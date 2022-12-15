American Legion Post 237 in Beverly Hills has scheduled its 12th annual Poker Run for Jan. 28, 2023.
All event proceeds will benefit Friends of the Citrus and the Nature Coast Grief Services.
Updated: December 15, 2022 @ 10:28 am
Entry fee is $15 and includes a poker hand, prize ticket and meal. Best hand wins the run and all vehicles are welcome.
The ride begins at American Legion Post 237, 6726 N. Lecanto Highway, Beverly Hills. Stops will include, in order: American Legion Post 166 in Homosassa Springs; Grumpy Gators Bar & Grill in Homosassa; Crystal River Eagles 4272 in Homosassa; IRRU Family Social Club in Inverness; and ending at American Legion Post 237.
There will be a 50/50 drawing at every stop, door prizes, silent auction and live music donated by Better Than Nothin’. No food will be served before 4:30 p.m.
For more information, call ride chairman John Roby at 352-341-5856 or 352-536-7480, or Post 237 at 352-897-4776.
