Nancy Sigmon, 66, served in the U.S. Army and Army Reserves before retiring as a captain.
She was a Sgt. First Class in the Army for 14 years, served 12 years as a warrant officer CW3, then 14 years as a captain in the U.S. Army Reserves.
Sigmon joined the Army in 1974 as a medic and became a personnel administrator in 1979.
Afterward, she taught in the Medical Corps for 5 years.
While serving some of her numerous years, Sigmon was based at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio, Texas. Later, Sigmon joined the Army Reserves and went to Washington state and to West Virginia.
“When I was in the ninth grade I saw an Army recruiter and wrote about it. My mama was not happy about that,” she said.
Twenty days after graduating high school, she joined the Army.
“Training was different back in the ’70s. The men and women were separated during training and we watched out for each other,” she recalled.
She spent many years as a commissioned officer as an Army nurse, and years later as a captain in the Army Reserves.
She was deployed in Djibouti, Africa, for an 18-man postal unit, and also ran a post office in Kuwait.
While serving as a medic in Paraguay, she dispensed eyeglasses. She remembered a little girl about 3 years old. After getting eyeglasses for the first time in her young life, she was so thrilled to finally be able to see things.
“The little girl gripped both her hands on the glasses and her eyes were as big as tea cups,” Sigmon recalled.
Other experience includes working at a Veterans Administration hospital.
In 2006, she ran the Army’s Ten-Miler, the second largest 10-mile race in the United States. It is held every October in Arlington, Virginia, and Washington, D.C., and is sponsored by the U.S. Army Military District of Washington.
Sigmon served 40 years in the military. Her husband, Jack, also served 40 years in the U.S. Army and retired as a master sergeant. Their son Matthew served 20 years in the U.S. Air Force and retired as a tech sergeant; their son-in-law Adam Mollenix served eight years in the military as a sergeant.
“Our family has served a total of 100 years of military service,” she said.
The Sigmons have four children — “His, mine and ours,” she said with a chuckle. They have 10 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Today, she’s a member of the Female Veterans Network in Citrus County. She recommends to those entering the military today to “choose something you are interested in and something you would love to do.”
