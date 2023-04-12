More than 3 million women have served with the U.S. Armed Forces since the Revolutionary War, but only about 1/10th of their stories have been preserved at the Military Women's Memorial in Washington, D.C.
Thus, about 2.7 million military women aren't yet registered at the memorial.
In Florida, there are 145,649 female veterans, according to the Veterans Administration. Of those, just 22,933 have registered their service with the nonprofit memorial as of March.
In Citrus County, Cynthia Henderson, who founded the Female Veterans Network here, is registered with the memorial. She said her group will be making an effort to get more women vets registered.
Those in charge of the memorial would like to preserve the stories of the active duty, U.S. Army Reserve, and National Guard servicewomen not registered, as well as the stories of women in such allied fields as the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps. And that's not mentioning the stories of the thousands of living and deceased female veterans who don't yet have their stories posted on the memorial's website.
In order to record these servicewomen's stories, the memorial's staff and volunteer ambassadors are reaching out to the women and their friends and families, urging them to upload information about the military women's service on a clickable link on the memorial's website.
There, the women and their supporters not only can tell the story about the women's military service, but the women's family members, researchers, and the general public can benefit by learning more about how these military women served our country.
By going to www.womensmemorial.org and clicking on "Create an Account," the servicewomen or family members or friends can create an account. The servicewomen or interested parties then can enter in information about the servicewomen, including service dates, memorable military service, awards and decorations, wars or conflicts in which the people were involved, and any overseas service. Those visiting the website also can upload servicewomen's photos.
Anyone can create an account and anyone can search for a servicewoman, provided the person knows the servicewoman's name. But in order to be able to search and/or add someone's record, you need to create a free account.
Also, any servicewoman is eligible to be listed, whether a deck hand or a general.
"Many of the women say, 'I was just a cook, just a secretary, just in supplies,'" said Amy Swinford, a Florida ambassador for the memorial who lives in Tampa and whose territory includes Citrus County.
"But everyone is important," she said. "By registering with the memorial, your story won't be forgotten. Your family can always go in there and see it at any time."
Whether the female veteran served stateside or overseas, in the Revolutionary War or Afghanistan, every story will help round out the memorial's database and provide a more complete story of women's contributions to the military and their country.
And women who have participated in some organizations other than the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard are eligible.
The memorial also accepts the stories of those women who have served in the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Commissioned Corps, the Coast Guard Auxiliary, and the Civil Air Patrol.
There also is a "We Also Served Registered Member" category that includes having served overseas during conflicts in direct support of the Armed Services in such organizations as the Red Cross, USO, and Special Services. Also included are those who have served in the U.S. Public Health Service Cadet Nurse Corps.
It's interesting to use the memorial's free database. And Swinford said the database is safe. The memorial staff review each application and approve each application individually. Besides, a service person's personal information, such as address, phone number, and more, is not part of the database.
As an example, Swinford's information includes that she was an Army staff sergeant and also a civilian, and served in the military from 1989 to 2001. She was an intelligence analyst, serving with the 108th Air Defense Artillery Brigade; the 2nd Battalion, 43rd Air Defense Artillery Regiment; the Southern European Task Force Infantry Brigade; the First Battalion, 508th Infantry Regiment; and United States Central Command.
As a civilian, she served with the United States Central Command, United States Special Operations Command, and the Defense Intelligence Agency.
The war or conflicts in which she's been involved include Operations Desert Shield/Desert Storm.
And she's served overseas with United States European Command in Germany and Italy, and with U.S. Central Command in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Yemen.
She has been awarded a Joint Service Commendation Medal, an Army Commendation Medal (five times), a Joint Service Achievement Medal, an Army Achievement Award (three times), a Good Conduct Medal (three times), a Southwest Asia Service Medal, a Kuwait Liberation Medal, an Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, and a National Defense Service Medal.
If you met Swinford at a party, in the line at a bank, or even at a job interview, you might not find out all these details. You might not know them even if you were her best friend or family member.
The Military Women's Memorial provides the chance for her and every other female service person to let the world know about her service.
Henderson, of the Female Veterans Network here, has uploaded information that states she served in the Air Force from 1968-'69. It says she founded the Female Veterans Network in 2015 and was instrumental in getting erected the monument to female veterans, which was
dedicated at the Old County Courthouse in Inverness in January 2021.
The highest rank Henderson achieved in the Air Force was Airman First Class. She also received a National Defense Service Medal.
Swinford said she comes from a military family, including an ancestor who was a private with the 6th North Carolina Regiment in the Continental Army. Her grandfather was a gunner in a tank destroyer battalion with the Third Army in World War II, and her father is retired from the Army and is a Vietnam veteran.
She said that to have her story in the memorial's register "ensures that my military service will be remembered and helps educate future generations about the impact that military servicewomen have had in the defense of our country."
She added that as a native Floridian, she thinks that "having my story available in a national memorial in Washington, D.C., is also a pretty cool thing."
Swinford said the memorial also runs another program -- the "Living Legend" program -- honoring women veterans who are in their 90s and 100s.
Ambassadors like Swinford can submit nominations from the veterans, friends, and family members. Then, the president of the memorial will issue a proclamation honoring the veteran.
For more information about registering a servicewoman with the memorial or about the "Living Legends" program, contact Swinford at 813-951-4203 or see the memorial's website: www.womensmemorial.org.
