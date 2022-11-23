Veterans Notes are only for special events that are open to the public. To find out about regularly scheduled post activities that welcome the public during the week, including entertainment and menus, call the post. For information about post members-only activities, call the individual posts for a schedule. Call the individual posts regarding meeting times and dates. Contributed notices must be submitted by Wednesday afternoon before publication the following Sunday.
Pearl Harbor and the U.S. Navy in the Pacific
In honor of the event which propelled the United States into World War II, the Homosassa Library will host History Hour: Pearl Harbor and the U.S. Navy in the Pacific on Dec. 7 at 1 p.m.
This program will feature a presentation of the attack on Pearl Harbor, the rapid growth of the U.S. Navy, the evolvement of carrier tactics in the U.S. Navy, and the battles and actions between the Imperial Japanese Navy and the U.S. Navy which occurred during the course of the Pacific War.
By the end of the war, the U.S. Navy would rule the seas supreme and was unparalleled in its size and its development of ships and tactical doctrine.
Clerk offers free passport photos
Angela Vick, clerk of the Circuit Court and comptroller, offers free passport photos to all veterans and active military personnel.
Passport Photos are taken at the Clerk Annex, 120 N. Montgomery Ave., Inverness; or the Meadowcrest office at the West Citrus Government Center, 1540 N. Meadowcrest Blvd. in Crystal River.
To participate, you will need to present one of the following forms of military identification: military ID, veterans ID or DD-214.
While you can still apply in person for a U.S. passport and renew through the mail, the Department of State’s application processing, receipt of your passport and return of citizenship evidence documents may be delayed beyond the normal turnaround time of 6-8 weeks for routine service.
For the latest updates on passports and passport service operations, visit the U.S. Department of State website at travel.state.gov.
Scheduling appointments for passport services with our office are available on appointment website link https://checkin.citrusclerk.org, or by calling us directly at 352-341-6424, option 2.
Tribute bikes needs volunteer assistance
Military Tribute Bikes is looking for a volunteer to help with the displaying of the bikes.
The volunteer must have a valid motorcycle endorsement.
Contact mysplashy@centurylink.net. Visit online at www.militarytributebikes.com.
Wreaths for Our Fallen Heroes holiday event
Join American Legion Riders Chapter 237 and Veterans 4 A Cause on a police-escorted ride to Bushnell National Ceremony during the annual Wreaths for Our Fallen Heroes event on Dec. 18.
Registration will be at 9:30 a.m. and KSU at 10 a.m.
They will line up at Crystal Harley-Davidson and take the wreaths to Bushnell to place on gravesites.
For the past four year, they have honored veterans by placing wreaths at an isolated area of Bushnell National Ceremony for the holidays to ensure that veterans and families are not forgotten.
VFW to host American Chance auction
The VFW Auxiliary of Post 7122 has another one of its famous American Chance auctions scheduled starting at noon on Saturday, Dec. 3, with the tickets being drawn at 3 p.m.
The chance auction tickets are 20 for a $10 donation. Guests do not have to be a member to attend, and guests don't have to be present to win.
They have a wonderful variety of new giftable items, vintage items and treasures galore.
There will also be a drawing for the Sun Trike Raffle at 3 p.m., so be sure to get tickets. They are six for a $5 donation. Proceeds for the Trike will go to the Citrus High School choir road trips.
Come early and enjoy the hospitality at VFW Post 7122, located at 8191 S. Florida Ave., Floral City.
VFW Post 7122 monthly yard sale dates change
The VFW Post 7122 and Auxiliary monthly yard sales have a new day. They will now be open on the second Thursday monthly from 8 a.m. to noon.
They have a fresh look inside and out and are starting will all new treasures. All items that were in the building before have been donated.
Stop in and take a look. They are in the building next to the VFW, which is 8191 S. Florida Ave., Floral City. Shoppers do not have to be a member of the VFW or Auxiliary.
Ask how to become a member while shopping and follow them on Facebook @VFWPost7122 or call 352-637-0100 to learn more.
Female Veterans Network meets monthly
Female Veterans Network of Citrus County meets September through May at 1 p.m. every second Thursday of the month at the Citrus County Resource Center cafeteria, opposite side of the building from the Lecanto VA Clinic, 2804 W. Marc Knighton Court.
Female Veterans Network seeks to form camaraderie among female veterans, help especially female veterans and those in need and be involved in the community. They honor the past and are focused on the future.
