According to USA Facts, a nonprofit, nonpartisan agency, “In 2019, the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) spends the fifth most of all federal agencies, accounting for 5% of federal spending. VA expenditures have almost tripled in the last 20 years, from $70 billion in fiscal year 2000 to $200 billion in fiscal year 2019, adjusted for inflation.
“This makes the VA the second fastest federal agency for expenditure growth over that time. The veteran population in the US is shrinking but is getting considerably older, increasing the costs for care.”
Those expenditures needed for our veterans are huge but one that cannot be avoided if we are to care for our veterans.
Half of all veterans in the U.S. are 65 or older as of 2019, compared to 39% in 2005. With this aging population, total annual VA spending per veteran increased from about $2,700 annually in 2000 to $11,800 in 2019. Disability compensation and medical care accounted for almost 80% of all VA expenditures in fiscal year 2019.
Also, according to USA Facts, spending for the disability programs almost quadrupled, from $22 billion in 2000 to $85 billion in 2019. Two factors are driving this spending growth — the overall number of veterans receiving disability compensation and the number of veterans classified with the most severe service-connected disabilities and receiving the highest level of benefits.
The share of veterans receiving disability compensation rose to 28% in 2019, more than triple the 8% of veterans in 2000.
There are those in America who did not serve in the military that will jump to the conclusion that is a ridiculous amount of money to be spent by this country when it appears the number of veterans is shrinking.
However, I believe taking that position without considering actual facts of why that funding is needed is terrible. Yes, many of our World War II veterans are gone, as are a large number of Korean War veterans, but there are still hundreds of thousands that served our country needing support. Many from injuries and illnesses never before faced by our military members.
Arbitrary period
The period of our involvement in the Vietnam War can be arbitrary because of its’ length and our involvement in that country, as are the number of troops that need help after service in that horrific conflict. Our first ground troops arrived in May 1965 in Da Nang, South Vietnam and composed of 3,500 US Marines of the 3rd Marine Division. In 1963, however, there were a number of troops already deployed to the jungles.
In that year, President Kennedy upped the number of American military personnel in South Vietnam to 16,000, increasing from President Eisenhower’s 900 advisors initially deployed there under his term of office. And, before our ground troops arrived in 1965, the USS Maddox was attacked in August 1964 by North Vietnamese patrol torpedo boats in the Gulf of Tonkin leading President Johnson to call for air strikes on North Vietnamese patrol boat bases.
Two U.S. aircraft are shot down and one U.S. pilot, Everett Alvarez, Jr., became the first U.S. airman to be taken prisoner by North Vietnam.
By the time the war in Vietnam ended in 1975, approximately 2,700,000 military personnel had served there in combat with over 58,000 being killed and 150,000-plus wounded.
As time went by after the war, America saw the percentage of veterans aged 65 to 74 increasing from 19% in 2005 to 26% in 2019. Unfortunately, after the end of the Vietnam War conflict, we saw more wars adding to number of veterans in our communities needing help from service-connected mental and physical medical problems.
Into the Mideast
The Persian Gulf War in 1990 found about 697,000 U.S. troops being deployed into the war, with 299 losing their lives. Then we went into Iraq and Afghanistan where over 7000 veterans were killed with over 53,000 wounded.
Of course, we must remember the many, many who served in that war and were not wounded but exposed to toxic elements at burn pits and diseases are now being discovered requiring intensive medical treatment. Plus, novel injury mechanisms, such as improvised explosive devices, and higher rates of survivability compared with previous wars led to a new pattern of combat injuries not frequently seen in previous wars.
According to a NIH National Library of Medicine 2022 study seven injury profiles were identified and defined as:
Open wounds (18.8%)
- Type 1 traumatic brain injury (TBI)/facial injuries (14.2%)
- Disseminated injuries (6.8%)
- Type 2 TBI (15.4%)
- Lower extremity injuries (19.8%)
- Burns (7.4%)
- Chest and/or abdominal injuries (17.7%).
