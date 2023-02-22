Members of American Legion Riders Chapter 237 and American Legion 237 gathered with staff and volunteers from Friends of Citrus and the Nature Coast (FCNC) at Post 237 in Beverly Hills to celebrate the success of their 12th annual Poker Run.
John Roby, ride chairman, thanked all of the volunteers for their hard work, 100 riders for their participation, door prize and silent auction item donors and Poker Run stops: American Legion Post 166, Grumpy Gators, IRRU Social Club and Crystal River Eagles Aerie.
He presented a check for $7,213 to Bonnie Saylor, executive director for FCNC.
The Legion Riders have donated $80,000 since 2011 to support programs and services for families who have experienced the death of a loved one.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
American Legion Post 237 is at 6726 N. Lecanto Highway, Beverly Hills. For information, visit www.post237.org.
Friends of Citrus and the Nature Coast is a charitable organization providing community grief support and wellness programs for anyone who has experienced a loss.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.