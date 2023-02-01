Veterans Notes are only for special events that are open to the public. To find out about regularly scheduled post activities that welcome the public during the week, including entertainment and menus, call the post. For information about post members-only activities, call the individual posts for a schedule. Call the individual posts regarding meeting times and dates. Contributed notices must be submitted by Wednesday afternoon before publication the following Sunday.
Hospice slates veterans benefits presentation
HPH Hospice invites the public to attend a presentation by Ned Barry of McDonald & Barry-Retiree Asset Management of Raymond James from 11 a.m. to noon on Thursday, Feb. 9, at the HPH Hospice House, 2939 W. Gulf-to-Lake Highway, Lecanto.
The topic is “Understanding Your Veteran Benefits” and how to determine what you have and what you don’t.
To RSVP or for more information, call 352-359-8373 or email lucass@chaptershealth.org. Light refreshments will be served.
MOPH sets Purple Heart Ceremony
The combat-wounded patriots of Aaron A. Weaver Chapter 776 Military Order of the Purple Heart (MOPH) cordially invite all veterans and the public, especially families and students, to attend the 17th annual Purple Heart Ceremony at 11 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Citrus County Fairgrounds Auditorium, 3610 S. Florida Ave., Inverness.
The patriotic ceremony commemorates the proud legacy of the Purple Heart and pays tribute to Florida’s fallen heroes of the Global War on Terror and America’s wounded warriors. The ceremony will feature patriotic music by members of the Nature Coast Community Band.
The ceremony will be dedicated to the memory of recently departed United States Marine Corps veteran and Chapter 776 Commander Emeritus Richard “Bud” Allen who was a proud Marine and tireless advocate for Citrus County veterans.
For more information about Chapter 776, visit citruspurpleheart.org or call 352-382-3847.
MOAA Citrus County to hold open house
The Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) Citrus County Chapter welcomes current, former or retired officers of the military services, NOAA, or USPH and their spouses, as well as surviving spouses, to an open house luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, at Pecks Old Port Cove Restaurant, 139 N. Ozello Trail, Crystal River.
Attendees will receive a short briefing on the national MOAA and Citrus County chapter organizations. Attendees will order off the menu and pay individually.
Registration is required. For event information and registration, go to the chapter website at moaafl.org/Chapters/CitrusCounty.
Bunco, good food in Beverly Hills
Bunco is back at VFW Post 484 at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11. Everyone is welcome to come for food and prizes.
Upcoming Friday night dinners in February for dine-in or take-out meals will be: Feb. 10, spaghetti carbonara; Feb. 17, breaded chicken cutlets; and Feb. 24, shrimp scampi.
The post is at 2170 W. Vet Lane, Beverly Hills; phone 352-746-0440.
VFW Post 4252 to hold flea market
VFW Post 4252 will be holding a flea market beginning at 8 a.m. on March 19 at the post, 3190 N. Carl Rose Highway, Hernando, at the helicopter.
Call to reserve space at 352-419-8981. If no one answers, leave a message with the best time to return your call. Outside spaces cost $5 and inside tables are $10.
Post plans flag retirement Feb. 11
The Arnold Vern Allen American Legion Post 166 will hold a Flag Retirement Ceremony at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11.
The Citrus County Fire Department will be present with their hook and ladder truck.
The public is invited to attend. The post is at 4520 S. Suncoast Blvd., Homosassa, in the Homosassa Square Plaza (between U.S. 19 and Yulee Road). Call 352-765-3949.
Legion post to host blood drive
Arnold Vern Allen American Legion Post 166, 4520 S. Suncoast Blvd. in Homosassa, will host a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 14. The bloodmobile will be on site and will be available to everyone who would like to donate blood.
If you would like to schedule an appointment to donate, the link is: https://donors.lifesouth.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/752606, or just stop by.
Auxiliary slates boating safety course
The public is invited to register to take the Coast Guard-approved “About Boating Safely” course being offered in a virtual learning format by the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary of Homosassa.
The course will be offered from 6:45-9:15 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, through Friday, Feb. 24. After successfully completing the test, participants will be sent the Florida Safe Boaters card from FWC and possibly eligible for discounts on boat insurance.
Anyone born after Jan. 1, 1988, must have a Safe Boater card to legally operate a vessel with a 10-HP motor or greater. The establishment of a good foundation for safe boating is a must for anyone operating a boat or PWC.
Cost is $40, which includes a textbook, payable by cash or check prior to the course date. There is a discount for family members sharing a book.
Space is limited, so RSVP no later than Feb. 12 to ensure enough time to receive a textbook. Contact Dee Imhoff at hal1414@tampabay.rr.com, or go to tinyurl.com/2p9burfh. Follow them on Facebook: facebook.com/groups/uscgaux154.
