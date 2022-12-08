From finding a new career in a new city to re-evaluating your financial plan and everything in between, choosing where to live after leaving the military isn't an easy decision.
That's why Navy Federal Credit Union and Sperling's Best Places compiled a list of the Best Cities After Service to understand where veterans are and what preferences they have when they leave the service. They also expanded the list to include best cities for military families, for veterans to retire, and to buy a house.
"The expanded version of this year's report emphasizes the diversity of cities across the U.S. that can meet the needs of transitioning servicemembers," said Clay Stackhouse, a retired Marine Corps colonel and regional outreach manager at Navy Federal. "This population of individuals is unique, and with today's economic challenges, it's more important than ever that we support servicemembers and their families as they approach this pivotal, often challenging, moment."
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Top 10 overall cities best after military service:
- Charleston, SC.
- Norristown, PA.
- Cambridge, MA.
- San Diego, CA.
- Naples, FL.
- Anchorage, AK.
- Derry, NH.
- Virginia Beach, VA.
- Hempstead, NY.
- Waukegan, IL.
Top 5 overall cities best for military families:
Top 5 overall cities best for retired veterans:
- Tampa, FL.
- Honolulu, HI.
- Jacksonville, FL.
- Norristown, PA.
- Virginia Beach, VA.
Top 5 overall cities best for veterans to buy a house:
- Altoona, PA.
- Florence, AL.
- Abilene, TX.
- Elizabethtown, KY.
- Muncie, IN.
Regardless of where you move after service, planning for the transition to civilian life also means having a financial plan to match. Check out Navy Federal's military life resources for even more guidance on transitioning to civilian life.
Navy Federal Credit Union is federally insured by NCUA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.