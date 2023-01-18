CC Service dogs

Purina Dog Chow is on a mission to ensure more veterans in need can experience the life-changing benefits that PTSD service dogs provide. This year, to highlight and celebrate the remarkable impact these dogs have on the daily lives of veterans, Dog Chow launched its first-ever Visible Impact Award in partnership with the Association of Service Dog Providers for Military Veterans.

Did you know that roughly 3.5 million military veterans suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)?

PTSD can severely affect a veteran’s life, but there is hope for those who are impacted. Research shows that veterans with properly trained service dogs show lower symptoms of PTSD, reduced depression and increased social participation compared to those who utilize more traditional clinical care for PTSD alone. However, only 1% of those in need who seek a service dog receive one each year.