VFW Post 7122 hosting Valentine's dinner
Join for a Valentine's Dinner at VFW Post 7122 from 4-8 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11, located at 8191 S. Florida Ave., Floral City.
The prime rib dinner is $15 and served from 4-7 p.m. The Country Junction, a four-piece band, will be playing from 4-8 p.m.
Advance ticket sales are requested. Stop in and see the bartender for tickets.
They will also have a drawing for a Sweetheart Basket with the contents estimated value over $1,000. Basket tickets are six for a $5 donation to the VFW Post 7122 Auxiliary.
For more information, call 352-637-0100.
VFW Post to host Sweetheart Dance
The Honor Guard, Eugene Quinn VFW Post 4337, will host a Sweetheart Dance Saturday, Feb. 11, at the post.
Chef Quinton Herrin is preparing a surf and turf dinner of shrimp and pork loin. Dinner will be from 5-6 p.m., with the show and dancing from 6-9 p.m. Tickets, available to the public, are $12 and may be purchased at the post, 906 State Road 44, Inverness.
Proceeds will benefit the Eugene Rudd Scholarship Fund that is presented to a deserving cadet at the Citrus High School Jr. ROTC by the Honor Guard of VFW Post 4337.
A king and queen will be crowned and door prizes as well as a basket of cheer will be given out. For more information, call the post at 352-344-3495.
Everyone welcome to come play bunco
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 155 and Pilot Club of Crystal River will have a Bunco Party from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, in the dining room at American Legion Post 155, 6585 E. Gulf-to-Lake Highway (State Road 44), Crystal River.
Cost is $20. Appetizers and non-alcoholic drinks will be provided. There will be prizes and gift baskets to be raffled. A cash bar will be available.
Tickets can be bought at Post 155 or contact Nancy Wilson at 352-422-4137 or email nancy.wilson@yahoo.com; or Joyce Centrella at 352-601-0136 or email joyceanncentrella1957@gmail.com.
VFW post hosting Military Card Party
The VFW Post 4252 will be hosting a Military Card Party beginning at 11 a.m. on March 1, located at the helicopter at 3190 N. Carl Rose Highway, Hernando.
Cost is $15 per person; table of four recommended. Price includes lunch, card games, 50/50, raffles, and table winner prize.
Proceeds will benefit Forgotten Soldiers Outreach. For reservations, call Doris Ricard at 352-419-5519.
Legion post to celebrate St. Paddy’s
American Legion Post 77 is having a St. Patrick’s Day dinner fundraiser from 5:30-7 p.m. Friday, March 17, at the post, 4375 S. Little Al Point, Inverness.
Menu is corned beef and cabbage, potatoes and Irish soda bread. No orders taken before 5:30 p.m.
First come, first-served. Pay that night.
VETS Post 89 meets monthly
Harry M. Bailey AMVETS (American Veterans) Post 89 holds its monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. the third Monday of every month in the Beverly Hills Community Building located at 1 Civic Circle, Beverly Hills.
AMVETS membership is open to all veterans from all branches of the military including Coast Guard and National Guard with an honorable discharge.
AMVETS work to help veterans, their families and our community. AMVETS was authorized by Congress and signed into law by President Harry Truman in 1947.
For more information, contact Floyd Blodgett at 352-220-3339 or Lou Ann Braglin at 352-464-0931.
Charity Ball benefits veterans
The Knights of Columbus Father James Hoge Assembly 1547 will be holding its 52nd annual Charity Ball at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Citrus Hills Golf and Country Club, 509 E. Hartford St., Hernando.
The dress is semi-formal and main course choices are prime rib or chicken marsala. Music by Fred Campbell.
There will be a social hour at 5:30 p.m. and dinner at 6:30 p.m.
The tickets are $50 each. Proceeds go to benefit the Citrus County Veteran Coalition and Citrus County Veterans Foundation.
Free dementia workshop for vets
Coping with Dementia has announced that its ABC of Dementia workshop is available to any nonprofit club or organization that serves U.S. Military veterans.
The ABC of Dementia workshop is a two-hour educational event that explains the various causes of dementia, tells families how to get a diagnosis and what to expect after a diagnosis, describes better ways to serve and communicate with a person living with dementia, and ends with a role-play demonstrating the techniques of person-centered compassionate care.
About the offering Selsavage says, “We will schedule a workshop for any nonprofit veterans’ organization that can provide the meeting venue and make a sincere effort to recruit 20 or more attendees, including individuals who already have a dementia diagnosis. They can offer the workshop for their members only, or they can open their event to the public. It is their choice.”
For more information or to schedule a workshop, call 352-422-3663 or email deb@coping.today.
Chapter 776 MOPH Scholarships
Aaron A. Weaver Chapter 776 Military Order of the Purple Heart is pleased to announce two scholarship opportunities for local graduating high school seniors.
