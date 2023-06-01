CC veterans dental care

The CCVC will pay for up to $500 of any dental work recommended, including cleaning, filling cavities, root canals, extractions or partial/full plates.

At a recent membership meeting of the Citrus County Veterans Coalition, it was decided to stop the CCVC’s annual scholarship program.

In its place, the members voted to reinstitute the Dental Program for Veterans. This program is open to all Citrus County, honorably discharged veterans with no personal finance restrictions.

