military Tribute Bikes offer free of charge funeral escorts for veterans.
They will go to local cemeteries or to the National Cemetery in Bushnell. This service is subject to availability and weather.
For information and bookings, go online to militarytributebikes.com and utilize the Contact Us section at the bottom of the page.
Bunco, good food at VFW
Bunco is back at VFW Post 4864 at 1 p.m. on the second Saturday of each month. Everyone is welcome to come for food and prizes. VFW Post 4864 hosts a $12 dinner every Friday from 5-6:30 p.m. All are invited and to-go orders are available.
For more information, call 352-465-4864. The post is at 10199 N. Citrus Springs Blvd., Citrus Springs.
VETS Post 89 meets monthly
Harry M. Bailey AMVETS (American Veterans) Post 89 holds its monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. the third Monday of every month in the Beverly Hills Community Building located at 1 Civic Circle, Beverly Hills.
AMVETS membership is open to all veterans from all branches of the military including Coast Guard and National Guard with an honorable discharge.
AMVETS work to help veterans, their families and our community. AMVETS was authorized by Congress and signed into law by President Harry Truman in 1947.
For information, call Floyd Blodgett at 352-220-3339 or Lou Ann Braglin at 352-464-0931.
Free dementia workshop for vets
Coping with Dementia has announced that its ABC of Dementia workshop is available to any nonprofit club or organization that serves U.S. Military veterans.
The ABC of Dementia workshop is a two-hour educational event that explains the various causes of dementia, tells families how to get a diagnosis and what to expect after a diagnosis, describes better ways to serve and communicate with a person living with dementia, and ends with a role-play demonstrating the techniques of person-centered compassionate care.
About the offering Selsavage says, “We will schedule a workshop for any nonprofit veterans’ organization that can provide the meeting venue and make a sincere effort to recruit 20 or more attendees, including individuals who already have a dementia diagnosis. They can offer the workshop for their members only, or they can open their event to the public. It is their choice.”
For more information or to schedule a workshop, call 352-422-3663 or email deb@coping.today.
Clerk offers free passport photos
Angela Vick, clerk of the Circuit Court and comptroller, offers free passport photos to all veterans and active military personnel.
Passport Photos are taken at the Clerk Annex, 120 N. Montgomery Ave., Inverness; or the Meadowcrest office at the West Citrus Government Center, 1540 N. Meadowcrest Blvd. in Crystal River.
To participate, you will need to present one of the following forms of military identification: military ID, veterans ID or DD-214.
While you can still apply in person for a U.S. passport and renew through the mail, the Department of State’s application processing, receipt of your passport and return of citizenship evidence documents may be delayed beyond the normal turnaround time of 6-8 weeks for routine service.
For the latest updates on passports and passport service operations, visit the U.S. Department of State website at travel.state.gov.
Scheduling appointments for passport services with our office are available on appointment website link https://checkin.citrusclerk.org, or by calling us directly at 352-341-6424, option 2.
Female Veterans Network meets monthly
Female Veterans Network of Citrus County meets September through May at 1 p.m. every second Thursday of the month at the Citrus County Resource Center cafeteria, opposite side of the building from the Lecanto VA Clinic, 2804 W. Marc Knighton Court.
Female Veterans Network seeks to form camaraderie among female veterans, help especially female veterans and those in need and be involved in the community. They honor the past and are focused on the future.
For information, call Cynthia Henderson at 352-628-6481 or Jo Monty 952-239-1027 and visit the website at femalevets.net and like them on Facebook.
Female Veterans Network scholarships available
Female Veterans Network of Citrus County has scholarships available to one female senior JROTC cadet from each of the three local high schools pursuing post high school education.
For more information, contact the school JROTC instructor or the school counselor.
Veterans Coalition hours of operation
The Citrus County Veterans Coalition hours of operation are every Tuesday, and the first and third Thursday of every month, from 9 a.m. to noon. All honorably discharged veterans or their surviving spouses may collect food stuffs once per month. They may register any day during normal opening hours.
If these hours are unacceptable for any reason, call Bob Bendle at 352-800-8952. Alternate arrangements can be arranged to get you food. The Citrus County Veterans Coalition is at 1039 N. Paul St., Inverness.
VFW Post 8189 has the meat
Join VFW Post 8189 for our meat spin. Always a fun time and you could go home with a delicious, generous portion of meat. This is the third Saturday of every month at 2 p.m., 8856 W. Veterans Drive, Homosassa.
VFW Post 8189 hosts dart league
VFW Post 8189 in Homosassa hosting a dart league at 3 p.m. Wednesdays. Lots of fun for all.
Lions Club offers vision care for veterans
Any veterans in Citrus County who cannot afford their eyeglasses or are in need of vision care can call Inverness Lions Club at 352-560-8741.
The club can help with any vision need. Residency and income requirements apply.
Want to help the Coast Guard Auxiliary?
U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary 15-1 of Crystal River invites local citizens to consider joining the Auxiliary.
