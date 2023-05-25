On May 11, the Military Officers Association of America Citrus County chapter honored cadets and others at its annual Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps Scholarship Awards Luncheon at Citrus Hills Golf & Country Club.
For more information about the MOAA Citrus County Chapter, please go to the chapter website at: https://moaafl.org/Chapters/CitrusCounty.
