CC Veterans stories

United States Army Staff Sergeant Shilo A. Harris wanted to be a soldier his entire life, it wasn't until after the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001 that Harris felt compelled to enlist in the Army.

 Photo of courtesy of Library of Congress Veterans History Project. Shilo Harris Collection.

Whether it's pride, pain, inspiration, nostalgia or a combination of sentiments, any time veterans tell their stories, there's a good chance they'll evoke strong emotions from both the tellers and their audiences. Those feelings are often well-warranted as many veterans have been through intense experiences in the name of service to their country.

United States Army Staff Sergeant Shilo A. Harris' story is no exception.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.