Cynthia Henderson, founder of the Female Veterans Network, wants veterans who may be barraged with lawyers' emails, ads, and other communications about Camp Lejeune-related illnesses to consider a lawsuit alternative -- file for disability payments with the Veterans Administration.
Philip Watson, office manager of the Citrus County Veterans Service, seconds the motion.
Henderson said a veteran recently contacted her who said she got sick from her Camp Lejeune service. But when the woman contacted lawyers claiming to be able to help those who were exposed to toxic water at the Marine Corps base in North Carolina, the vet wasn't helped.
"She's gone to three lawyers, and they've dropped the ball," Henderson said.
Watson, who works for Citrus County -- not for the federal Veterans Administration -- said he helps vets file for disability claims they would receive through the V.A.
Watson said some people might prefer to get a lump-sum settlement from a lawsuit.
But those veterans who have a disease on a "presumptive list" of disabilities believed to have resulted from exposure to the water at Camp Lejeune usually automatically qualify to receive government disability payments. For someone with a 100% service-related disability, the disability pay may amount to over $50,000 a year, Watson said. Dependents who lived on base may qualify for paid medical expenses.
Watson said those seeking compensation have to choose whether they want to file a disability claim or join a lawsuit.
The years in question are Aug. 1, 1953, through Dec. 31, 1987. Both Camp Lejeune and the Marine Corps Air Station at New River, N.C., had toxic water from industrial solvents, benzene, and other chemicals.
The "presumptive conditions" believed to have been caused by exposure to Camp Lejeune water are: adult leukemia, aplastic anemia, and other myelodysplastic syndromes, bladder cancer, kidney cancer, liver cancer, multiple myeloma, Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, and Parkinson's disease.
Those with these conditions also may qualify for health care, free property tax, and other benefits, according to Watson.
Veterans with other conditions they believe arose from their service at Camp Lejeune also may receive disability or qualified health care payments, Watson said. Backing up claims with medical information helps, he said.
Watson said his office can help veterans apply for disability benefits and, if necessary, appeal denials of claims.
He said he sees more veterans seeking disability benefits from exposure to Agent Orange during the Vietnam War because all branches of service had a potential exposure. He nevertheless sees many veterans with Camp Lejeune-related problems, although most of these veterans would be Marines.
He also said he's not sure why law firms are making a concerted effort now to sign up Camp Lejeune-related clients since the first claims were settled many years ago.
He urged those seeking more information to check out the V.A. website -- www.va.gov and search for Camp Lejeune water contamination -- or to seek help from him.
The county's Veterans Service office is at 2804 W. Marc Knighton Court, Lecanto. It is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The phone is 352-527-5915.
