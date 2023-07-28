“The Holland Club is named after John P. Holland, designer of the first U.S. Navy Submarine, the USS Holland, SS-1 in the 1900s. This is an exclusive group within the U. S. Submarine Veterans organization, where the core requirement for eligibility is the designation of 'qualified in submarine' for a minimum of 50 years,” said R. Alan Arnold, commander of the Sturgeon Base in Citrus County.
The Holland Club was accepted in 1994.
On Aug. 5, EN2 (SS) Ronald Linton will be celebrated and presented his Holland Club award, a yellow hat, signifying that he served 50 years as a submariner.
The award will be presented by Cmdr. R. Alan Arnold at the Blanton-Thomson American Legion Post 155 in Crystal River where the Sturgeon Base meets. The ceremony will begin at approximately 11:30 a.m. and the public is invited.
“Ronald Linton earned his Dolphin metal in 1971 on the USS Threadfin SS-410,” said Commander Arnold.
U. S. Navy men
The Dolphin metal pin is worn on the left chest of the submariner. According to the internet, during the early days of submarine warfare, only men served. But that changed and in 1986, women entered the all-male profession. The U.S. Navy then allowed women to serve on all their nuclear submarines and other types of submarines.
Submariners volunteered to be on a boat after a long training period they have to go through such as three and half months of training on a boat and about seven months of training prototype before they go on a ship.
“There is a lot of comraderies on submarines. Everyone knows everyone’s jobs from the front to the bottom,” said Arnold.
Submarines used to be called “the silent service” when they went under the sea, but now there are several new types of nuclear reactors. The new styles fire missiles.
“First subs were called “Fast Attack’ and today, “Boomers” are launched,” he said.
Today, there are 20,000 submariners with 10,000 manning boats. They go through a lot of training as they did in the 1930s to counteract U boats by sinking enemy ships.
The submarines were used in the Pacific, sinking Japanese supply ships and also during World War II against the Germans. After the Korean War, they were used again in the late 1950s.
Submarines are still active today. “Their job is always to protect the United States,” said Arnold.
Everyone is invited to see EN2 (SS) Ronald Linton receive his 50-year award as a submariner on Aug. 5 at the Blanton-Thomson American Legion Post 155, 6585 W. Gulf-to-Lake Highway in Crystal River.
“Submarine veterans (Submariners) that achieve this level of achievement are honored for their contributions to and support of the submarine force ... well done, shipmate! Thank you for your splendid and devoted service,” said Arnold. “These submariners are living the historical memory of our rich submarine heritage.
"The submarine service would not be where it is today without them for they led the way and set the standards for excellence for the sailors in our fleet today,” he added.
“Fifty years ago, when these men qualified, diesel-powered submariners were state of the art. Some earned their dolphins prior to and others during World War II, and still others during the Cold War period immediately following. Many, and in some cases most of those they served with have departed on eternal patrol,” Arnold said.
“Holland Club members have seen war-winning diesel submarines go through radical conversions into many specialized and exotic designs. They witnessed and in many cases participated in and the development and testing of highly successful Guppy snorkel conversions. Some went on to serve as attack and ballistic missile nuclear-powered submarines,” he said.
“When we meet a Holland Club member, we are in the presence of the institutional memory of the United States Submarine Force. They, along with their 'brothers of the dolphin,' are the historical connection and inspiration for the Submariners of the future,” Arnold said.
There is no such thing as an ex-submariner. “Submarine qualification passes a person into a mystic association of underseas warriors and it make them forever as one of a special breed,” he said. “These shipmates and those who have gone before, served our nation extremely well. They have justly earned the honor and respect we show them today."
