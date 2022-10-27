CC Veterans salute to service

Now through the month of November, community members can place the name of a veteran to be honored on a placard displaying that veteran’s branch of service, as well as the years served.

Veterans Day is a time dedicated to honoring America’s veterans for their patriotism, love of country, and willingness to serve and sacrifice for the common good of our nation.

As Veterans Day approaches, Citrus Libraries invites the community to honor the veterans in their life by participating in our “Salute to Service” displays at each library.

