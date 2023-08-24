On Saturday, Aug. 5, members of the Sturgeon Base of the United States Submarine Veterans Inc. (USSVI) gathered to induct one of their fellow Submariners into the exclusive Holland Club. The core requirement for eligibility for membership in the Holland Club is to be designated as “Qualified in Submarines” for a minimum of 50 years.
Master Chief Petty Officer Alan Arnold, Sturgeon Base Commander, received Petty Officer Linton on stage and provided a recap of Petty Officer Linton’s 29 years of Naval service, enlisting in March 1970 and retiring from the Navy in January 1999.
During those 29 years, Linton’s first duty assignment was to attend Basic Propulsion and Engineering School followed by Engineman “A” School. After graduating from school, he was sent to Submarine School, graduating in 1971.
Upon completion of Sub School, he received orders to his first sea command, the USS Threadfin, SS-410, where he earned his “Qualified in Submarines” designation and was authorized to wear the Submarine Warfare Insignia, or Dolphins. It was also during this time that he was advanced in rate to a 3rd Class Petty Officer, or EN3(SS).
Petty Officer Linton's next sea command was the submarine USS Quillback, SS-424. During this assignment, Linton was advanced in rate again to 2nd Class Petty Officer, or EN2(SS).
Petty Officer Linton followed his submarine duty assignments with orders to the Submarine Tender, USS Gilmore, AS-16, home-ported in La Maddalena, Sicily. Submarine Tenders provide maintenance and repair facilities to submarines and aboard Gilmore, Linton served as the Fuel Oil and Water King Supervisor.
After a year on Gilmore, he was ordered to the USS L. Y. Spear, AS-36 in Norfolk, Virginia, and was assigned to the Hydraulic Shop where he worked on Hydraulic Systems on Fast Attack Nuclear Submarines.
Petty Officer Linton was discharged in late 1974 and transferred to the inactive Naval Reserves. After nine years as a civilian, he returned to active status by re-enlisting in 1983. His first duty assignment was in the Naval Construction Battalion Mobile Unit (Seabees) assigned to the 2nd Marine Expeditionary Forces and there trained in the Steel Worker trade. Subsequently, he changed rate and advanced in rate to SW1(SS).
Linton was later assigned to the Seabee Military Instructors School, and finished his career as a Weapons Training Instructor at Camp Pendleton, California, where he retired in January of 1999.
Base Cmdr. Arnold continued the induction proceedings by introducing Chief Petty Officer Ken Nichols, the Southeast Regional Director for the United States Submarine Veterans Organization. Nichols presented the certificate and then recited the Creed of United States Submarine Veterans which states that we are: "To perpetuate the memory or our shipmates who gave their lives in the pursuit of their duties while serving their country; that their dedication, deeds and supreme sacrifice be a constant source of motivation toward greater accomplishments; and to pledge our loyalty to the United States of America and its Constitution."
The next presentation in the induction proceedings was to place the esteemed golden cap of the Holland Club on Petty Office Linton. Cmdr. Arnold requested that Helene Linton come to the podium and place the cap on her husband’s head. Helene and Ron have been married for many years and she was an integral part of his Naval Career. Helene stepped forward and with a big smile, placed the cap on her husband’s head and with that gesture, he was now an inducted member of the Holland Club.
To conclude the induction proceedings, Master Chief Townsend was asked to come to the stage and escort the newest inducted member of Sturgeon Base to greet some of his fellow Holland Club members. Petty Officer Linton is the 23rd member of Sturgeon Base to achieve eligibility and be inducted to the Holland Club of the United States Submarine Veterans Organization. With his addition, that constitutes over 1,150 years of Submariner designation in Sturgeon Base.
Congratulations, Petty Officer Linton, and Bravo Zulu on your accomplishment!
To our Citrus County neighbors, Submariners are special people. So, too, is every other veteran that has taken the oath and gone forward to protect our great country. It is important that we respect and honor those veterans in our midst and remember those that are no longer with us.
We all have a story to tell, or a remembrance in our hearts. So, to those Submariners in Citrus County that we have not met, we would be honored to hear from you. You can contact our Base Commander at aarnold1660@yahoo.com to get our base meeting schedule.
Lastly, for our fellow military brothers and sisters, you, too, are special. Thank you for your service and thank you for your sacrifice. Bravo Zulu to you all!
R. Alan Arnold is Commander, Sturgeon Base, United States Submarine Veterans Inc.
