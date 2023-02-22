american legion check presentation 021723 b

Members of American Legion Riders Chapter 237 and American Legion Post 237 present a check for $7,213 to staff and volunteers from Friends of Citrus and the Nature Coast at Post 237 in Beverly Hills on Feb. 17 for the 12th annual Legion Riders Poker Run. The group has donated $80,000 since 2011. Front row is therapy dog Coco Puff, Friends of Citrus Executive Director Bonnie Saylor, ride chairman John Roby, Assistance Director Greg Olynyk and Elva Erb, chaplain of the Legion Riders.

 Special to the Chronicle

Members of American Legion Riders Chapter 237 and American Legion 237 gathered with staff and volunteers from Friends of Citrus and the Nature Coast (FCNC) at Post 237 in Beverly Hills to celebrate the success of their 12th annual Poker Run.

John Roby, ride chairman, thanked all of the volunteers for their hard work, 100 riders for their participation, door prize and silent auction item donors and Poker Run stops: American Legion Post 166, Grumpy Gators, IRRU Social Club and Crystal River Eagles Aerie.

