There’s a purple, heart-shaped one with an inner gold heart. There’s an Army green one with a star in the center. Snoopy, dressed in a sailor suit, holds an American flag on one that says, “Go Navy!”
There are about 80 of them spilling over one another inside circular pavers that say, “For God and Country.” They came from the shores of Green Bay and Lake Michigan. A couple are from Rhode Island.
And Sandy Wicklund drove them here in her car. She’s an Auxiliary member of American Legion Post No. 237 of Beverly Hills. So is Betty Young, who, with Wicklund, opened their multicolored bottles of acrylic paint and applied their finely pointed brushes to these rounded, palm-sized rocks, which the women said can’t be found in Florida.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
They painted and painted from mid-July until early November and then they toted their multihued stones and baby boulders to the post, where they set up a rock garden. On Nov. 12, the Veterans Rock Garden was dedicated to the post members. That’s when the post marked Veterans Day and paid tribute to its veterans.
“We love this post and we wanted to do it for the vets,” Young said one balmy morning when she and Wicklund proudly showed off the hand-painted rocks. Each rock required several layers of paint.
The women had a press release in hand, in which Young said, “Sandy and I wanted to find a meaningful and lasting way to say, ‘Thank you for your service and sacrifice to our country.’”
In the release, Wicklund said, “We wanted to show our appreciation and honor our post,” which, she said, “does so much for our veterans and our community.”
The colorful rocks skirt a blue disc, that, in turn, circles a gold star and oak leaves.
Lettering on the disc reads, “American Legion 237.”
The women explained some of the rocks represent each branch of military service. Some represent all the wars Americans have fought. There are rocks representing Pearl Harbor and the Twin Towers. There’s a rock representing prisoners of war and those missing in action. There’s a rock representing “America, the Beautiful,” and one for “We, the People.”
There’s a rock, each, for the American Legion, for Sons of the American Legion, for the American Legion Auxiliary, and for the American Legion Riders. (There is a motorcycle riders group based at Post 237.)
There’s even a Navy bean rock.
Inspiration for the rock garden came from Wicklund’s daughter, Krista, and granddaughter, Audrie, 13. They live in Sturgeon Bay, Wis.
Krista is Audrie’s Girl Scout troop leader, and their troop created a rock garden in memory of a classmate who passed away.
Young and Wicklund said their art experience is limited, but they were impressed with what the Girl Scouts did, and proposed to the post’s commander that they create a rock garden with a patriotic theme.
After they installed the garden, they hid it under a tarp until the Nov. 12 ceremony.
The post members were “overwhelmed and happy,” Young said.
The women said in the press release that the project expresses their “love of veterans, love of country, and love of God.”
The garden is set off by two signs. One says, “Home of the Brave.”
The other, “Our Veterans Rock!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.