Profiles differed by service branch, combat location, year of injury, injury mechanism, and combat posture at the time of injury. All injuries, however, were horrific and significantly tribute to the increasing cost estimations for support by our country in medical treatment for our veterans.
The injuries and illnesses from fighting in Vietnam, thru the Gulf wars, are also tremendous and contribute to those aforementioned horrendous cost figures to help our suffering veterans.
Poisoning our own
Vietnam had its’ share of atrocious injuries from bullets, bombs, rockets, and other war “apparatus.” Probably the most famous injuries resulted from the spraying of chemicals to kill vegetation and crops. In total, the U.S. sprayed more than 20 million gallons of various herbicides over Vietnam, Cambodia and Laos from 1961 to 1971. However, according to the EPA, Agent Orange which contains the poisonous chemical dioxin was the most commonly used spray.
And, among those who were lucky enough to survive the trenches of Vietnam, the health issues — now generations later —have been a living nightmare while suspectable to at least 19 diseases.
Agent Orange is linked to serious health issues including cancers, severe psychological and neurological problems, and birth defects. From August 1965 to 1971, DOD sprayed 11.22 million gallons of Agent Orange in Vietnam, with about 3 gallons per acre sprayed undiluted.
Simply stated, we poisoned our veterans and, in some cases, have poisoned their children and grandchildren as it was passed on from the veterans contaminated bodies.
Treatment for our veterans can be excellent in some areas of the country and others find some truly serious problems from manpower shortages, medical equipment deficiencies, lack of care, and lack of sufficient facilities. Here in Florida, we have over 1,500,000 veterans with nearly one third receiving disability compensation for injuries and illnesses resulting from military service.
Medical care
In Citrus County we are fortunate to have the Lecanto Veterans Clinic offering primary health care, mental health and lab work to treat many of our nearly 20,000 military veterans here needing medical support. But when more serious problems exist, such as that requiring inpatient care, we are referred to the St Petersburg VA Medical Center (nearly 4-hour roundtrip drive) or Gainesville VA Medical Center (over 3-hour roundtrip drive).
I am confident that if someone who did not serve and needed medical attention, whether an emergency or simply needing an X-ray and was required to drive those long distances to seek it, they would be very unhappy.
I studied the veterans population predictions for each state and found they report a future reduction in the numbers throughout our country, mainly because of the aging of our World War II, Korean War and Vietnam War veterans. That is taking into consideration that we will have no more wars, which in my opinion is very unlikely.
The Chronicle recently reported that the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is looking for options for a 55,500-square-foot clinic in Citrus County to offer outpatient care. That is a start, but my concern will be the future increase of Gulf War veterans who are, or will become, disabled from their military service as they age or fall ill from newly discovered problems such as the ongoing burn pit issue that has caused numerous serious medical problems.
Hopes and prayers
As a war veteran, I honestly include in my daily prayers that we will not have any more wars but I know in my heart more are on the horizon when you consider the problems now being faced around the world from communism, imperialism, radicalism, and just about every other “ism” now appearing in today’s news and world events.
And, when future wars come, I firmly believe the wars of past and impact on our veterans will far surpass today’s situation because of our ingenuity in developing weapons systems that will cause tremendous destruction, death and injuries to military heroes sent to defend honor and freedom.
I hope that, you, as a private citizen or as a military veteran dedicate yourself to not only keeping peace in America and the world, but to making sure our veterans and their families of today and tomorrow are taken care of with the best possible medical support. Your involvement and support to the proposed addition of a new medical facility in Lecanto whether as planned, or larger with more medical operations I would hope, is sincerely appreciated.
Veterans served and will always serve us with honor and dedication, and we need to return that sacrifice with our total support as they remain steadfast in their commitment to our freedoms.
While they did not die on the battlefield, the deadly repercussions of injuries and illnesses remain. And we can never forget our heroes.
John Stewart is a retired Air Force Chief Master Sergeant and disabled Vietnam War veteran. In 2016 he was inducted into the Florida Veterans Hall of Fame. His columns are sourced from public, government and private information and content is checked for accuracy as best as possible. However, you have the responsibility to confirm the contents before committing any related actions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.