PIM Vets Planning Committee Check Passing 2022

Pictured from left are Cregg Dalton, Citrus County Property Appraiser and Director of the Citrus County Veterans Foundation; Fredrickson, Chairman of the Citrus Hills Veterans Day Planning Committee; Phil Watson, Liaison and Citrus County Veterans Services Manager; John McGee, Vice President of the Citrus County Veterans Foundation; Curt Ebitz, President of the Citrus County Veterans Foundation; Michael Heise (in back), Veterans Day Planning Committee; Jenny Heise (in front), Veterans Day Planning Committee; and Mark Bodenheim, COL USAR (Ret.), Membership Chairman of the Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) Citrus County Chapter.

 Special to the Chronicle

The Citrus Hills Veterans Day Planning Committee raised a record $21,065 on Veterans Day 2022 to support local veterans and their families here in Citrus County.

Funds were raised through the annual Veterans Day Scramble Golf Tournament held at Skyview at Terra Vista, the 18th annual Patriotic Veterans Day Dinner Dance, and generous donations.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.