Chapter 776’s College of Central Florida (CF) Endowed Scholarship awards $1,500 to a graduating senior accepted or currently enrolled as a full-time student (12 or more semester credit hours) at CF for Academic Year 2023-24.
Chapter 776’s Sgt. Dennis J. Flanagan Memorial Scholarship awards $1,500 to a graduating senior accepted as a full-time student (12 or more semester credit hours) at any accredited U.S. college for Academic Year 2023-24.
The Chapter 776 scholarship information and application can be obtained at www.citruspurpleheart.org, by contacting your school guidance department or by emailing info@citruspurpleheart.org or calling 352-382-3847.
Chapter 776 must receive scholarship applications no later than 5 p.m. March 15.
Clerk offers free passport photos
Angela Vick, clerk of the Circuit Court and comptroller, offers free passport photos to all veterans and active military personnel.
Passport Photos are taken at the Clerk Annex, 120 N. Montgomery Ave., Inverness; or the Meadowcrest office at the West Citrus Government Center, 1540 N. Meadowcrest Blvd. in Crystal River.
To participate, you will need to present one of the following forms of military identification: military ID, veterans ID or DD-214.
While you can still apply in person for a U.S. passport and renew through the mail, the Department of State’s application processing, receipt of your passport and return of citizenship evidence documents may be delayed beyond the normal turnaround time of 6-8 weeks for routine service.
For the latest updates on passports and passport service operations, visit the U.S. Department of State website at travel.state.gov.
Scheduling appointments for passport services with our office are available on appointment website link https://checkin.citrusclerk.org, or by calling us directly at 352-341-6424, option 2.
VFW Post 7122 monthly yard sale
The VFW Post 7122 and Auxiliary monthly yard sales are on the second Thursday monthly from 8 a.m. to noon.
Stop in and take a look. They are in the building next to the VFW, which is 8191 S. Florida Ave., Floral City. Shoppers do not have to be a member of the VFW or Auxiliary.
Ask how to become a member while shopping and follow them on Facebook @VFWPost7122 or call 352-637-0100 to learn more.
Female Veterans Network meets monthly
Female Veterans Network of Citrus County meets September through May at 1 p.m. every second Thursday of the month at the Citrus County Resource Center cafeteria, opposite side of the building from the Lecanto VA Clinic, 2804 W. Marc Knighton Court.
Female Veterans Network seeks to form camaraderie among female veterans, help especially female veterans and those in need and be involved in the community. They honor the past and are focused on the future.
For more information, call Cynthia Henderson at 352-628-6481 or Jo Monty 952-239-1027 and visit the website at femalevets.net and like them on Facebook.
Female Veterans Network scholarships available
Female Veterans Network of Citrus County has scholarships available to one female senior JROTC cadet from each of the three local high schools pursuing post high school education.
For more information, contact the school JROTC instructor or the school counselor.
Veterans Coalition hours of operation
The Citrus County Veterans Coalition hours of operation are every Tuesday, and the first and third Thursday of every month, from 9 a.m. to noon. All honorably discharged veterans or their surviving spouses may collect food stuffs once per month. They may register any day during normal opening hours.
If these hours are unacceptable for any reason, call Bob Bendle at 352-800-8952. Alternate arrangements can be arranged to get you food. The Citrus County Veterans Coalition is at 1039 N. Paul St., Inverness.
VFW Post 8189 has the meat
Join VFW Post 8189 for our meat spin. Always a fun time and you could go home with a delicious, generous portion of meat. This is the third Saturday of every month at 2 p.m., 8856 W. Veterans Drive, Homosassa.
VFW Post 8189 hosts dart league
VFW Post 8189 in Homosassa hosting a dart league at 3 p.m. on Wednesdays. Lots of fun for all.
VFW Post 4864 hosts dinner
The VFW Post 4864 located at North Citrus Springs Boulevard hosts a $12 dinner every Friday from 5-6:30 p.m. All are invited and to-go orders are available. For more information, call 352-465-4864.
Lions Club offers vision care for veterans
Any veterans in Citrus County who cannot afford their eyeglasses or are in need of vision care can call Inverness Lions Club at 352-560-8741.
The club can help with any vision need. Residency and income requirements apply.
Want to help the Coast Guard Auxiliary?
U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary 15-1 of Crystal River invites local citizens to consider joining the Auxiliary.
The Auxiliary is an all-volunteer branch of the U.S. Coast Guard. Prospective members must be U.S. citizens, be able to pass a background check, should be interested in helping spread the word in our community about safe boating practices, participate in unit activities, assist the Coast Guard with a variety of missions — some on land and some on the water.
In addition, members must have access to a computer and be willing to complete necessary training to achieve and maintain membership.