For more information, call Cynthia Henderson at 352-628-6481 or Jo Monty 952-239-1027 and visit the website at femalevets.net and like them on Facebook.
Female Veterans Network scholarships available
Female Veterans Network of Citrus County has scholarships available to one female senior JROTC cadet from each of the three local high schools pursuing post high school education.
For more information, contact the school JROTC instructor or the school counselor.
Veterans Coalition resumes normal hours of operation
The Citrus County Veterans Coalition announces that it’s resuming normal operating hours. The hours of operation will remain every Tuesday, and the first and third Thursday of every month, from 9 a.m. to noon. All honorably discharged veterans or their surviving spouses may collect food stuffs once per month. They may register any day during normal opening hours.
If these hours are unacceptable for any reason, call Bob Bendle at 352-800-8952. Alternate arrangements can be arranged to get you food. The Citrus County Veterans Coalition is at 1039 N. Paul St., Inverness.
Post 4252 helping children in need this Christmas
After meeting with Hernando's director of the Family Resource Center, a bin has been set up at VFW Post 4252 in Hernando, where the helicopter is on State Road 200, for donations to help more than 2,000 Citrus County children this Christmas.
The director explained that each child on their list will receive a blanket, sheets, a set of clothes and a toy. Also, blankets and sheets are the hardest donations to receive.
The age ranges are anywhere from a small child to almost 18, however, the ages of 3-12 are predominant for toys. The Center has begun wrapping the gifts now, and donations need to begin.
Those planning to support these children should keep in mind that they’re very young and like cool designs or some sort of cartoon on their bedding.
Items can be dropped off at VFW Post 4252 from 11:30 a.m. until 10 p.m. seven days a week. For any questions, email cornhusker69@yahoo.com or call 352-726-3339 and ask for Matt Winn or John Stewart.
VFW Post 8189 has the meat
Join VFW Post 8189 for our meat spin. Always a fun time and you could go home with a delicious, generous portion of meat. This is the third Saturday of every month at 2 p.m., 8856 W. Veterans Drive, Homosassa.
VFW Post 8189 hosting dart league
VFW Post 8189 in Homosassa hosting a dart league at 3 p.m. on Wednesdays.
Lots of fun for all.
Purple Heart participates in Wreaths Across America
Aaron A. Weaver Chapter 776 Military Order of the Purple Heart requests the public’s assistance in reaching a goal of 1,000 wreaths this year to honor veterans on Dec. 17 at Bushnell National Cemetery. The cost for a wreath is $15.
Interested persons can help by going to the Wreaths Across America (Chapter 776) website at wreathsacrossamerica.org/FL0227P and order one or more wreaths; payment can be made by credit card.
Those who wish to pay by check can make them out to Chapter 776, MOPH. Send to Sandy Cross, 8580 E. Orange Ave., Floral City, FL 34436. Provide the veteran’s name, section and gravesite to honor a specific veteran at Bushnell and Cross will order the wreath.
For more information or help with the website, contact Cross at mom4sba@tampabay.rr.com or call 352-502-1641.
VFW Post 4864 hosts dinner
The VFW Post 4864 located at North Citrus Springs Boulevard hosts a $12 dinner every Friday from 5-6:30 p.m.
All are invited and to-go orders are available. For more information, call 352-465-4864.
Lions Club offers vision care for veterans
Any veterans in Citrus County who cannot afford their eyeglasses or are in need of vision care can call Inverness Lions Club at 352-560-8741.
The club can help with any vision need. Residency and income requirements apply.
Want to help the Coast Guard Auxiliary?
U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary 15-1 of Crystal River invites local citizens to consider joining the Auxiliary.
The Auxiliary is an all-volunteer branch of the U.S. Coast Guard. Prospective members must be U.S. citizens, be able to pass a background check, should be interested in helping spread the word in our community about safe boating practices, participate in unit activities, assist the Coast Guard with a variety of missions — some on land and some on the water.
In addition, members must have access to a computer and be willing to complete necessary training to achieve and maintain membership.
The unit meets each month on the first Monday at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom. For more information, email Melissa at melissafrank2021@gmail.
Buy a pin, support the FVN
The Female Veterans Network is selling pins for $5 at Mac 1 Signs Inc., 7068 W. Grover Cleveland Blvd. in Homosassa.
Pins are also available for sale at the local Citrus County radio stations, 964 Crystal Glen Drive, Lecanto.
