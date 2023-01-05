The Citrus Hills Veterans Day Planning Committee raised a record $21,065 on Veterans Day 2022 to support local veterans and their families here in Citrus County.
Funds were raised through the annual Veterans Day Scramble Golf Tournament held at Skyview at Terra Vista, the 18th annual Patriotic Veterans Day Dinner Dance, and generous donations.
Each year, the committee hosts these events to pay tribute to our country’s veterans and recognize their selfless sacrifices to ensure our freedom.
Proceeds raised from this year’s events were presented by the committee Wednesday, Nov. 30, to the Citrus County Veterans Foundation.
The Citrus Hills committee was formed in 2014 by a handful of veterans who wanted a Skyview Golf Tournament on Veterans Day that would raise money for needy veterans. While they raised some $10,000 that first year, they have averaged $15,000 to $16,000 each year since, all of which has been donated locally to veterans within Citrus County.
The record funds raised this year will benefit the Citrus County Veterans Foundation, which has provided approximately $400,000 in financial assistance to Citrus County veterans and their surviving spouses since its inception in 2004.