The unit meets each month on the first Monday at 6:30 p.m. For more information, email Melissa at melissafrank2021@gmail.
Buy a pin, support the FVN
The Female Veterans Network is selling pins for $5 at Mac 1 Signs Inc., 7068 W. Grover Cleveland Blvd. in Homosassa.
Pins are also available for sale at the local Citrus County radio stations, 964 Crystal Glen Drive, Lecanto, and at the office of the Citrus County Service Officer, 2804 Marc Knighton Court, Lecanto.
For information, call 352-628-3246.
Dog tag sales benefit vets' programs
Veterans dog tags now being made at the Beverly Hills American Legion Post 237 at 6726 N. Lecanto Highway.
These are the genuine notched and un-notched type tags as were issued. Chains and silencers also in stock. Custom-made tags for any purpose, veterans, pets, luggage, etc.
Call the post at 352-897-4776 to make an appointment. Proceeds go to Post 237 veterans' programs.
Attend a meal for a good cause
The Crystal River American Legion Post 155 hosts a breakfast from 8:30 to 11 a.m. every Sunday, at American Legion Post 155, 6585 W. Gulf-to-Lake Highway, Crystal River, for an $8 donation.
The proceeds from these meals support the Legion programs, veterans and community. All are welcome. Information: 352-795-6526.
Enrollment open at VA clinic
The Lecanto Veterans Affairs (VA) Community Based Outpatient Clinic is accepting enrollment applications for eligible veterans. Primary Care and Mental Health access is available. Call 352-746-8004 or visit in person at 2804 W. Marc Knighton Court, Lecanto, to apply.
Businesses: List discounts for vets
Business offering a discount to female veterans for services or goods can now be listed on the website of the Female Veterans Network.
Send your business information, what you are willing to offer as a discount, and a contact name to cynthia@femaleveteransnetwork.org, and list the subject as: offering discount.
Want to be a member and support Female Veterans Network? Go to femaleveteransnetwork.org for membership information or to make a donation to support the group’s projects.
Make appointment at Service Office
Scheduled appointments and walk-in clients at the Citrus County Veterans Service Office will be seen from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday.
Anyone wishing to meet with a service officer between 4 and 5 p.m. Monday to Friday should call to make an appointment, as walk-ins will not be accepted during these hours.
For information, call the Veterans Service Office directly at 352-527-5915.
Benefits available from Camp Lejeune
Benefits have been extended from August 1953 to December 1987 for former residents of Camp Lejeune.
From the 1950s through the 1980s, people living or working at the U.S. Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, may have been exposed to drinking water contaminated with industrial solvents, benzene and other chemicals.
Veterans, and non-veterans, who served (lived) at Camp Lejeune for at least 30 days between Aug. 1, 1953, and Dec. 31, 1987, may be eligible for cost-free medical care through Veterans Affairs (VA) for a variety of health conditions. Contact a Veteran Service Officer for details or to file a claim.
Veterans must still meet the criteria of a veteran — minimum service time, character of discharge, serving in the active-duty military, naval or sea service.
Vet discount info sought
The Citrus County Veterans Services Division is compiling a list of local businesses that offer discounts to veterans. Those with local businesses who would like to have their discount information included on a list are asked to call 352-527-5915 with a contact phone number, amount/type of discount and required proof of veteran status.
The Veterans Service Office provides guidance and assistance to veterans and their families to assist with navigation through state and federal VA systems and participate in coordination with local charitable organizations and businesses to ensure veterans and their families are receiving as much assistance as possible from the local community. Call the Veterans Service Office at 352-527-5915 or visit www.citrusbocc.com.
HPH Hospice assists veterans
HPH Hospice, as a partnering agency with the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), provides tailored care for veterans and their families.
The program is provided in private homes, assisted living facilities and nursing homes, and staff is trained to provide Hospice care specific to illnesses and conditions unique to each military era or war. It also provides caregiver education and a recognition program to honor veterans’ services and sacrifices. HPH Hospice care and programs do not affect veterans’ benefits. Call the Citrus Team Office at 352-527-4600.
VITAS welcomes vets as volunteers
VITAS Healthcare offers volunteer opportunities for veterans who are interested in helping support veteran hospice patients and their families. VITAS Healthcare veteran volunteers bring military experiences and cultural bond to their hospice work and offer the outstanding ability to relate and connect with veteran patients and their families.
As a partner of the We Honor Veterans program, the interdisciplinary team at VITAS Healthcare acknowledges the service of veterans in its care by honoring their unique needs and wishes and by providing programs and services that honor and support.
Call the volunteer department at 352-527-2020 or 866-642-0962.
Free yoga classes for vets
Yoga teacher Ann Sandstrom is associated with the national service organization, Yoga For Vets. She teaches free classes to combat veterans at several locations and times. Call Sandstrom at 352-382-7397.