For information, call 352-628-3246.
Dog tag sales benefit vets programs
Veterans dog tags now being made at the Beverly Hills American Legion Post 237 at 6726 N. Lecanto Highway.
These are the genuine notched and un-notched type tags as were issued. Chains and silencers also in stock. Custom-made tags for any purpose, veterans, pets, luggage, etc.
Call the post at 352-897-4776 to make an appointment. Proceeds go to Post 237 veterans programs.
Attend a meal for a good cause
The Crystal River American Legion Post 155 hosts a breakfast from 8:30 to 11 a.m. every Sunday, at American Legion Post 155, 6585 W. Gulf-to-Lake Highway, Crystal River, for an $8 donation.
The proceeds from these meals support the Legion programs, veterans and community. All are welcome. Information: 352-795-6526.
Enrollment open at VA clinic
The Lecanto Veterans Affairs (VA) Community Based Outpatient Clinic is accepting enrollment applications for eligible veterans. Primary Care and Mental Health access is available. Call 352-746-8004 or visit in person at 2804 W. Marc Knighton Court, Lecanto, to apply.
Businesses: List discounts for vets
Business offering a discount to female veterans for services or goods can now be listed on the website of the Female Veterans Network.
Send your business information, what you are willing to offer as a discount, and a contact name to cynthia@femaleveteransnetwork.org, and list the subject as: offering discount.
Want to be a member and support Female Veterans Network? Go to femaleveteransnetwork.org for membership information or to make a donation to support the group’s projects.
Make appointment at Service Office
Scheduled appointments and walk-in clients at the Citrus County Veterans Service Office will be seen from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday.
Anyone wishing to meet with a service officer between 4 and 5 p.m. Monday to Friday should call to make an appointment, as walk-ins will not be accepted during these hours.
For information, call the Veterans Service Office directly at 352-527-5915.
Benefits available from Camp Lejeune
Benefits have been extended from August 1953 to December 1987 for former residents of Camp Lejeune.
From the 1950s through the 1980s, people living or working at the U.S. Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, may have been exposed to drinking water contaminated with industrial solvents, benzene and other chemicals.
Veterans, and non-veterans, who served (lived) at Camp Lejeune for at least 30 days between Aug. 1, 1953, and Dec. 31, 1987, may be eligible for cost-free medical care through Veterans Affairs (VA) for a variety of health conditions. Contact a Veteran Service Officer for details or to file a claim.
Veterans must still meet the criteria of a veteran — minimum service time, character of discharge, serving in the active-duty military, naval or sea service.
Vet discount info sought
The Citrus County Veterans Services Division is compiling a list of local businesses that offer discounts to veterans. Those with local businesses who would like to have their discount information included on a list are asked to call 352-527-5915 with a contact phone number, amount/type of discount and required proof of veteran status.
The Veterans Service Office provides guidance and assistance to veterans and their families to assist with navigation through state and federal VA systems and participate in coordination with local charitable organizations and businesses to ensure veterans and their families are receiving as much assistance as possible from the local community. Call the Veterans Service Office at 352-527-5915 or visit www.citrusbocc.com.
HPH Hospice assists veterans
HPH Hospice, as a partnering agency with the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), provides tailored care for veterans and their families.
The program is provided in private homes, assisted living facilities and nursing homes, and staff is trained to provide Hospice care specific to illnesses and conditions unique to each military era or war. It also provides caregiver education and a recognition program to honor veterans’ services and sacrifices. HPH Hospice care and programs do not affect veterans’ benefits. Call the Citrus Team Office at 352-527-4600.
VITAS welcomes vets as volunteers
VITAS Healthcare offers volunteer opportunities for veterans who are interested in helping support veteran hospice patients and their families. VITAS Healthcare veteran volunteers bring military experiences and cultural bond to their hospice work and offer the outstanding ability to relate and connect with veteran patients and their families.
As a partner of the We Honor Veterans program, the interdisciplinary team at VITAS Healthcare acknowledges the service of veterans in its care by honoring their unique needs and wishes and by providing programs and services that honor and support.
Call the volunteer department at 352-527-2020 or 866-642-0962.
Free yoga classes for vets
Yoga teacher Ann Sandstrom is associated with the national service organization, Yoga For Vets. She teaches free classes to combat veterans at several locations and times. Call Sandstrom at 352-382-7397.
