At a recent membership meeting of the Citrus County Veterans Coalition, it was decided to stop the CCVC’s annual scholarship program.
In its place, the members voted to reinstitute the Dental Program for Veterans. This program is open to all Citrus County, honorably discharged veterans with no personal finance restrictions.
As in the past, with proof of discharge, a veteran may request a letter of introduction to Crystal River Family Dentistry, (formerly Value Dental) at 6824 Gulf-to-Lake Highway, Crystal River, FL 34429.This letter can be obtained every Tuesday, and the first and third Thursdays of the month from 9 a.m. to noon at our Food Pantry, 1081 N. Paul Drive, Inverness; 352-400-8952.
Within 30 days of receipt of the introductory letter, Crystal River Family Dentistry will make an appointment for the initial exam. They will then present the veteran with a dental plan, and the veteran may choose to accept any or all of the work in the plan.
The CCVC will pay for up to $500 of any dental work recommended, including cleaning, filling cavities, root canals, extractions or partial/full plates. Any charges incurred beyond $500 becomes the responsibility of the veteran.
This program will be in effect until the present $5,000 budget is spent. If any individual or firm wishes to donate to this program, we will be happy to expand it until all monies are expended.
Contact Richard or Bob at 352-400-8952 for details on how to donate.
