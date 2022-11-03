Douglas Munro was born to James and Edith in October 1919, in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. His father was an American who had lived there since his childhood, and his mother had emigrated from England with her family at the age of 15.

When Munro was just 2 years old, his family moved to Washington, eventually settling the small town of Cle Elum. Life there was full of outdoor activities, and Munro was a good athlete, participating in several sports in high school. The Munro family was more fortunate than most during the Great Depression as James never lost his job, and the family was able to enjoy a comfortable life.

