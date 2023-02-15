CC Leesburg vet pickleball

Nelson Gonzalez, a life member of VFW Post 5277 in Clermont, Fla., returns a pickleball on July 20 during a mixed doubles competition in the 65- to 69-year-old division at the 36th annual National Veterans Golden Age Games in Sioux Falls, S.D. Gonzalez won the silver medal alongside Gayla Reilly from Fairhaven, Massachusetts, in the mixed doubles event, as well as a bronze medal in the men’s doubles with Gerald Hayes of Westminster, Colorado, on July 21.

 Photo courtesy of VFW magazine

Moving into a retirement community two years ago in Leesburg, Army veteran Nelson Gonzalez kindled a newfound passion for a game eight years his junior.

A retired Army major, DEA supervisory special agent and investigation specialist with the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services in Florida, Gonzalez can now add decorated competitive pickleball player to his long resume.

