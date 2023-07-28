“The Holland Club is named after John P. Holland, designer of the first U.S. Navy Submarine, the USS Holland, SS-1 in the 1900s. This is an exclusive group within the U. S. Submarine Veterans organization, where the core requirement for eligibility is the designation of 'qualified in submarine' for a minimum of 50 years,” said R. Alan Arnold, commander of the Sturgeon Base in Citrus County.

The Holland Club was accepted in 1994.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.