The Auxiliary is an all-volunteer branch of the U.S. Coast Guard. Prospective members must be U.S. citizens, be able to pass a background check, should be interested in helping spread the word in our community about safe boating practices, participate in unit activities, assist the Coast Guard with a variety of missions — some on land and some on the water.
In addition, members must have access to a computer and be willing to complete necessary training to achieve and maintain membership.
The unit meets each month on the first Monday at 6:30 p.m. For information, email Melissa at melissafrank2021@gmail.
Buy a pin, support the FVN
The Female Veterans Network is selling pins for $5 at Mac 1 Signs Inc., 7068 W. Grover Cleveland Blvd. in Homosassa.
Pins are also available for sale at the local Citrus County radio stations, 964 Crystal Glen Drive, Lecanto, and at the office of the Citrus County Service Officer, 2804 W. Marc Knighton Court, Lecanto.
For information, call 352-628-3246.
Dog tag sales benefit vets' programs
Veterans dog tags now being made at the Beverly Hills American Legion Post 237 at 6726 N. Lecanto Highway.
These are the genuine notched and un-notched type tags as were issued. Chains and silencers also in stock. Custom-made tags for any purpose, veterans, pets, luggage, etc.
Call the post at 352-897-4776 to make an appointment. Proceeds go to Post 237 veterans' programs.
Attend a meal for a good cause
The Crystal River American Legion Post 155 hosts a breakfast from 8:30 to 11 a.m. every Sunday, at American Legion Post 155, 6585 W. Gulf-to-Lake Highway, Crystal River, for an $8 donation.
The proceeds from these meals support the Legion programs, veterans and community. All are welcome. Information: 352-795-6526.
Enrollment open at VA clinic
The Lecanto Veterans Affairs (VA) Community Based Outpatient Clinic is accepting enrollment applications for eligible veterans. Primary Care and Mental Health access is available. Call 352-746-8004 or visit in person at 2804 W. Marc Knighton Court, Lecanto, to apply.
Businesses: List discounts for vets
Business offering a discount to female veterans for services or goods can now be listed on the website of the Female Veterans Network.
Send your business information, what you are willing to offer as a discount, and a contact name to cynthia@femaleveteransnetwork.org, and list the subject as: offering discount.
Want to be a member and support Female Veterans Network? Go to femaleveteransnetwork.org for membership information or to make a donation to support the group’s projects.
Make appointment at Service Office
Scheduled appointments and walk-in clients at the Citrus County Veterans Service Office will be seen from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday.
Anyone wishing to meet with a service officer between 4 and 5 p.m. Monday to Friday should call to make an appointment, as walk-ins will not be accepted during these hours.
For information, call the Veterans Service Office directly at 352-527-5915.
Benefits available from Camp Lejeune
Benefits have been extended from August 1953 to December 1987 for former residents of Camp Lejeune.
From the 1950s through the 1980s, people living or working at the U.S. Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, may have been exposed to drinking water contaminated with industrial solvents, benzene and other chemicals.
Veterans, and non-veterans, who served (lived) at Camp Lejeune for at least 30 days between Aug. 1, 1953, and Dec. 31, 1987, may be eligible for cost-free medical care through Veterans Affairs (VA) for a variety of health conditions. Contact a Veteran Service Officer for details or to file a claim.
Veterans must still meet the criteria of a veteran — minimum service time, character of discharge, serving in the active-duty military, naval or sea service.
Vet discount info sought
The Citrus County Veterans Services Division is compiling a list of local businesses that offer discounts to veterans. Those with local businesses who would like to have their discount information included on a list are asked to call 352-527-5915 with a contact phone number, amount/type of discount and required proof of veteran status.
The Veterans Service Office provides guidance and assistance to veterans and their families to assist with navigation through state and federal VA systems and participate in coordination with local charitable organizations and businesses to ensure veterans and their families are receiving as much assistance as possible from the local community. Call the Veterans Service Office at 352-527-5915 or visit www.citrusbocc.com.
HPH Hospice assists veterans
HPH Hospice, as a partnering agency with the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), provides tailored care for veterans and their families.
The program is provided in private homes, assisted living facilities and nursing homes, and staff is trained to provide Hospice care specific to illnesses and conditions unique to each military era or war. It also provides caregiver education and a recognition program to honor veterans’ services and sacrifices. HPH Hospice care and programs do not affect veterans’ benefits. Call the Citrus Team Office at 352-527-4600.
VITAS welcomes vets as volunteers
VITAS Healthcare offers volunteer opportunities for veterans who are interested in helping support veteran hospice patients and their families. VITAS Healthcare veteran volunteers bring military experiences and cultural bond to their hospice work and offer the outstanding ability to relate and connect with veteran patients and their families.
As a partner of the We Honor Veterans program, the interdisciplinary team at VITAS Healthcare acknowledges the service of veterans in its care by honoring their unique needs and wishes and by providing programs and services that honor and support.
Call the volunteer department at 352-527-2020 or 866-642-0962.
Free yoga classes for vets
Yoga teacher Ann Sandstrom is associated with the national service organization, Yoga For Vets. She teaches free classes to combat veterans at several locations and times. Call Sandstrom at 352-382-7397.
