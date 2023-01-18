The MOAA Citrus County chapter recently hosted John Murphy Jr., the Citrus County Chronicle digital strategy director, who gave a presentation on the challenges of operating a hometown newspaper during the MOAA chapter’s Jan. 10 speaker event held at the American Legion Post 155.
The MOAA chapter is having two future events.
On Feb. 9, there will be an open house luncheon at Pecks Old Port Cove Restaurant, 139 N. Ozello Trail, Crystal River. Current, former or retired military, NOAA, or USPH officers and their spouses are invited to attend to learn more about the missions of national MOAA and the Citrus County chapter. Online registration is required for this event.
On March 7, a speaker event will be held at the American Legion Post 155 presentation hall featuring newly elected District 2 County Commissioner Diana Finnegan who will speak on issues and solutions affecting Citrus County Veterans. All Veterans and the public are invited to attend.
